Amazon is already back to offering the UK's cheapest iPhone 12 and 12 mini deals

During Amazon's recent Prime Day sale this year, we saw all four iPhone 12 handsets fall to their lowest prices yet. And now, we're already seeing Amazon returning to those market-leading prices.

On both iPhone 12 deals and the smaller iPhone 12 mini deals, Amazon has slashed £150 off the price tags. That brings them both back down to their Prime Day pricing and the lowest they've been yet.

Considering Amazon rarely discounts its handsets, this is really surprising - normally these kind of price reductions only occur when a new iPhone is released! Go for the iPhone 12 and you'll pay just £649. Choose the more affordable mini and that will be an even more affordable £549.

If you choose the regular iPhone 12, this £150 discount spans all three storage sizes allowing you to up your storage while still getting a big saving.

Amazon's iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £549

This is the cheapest we've seen the iPhone 12 mini fall, matched only by the recent Amazon Prime Day event. Right now, you can get the handset for just £549. That's down £150 from its original price and a massive saving from a brand that rarely discounts any of its newer handsets.

iPhone 12: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £649

Prefer the full size iPhone 12 over the mini model? Right now is a brilliant time to get it. Like the mini above, you'll be saving a huge £150 by going through Amazon. Go for the 64GB model and you'll only pay £649. However, both the 128GB and 256GB models are also £150 off right now if you need more storage.



128GB: £699 | 256GB: £799View Deal

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12 mini

In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.



iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.