Razer’s not hanging around for Black Friday to start cutting prices on some of its best products

Razer has got together with some of the UK’s top retailers to offer a full week of deals, with some tempting discounts and promotional bundles to be had starting from right now.

These deals with major online retailers will run through until the end of November 2, with a number of Razer peripherals seeing some substantial reductions, alongside substantial discounts on Razer Blade laptops (and bundles, too).

These savings have been applied to various Razer gaming notebooks, including variants of the Blade Stealth 13, Blade 15, Blade 15 Advanced and the Blade Pro 17. Some models of those machines can alternatively be had with a bundle of freebies, so rather than a price reduction, you get three extras thrown in – a Razer Deathadder V2 mouse, Kraken Tournament Edition headset, plus a Gigantus V2 (medium) mouse mat.

Razer’s Mamba Wireless mouse has been reduced by £40, and there have been a bunch of other discounts applied to various Razer peripherals, including the Kraken Tournament Edition headset which has also had £40 knocked off. We’ve highlighted some of our favourite deals below, and some of these discounts could give Black Friday reductions a proper run for their money.

All the figures mentioned on this page are suggested discounts from Razer, so the exact discount applied may vary slightly from retailer to retailer. And any rate, you’ll be all set to get some serious bargains on Razer hardware from the following outlets:

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Core i7, 16GB, 512GB: £1,698.98 £1,299.99 at eBuyer

This gaming laptop is built around an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor backed with an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU. You get a 13-inch Full HD (60Hz) display with 16GB of system RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Blade Stealth is a very light and portable machine, with slim bezels and a seriously premium appearance.View Deal

Razer Deathadder V2 Mouse: £69.98 £49.98 at Scan

The Deathadder is Razer’s stalwart gaming mouse which is good for work as well as play, and comes with a good range of customisation options, including a large selection of lighting colors and effects, plus five different DPI settings. It’s a really great value for money mouse, and even more so with this discount.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse & Charging Dock: £149.99 £104 at Box

The Viper Ultimate can be used equally well by either left or right-handers, and benefits from Razer’s Hyperspeed tech which ensures that its wireless performance doesn’t fall short compared to a wired peripheral. An optical sensor offering 20,000 DPI and a lightweight design are all part of the attractions here, as is the included charging dock.View Deal

Not in the UK? Here's some great Razer deals where ever you are: