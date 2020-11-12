The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for Black Friday 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals are the latest option in the tall and pen carrying range of Samsung devices. But is it the best phone for you and is it worth the investment?

For the fans of giant phones, those excited to wield a stylus like Harry Potter or just those who like a lot of power, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals will make a lot of sense. The device followed in both the steps of its 2020 brother - the Samsung Galaxy S20 - and last year's Note 10.

Internally, Samsung has squeezed in a 4300mAh battery which will easily get you through a day and into the next one. There's a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and, in typical Samsung fashion, a high-end triple camera lens set-up. And Samsung is giving you the choice, go cheaper and stick with 4G or up the costs and land the 5G version.

Of course, if you're looking at this latest launch as an excuse to go all out on a phone, there are always bigger, better and more expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals.

Much like Samsung S20 Ultra deals launched earlier this year, this device represents Samsung at the top of its game. It features a bumped-up 4500mAh battery, a much better quality display than the above Note 20 and a triple camera set-up (including a 108MP lens) and a pretty colossal 12GB RAM.

You can find out more about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals below including the best prices currently available.

Compare Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals:

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 mini review:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review in brief The Note series comes down in price Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 64MP | OS: Android 11 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4300mAh | Weight: 192g Affordable compared to previous Notes Improved 'S' pen Impress camera specs Low-spec screen

Possibly the biggest flaw with the Note series is the cost. Much like Samsung's S series devices, prices lean on the much higher side. Luckily, the Note 20 brings costs down compared to what was available last year.

However, there is nothing mind-blowing and new here, this is very much a needed update to core specs. The 'S' pen has seen some considerable improvements, the camera specs have been brought up to 2020 and there is plenty of RAM and processing power on-board.

But to hit that lower price, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals do cut some corners. The screen doesn't feature a curved edge like we've come to expect and is a surprisingly low-spec, especially compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung does give you some choice with the cheaper Note 20. You can save some cash by going for 4G or spend a little bit more and score 5G.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals

Samsung's Note and 'S' series might be some of the best smartphones in the world but they've never been cheap! With that in mind, if you have the cash to put upfront, going SIM-free with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra could save you some money in the long run - especially when paired with cheap SIM only deals.

Go with the cheaper of the two - the Note 20 - and you'll be paying £849 for the non-5G version. Know you'll want to have the 5G enabled version? Prices jump up, costing you £949 instead.

Got more cash to splash? The upgrade to Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals will cost you £1179, making it one of the most expensive phones on the market. Considering the upgrades to specs though, this could be the better choice for some.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FAQ:

Should I choose the Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra? If you're considering the two devices and don't know which to go for, the answer is actually pretty simple. The Note 20 represents the cheaper option with drastically reduced specs and a much lower price tag. The Note 20 Ultra on the other hand is entirely aimed at providing the best specs possible...but with no care around price. If you've got the cash to splash then there is no question that the Note 20 Ultra is the way to go. Rather save some money and just want to try out the new Note 20 range, the cheaper model will be ideal. It still provides you the 'S' pen, a powerful processor and battery but takes a few spec drops, like a reduced quality display and no curved edge on the screen.

How does the Note 20 compare to the previous Note 10? Obviously, the Note 20 is going to be the better and stronger device. It's newer, features higher specs and has a far better latency with the S pen. However...it is a lot more expensive. In the same comparison as you can make between the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 10 is simply a cheaper version of the Note 20. It is still an extremely impressive device, it just lacks some of the finer specs. With this in mind, if the Note 20 feels too pricey, Note 10 deals will be the perfect option.

How does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 compare to the S20? For many, this is going to be the big consideration - S20 or Note 20. While spec sheets are pretty similar on both devices, there are a few key features to note. Most obviously on the Note side of things is the size. The Note 20 sits a whole 0.5-inches taller. While that may sound like absolutely nothing, that is actually a pretty significant jump. The Note 20 is also offering a larger battery and the addition of the S pen. On the other hand, the S20 has both price and design going for it. Unlike the Note, it has a curved display, a higher resolution and due to its older age, a much lower price tag.

Are Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals good value? Considering the lofty prices of Samsung's other 2020 releases, the Note 20 feels like a great value option. It comes at a cost below the Note 10 while bringing the design up to 2020. The Note 20 features an impressive camera array, an improved S pen functionality and improved battery/processor specs. However, to lower the price, it balances these features out with a reduced quality display and drops the curved display.

What can the S pen be used for? The S pen is the feature that makes the Note device stand out the most. While it obviously offers the ability to write like you're using a pen, it has a bunch of other features. It can be used to swipe through your device, scribble over your screen and then save screenshots, write on your calendar, grab selections of documents, translate text and so much more. Styluses are rare with phones these days so for anyone interested in them, the Galaxy Note 20 is easily the best choice.