Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2020: these are the best savings on Apple laptops

Cyber Monday MacBook deals are now popping up over the internet, now that Black Friday is officially over.

With Cyber Monday now just a day away, this weekend we've seen retailers cut the price of some of the best MacBooks ever made.

With the new MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) and MacBook Air (M1, 2020) having just launched, we expect prices for the older models to drop, and that's largely been the case so far.

However, in a rather surprising turn of events, we've actually seen some price cuts for the brand new MacBooks as well.

In fact, both the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) and the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) have had huge $100 discounts, mere weeks after their launches! These are easily the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals we've ever seen.

So, read on for the best deals on MacBooks that we've found so far. We'll keep updating this page as new deals pop up.

Today's best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

Cyber Monday MacBook deals live now

Cyber Monday MacBook deals in the US

Lowest Price Ever Apple MacBook Air (M1): $999.99 $899 at Adorama

You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Cyber Monday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip - while it lasts.View Deal

Lowest Price Around Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

The new Apple MacBook Pro with Apple's new M1 chip is one of the hottest laptops going right now and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save $100 over at B&H Photo -but at the moment it seems you can only pre-order it. At this price, might still be worth it.View Deal

Cheapest MacBook deal MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $949.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This is probably the cheapest MacBook deal you'll see on Cyber Monday. With a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, all for $849, this is a real bargain.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): $1,249 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - this 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. This is a great affordable option for people who want a MacBook Pro deal for less.View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook deals in the UK

Best UK price MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): £999 £879 at Currys

Currys currently has the earlier 2020 MacBook Air on sale for £120 off the list price, which makes it the cheapest place to pick up the 8GB / 256GB luxury laptop right now.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1,299 £1,180 at John Lewis

Save £110 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro at John Lewis. You're getting the baseline Intel i5 spec in here (with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD), but shopping with John Lewis means you can also take advantage of a handy two year guarantee as well.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): £1,499 £1,369 at Currys

Save £130 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at Currys. It comes loaded with the base Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a great deal if you're not quite ready to make the jump to Apple's new M1 chip just yet.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2020): £2,399 £2,148 at Currys

Other retailers have the 16-inch MacBook Pro available for £2,399 ahead of this year's Cyber Monday MacBook deals, but Currys has cut that down to £2,148. That means you can pick up the powerful i7 model with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for less this week.

View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2020: what to expect

Cyber Monday MacBook deals are primed for some excellent discounts in 2020. We've already seen prices dropping on the new MacBook Air 2020 and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year, and with even bigger discounts on older models as well.

We typically see entry level models offering smaller but more powerful price drops over the holiday shopping season, like last year's £115 discount at Currys dropping the price of a 2019 MacBook Air to under £1,000 for one of the first times. However, mid-range and more powerfully specced models do see bigger discounts, like last year's $400 saving on the 256GB 15-inch MacBook Pro, bringing it down from $2,399 to $1,999 at B&H Photo.

It's likely that we'll see a similar story in this year's Cyber Monday MacBook deals. However, there are new models to contend with that could alter the landscape.

The 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro, for example, was barely out in the market when Black Friday hit last year. Discounts were few and far between, but with 12 months under its belt, we may see some of those blockbuster discounts hitting the more premium laptop in 2020.

On the flip side, the 2020 MacBook Air has wiped the 2019 model from deal-hunters' memories. It offers superior storage, with entry level models starting out with 256GB for a similar price to last year's 128GB model, but you will drop down to an i3 processor in the latest version. Still, that's configurable all the way to an i7 (the 2019 MacBook Air was stuck at i5), for a still fairly affordable price point.

What's more, we've already seen prices dropping from $999 to $899 in the US (down to £949 in the UK), so retailers aren't afraid to cut the price of Apple's most affordable laptop in its year of release.

Expect big things from Amazon this year in that regard - it's led these early price drops, and many more of the best Apple discounts this year, so far in 2020 - but don't sleep on shopping with Apple direct for extra incentives (free AirPods were available for students and faculty buying MacBooks over the summer months) and B&H Photo for more powerful configurations.

It's also worth browsing older models for extra discounts, as you can usually find bigger specs available for a great price in previous generations in Cyber Monday MacBook deals. The 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro has been discontinued, but we still see discounts popping up on the 2019 13-inch and 2019 MacBook Air as well.

Be sure to price check when shopping older models, however, as these costs are less rigid and you can sometimes pick up a better deal on a more recent release if you're shopping in the right place.

What to expect from Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

If you're looking for a MacBook Air on Cyber Monday, then you have a couple of options. We've just reviewed the brand new MacBook Air (M1, 2020), which runs on Apple's own processor. It's a really fantastic machine, and starts at $999/£999 - the same price as the previous model.

However, considering it's only just launched, we'd be surprised to see too many deals for this model, though we have seen an amazing $100 price cut on the new MacBook Air already! However, the earlier 2020 model should see even more price cuts now that the newer version is out. The base model comes with an Intel Core i3 processor / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM configuration. That's double the storage of the previous generation for less cash - perfect if you want to stack your laptop with apps, files, and downloads without relying on iCloud or external storage.

The 2019 MacBook Air does offer a slight edge in that it will boost you up to an i5 processor, but prices still start at well over $1,000. We'd recommend limiting your Black Friday MacBook deals search to 2020's offerings then, but there may be a holy grail to be found in an i5 2019 version with 256GB of storage or more discounted to between $899 and $1,000.

Today's best Apple Macbook Air (2020) deals

What to expect from Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals

As mentioned previously, last year's Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals were largely concerned with the 2019 13-inch and 15-inch models as the larger 16-inch was still fresh to the market. Nevertheless, we can see parallels between the discounts offered on these previous models and the savings we've already seen on the current-gen offerings.

The 15-inch 2019 MacBook Pro was available for $400 off at B&H Photo last year, which, if trends prove correct, could be a saving we see on the 16-inch version in 2020's Cyber Monday MacBook deals. We've already seen discounts of up to $300 at Amazon and B&H Photo this year, so a $400 improvement on the $2,399 base price may be heading out way.

If you're looking for a smaller MacBook Pro, however, you'll be looking at the 2019 and 2020 models in particular, though we may see some flash sales hitting 2018's offerings as well for extra discounts. Sales prices on the 2019 model have settled at $1,199 over 2020 so far, and over in the UK prices dropped below £1,000 at Currys over the summer.

So far we've also seen the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro discounted by between $100 and $200.

How to get the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

Apple itself will rarely offer substantial discounts on their hardware, with MacBooks being an area they seem to be most stubborn on. Instead, you can expect to find the usual Apple gift cards or software bundles being included in the usual MacBook price over the Cyber Monday week. If you're looking for solid money off, you'd be better off checking in with the retailers.

If you're in the US, it will be worth remembering that B&H went all out last year on their Cyber Monday MacBook deals so keep an eye on them. If you're in the UK, be sure to check out Laptops Direct for MacBook deals similar to last year's savings. Make sure you're also keeping tabs on all the usual suspects as well; Amazon as well as Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Currys, John Lewis, and Argos in the UK.

When you're shopping for your MacBook Cyber Monday deals, it's important to know what you want to buy and what you are buying. MacBook Pro and Air models often range in their specs on different websites, so it's worth double-checking the amount of storage as well as the processor included in your deal, otherwise you might not be getting as much of a bargain as you think.