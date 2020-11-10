Forget Black Friday – this brilliant gaming monitor deal is live right now

LG’s UltraGear 27GL850 is a top-notch 1440p gaming monitor with all sorts of fancy technology, and it just got a lot more affordable with this deal from Currys.

Normally, you’d expect to pay £439 for this 27-inch monitor at the retailer – and indeed we’ve seen it at higher prices than this online – but at the moment, you can grab the LG UltraGear 27GL850 for £339. It’s no exaggeration to say it’s a steal for a 1440p panel at that price point, and indeed this could be a better deal than any gaming monitor discount you might get on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

So what’s so good about the GL850? For starters, LG has equipped this 1440p monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz, meaning that you can hit 144 frames per second for super-smooth gaming (as long as your hardware can handle that). And there’s also FreeSync (it’s Nvidia G-Sync compatible) on-board to help with that too, avoiding any stuttering or tearing woes that could otherwise be a blemish on that smooth gameplay.

This monitor further benefits from a response time of 1ms, which is another plus in terms of not having any ghosting detracting from your experience.

The image quality is no slouch either, with LG’s Nano IPS technology providing a better colour gamut and more vivid colours. HDR10 support is here, too.

In short, there’s a lot of clever technology incorporated for the price point, particularly now that this display has been reduced to not all that much more than £300.

Naturally, this deal will only be around while stock lasts, so you might want to move sooner rather than later if you’re keen on LG’s offering here. Also bear in mind that we have the lowdown on what to expect with Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

