Google Pixel 6 deals: what will this new device cost?

The latest flagship phone launch is now just around the corner. Google has announced a reveal date for the new Google Pixel 6 and it is now just days away from happening.

Unlike Apple, Google has been pretty clear with what it will be launching. We will be getting a Google Pixel 6 and a Google Pixel 6 Pro. If the leaks are anything to go by, this will mean two devices that are much more powerful than last year's Google Pixel 5.

Whether or not Google has produced genuine competitors to Apple's iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S21 is still up in the air. What we do know is that this is possibly Google's smartest looking device yet.

The regular Google Pixel 6 looks like it will feature a dual camera set-up and for the Pro, three lenses. Some leaks suggest a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lens while the 6 Pro could add a 48MP Telephoto lens.

Other leaks suggest we could be seeing some of Google's best battery capacity yet and a major improvement to both processing power and the display.

While all of the specs are still very much up in the air, we can get a better understanding of pricing based on previous launches, the prices of competitors and other crucial factors. Below we've broken down what to expect from Google Pixel 6 deals.

(Image credit: Google)

When will Google Pixel 6 deals be on pre-order?

It won't be long now until you'll be able to get your hands on Google's latest flagship devices. It has been announced that the brand will be hosting its unveiling event on October 19 at 6pm BST.

It is then expected that we will go into a week long pre-order stage with the device becoming available on October 28. However, while the reveal event is confirmed, the pre-order dates aren't yet, this is simply what is expected.

Will there be any free gifts with the Google Pixel 6?

Google, like a few other phone brands, often includes a free gift when you pre-order one of its new smartphones. While there has been no confirmation from Google on this, we would expect to see some kind of free gadget or subscription thrown in here.

That could be a free pair of headphones, a Chromebook, a subscription to one of Google's many services or something completely different.

How much will the Google Pixel 6 cost SIM-free?

The question that will likely be on a lot of people's minds is around the cost of Google's latest devices. While Google hasn't announced any official prices, we can get a pretty good understanding from previous launches, leaks and expectations.

Last year's Google Pixel 5 launched at £599. However, it seems unlikely that we will see a price as close to that this year. The Google Pixel 5 aimed to be more of a mid-range device while the Pixel 6 is being made out to be more of a flagship competitor.

With that in mind, and with surrounding leaks taken into account, we would expect a price nearer to £669. That would put it just below the price of the new iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 while still offering the kind of price we see with most flagship phones these days.

Of course, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will then have an even higher price. How much more this will be is yet to be announced. We would expect an additional $100 to be added to the price, likely making the phone around £769.

Google Pixel 6 contract predictions

Obviously not everyone will be looking to get their new device on a SIM-free basis, so what will a Google Pixel 6 contract look like? This is slightly harder to predict as there are more factors going into it.

Obviously, all of the four main networks - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three will be hosting Google Pixel 6 deals but its Three and Vodafone we would expect to have the best prices.

These two networks seem to have been dominating the market with new devices and we'd imagine the Google Pixel 6 to be the same. We would also expect most contracts to offer a large data cap for this device.

Google Pixel 6: Vodafone | £15 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £38/pm

This is what we would imagine the average Google Pixel 6 would look like. Most deals are likely to come with an 100GB of data cap or something in a similar region. We would expect costs to be around the £38/£40 a month mark if you want to keep your upfront costs low, slightly less if you don't mind paying a bit more upfront for your contract.

