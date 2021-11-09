Bring the cinema home with this Anker Nebula Capsule Max early Black Friday deal

The Anker Nebula Capsule Max projector is receiving a steep discount today on Amazon, ahead of the retailer's full Black Friday 2021 deals blow out.

Just a little bigger than a soft-drink can, the Anker Nebula Capsule Max is down to just £329.99 today – that's £150 cheaper than its usual £479.99 asking price, for a huge 31% saving.

And the projection size it offers is almost as big as the money you'll be keeping in your wallet, with the projector capable of beaming images as large as 100-inches at 720p resolution.

Today’s best Anker Nebula Capsule Max Projector deal

Anker Nebula Capsule Max: £479.99 Anker Nebula Capsule Max: £479.99 £329.99 at Amazon

A pocketable-projector with a cinema-sized punch, the Anker Nebula Capsule Max throws images 100-inches in size onto your walls, and has access to thousands of Android apps for a self-contained big-screen viewing experience.

It's not just screen size where the Anker Nebula Capsule Max excels, though. Despite its diminutive stature, the projector has a very capable sound system too, with its 8W speaker punching far above its weight to deliver a room-filling audio experience along with the visuals. It can even doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker when not using the projector lamp.

Running Android 8.1, it has access to thousands of entertainment apps, and can project at 200 ANSI lumens for as long as 4 hours from its rechargeable internal battery.

While 720p may not be the sharpest resolution by today's standards, our experience with the Anker Nebula Capsule line has been really positive. They're a truly fun gadget, perfect for quickly bringing big screen fun to a gathering of friends. It's well worth a look at this price.

Want more projector deals?

Browse the best portable Anker projector deals from around the web: