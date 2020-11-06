The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals to pre-order

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals will get you the best price on the latest Apple handset at the best price. But since it's the Max model you're looking at, you can expect a price that reflect that name, with this hitting the top end.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive Apple phone you can buy. That also makes it the very best too. Just because it's the top end doesn't mean you have to be totally out of pocket though, there are plenty of deals to pick from.

While the iPhone 12 Pro deals will likely stand tall above the best smartphones on the market with the cheaper iPhone 12 deals coming in close behind, it's the Pro Max that offers some really unique appeal.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest model from Apple standing tall with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. This is well needed on this particular phone as you'll want to see every detail on the camera which is, to be honest, the best the company has ever produced.

You may notice the new design, that outer is the new Ceramic Shield, which means the iPhone 12 Pro Max is up to four times more damage resistant. That's probably something to do with it being made from surgical grade stainless steel.

The A14 Bionic chip is the first five nanometer chip out there, claims Apple. This not only makes it the fastest but also the only phone that offers Dolby Vision recording. LiDAR for depth mapping is also included for next-level augmented reality possibilities, and six times faster autofocus on the triple lens camera.

The Pro Max will also have Apple ProRAW photo shooting capabilities when Apple rolls out the update. The f/1.6 aperture lets in 27 percent more light too, making this by far the best camera of the iPhone 12 models.

So, here are the very best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals out there right now.

Compare iPhone 12 Pro Max deals:

iPhone 12 Pro Max review

iPhone 12 Pro Max review in brief Apple's ultimate screen to back it best camera yet Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 2778 x 1284 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP | OS: iOS 14 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128/256/512GB | Battery: 3687mAh | Weight: 228g Triple camera set-up with Dolby Vision Incredibly powerful A14 chip Ceramic Shield toughness Expensive

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does this offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

The Ceramic Shield makes this tougher and keeps the phone looking great. But all these advances mean a price that's seriously high-end too. So it's important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger too.

SIM-free iPhone 12 Pro prices

As you'd imagine, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has some seriously wallet whimpering SIM-free costs. Are you sat down? Good. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost you £1,099 for the smallest storage model with 128GB onboard. Jump to 256GB and it's £1,199 or go for the full 512GB and it'll be £1,399.

Pre-orders are available now with Apple looking to ship from November 13.

With most of your money likely reserved for the phone you'll want a nice affordable SIM only deal to go with it.