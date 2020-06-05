The best broadband deals in June 2020

Time to start searching for new broadband deals? If your internet plan has just come to an end, finding a new one can get slightly confusing with the onslaught of available choices, prices and discounts out there.

However, we're here to guide you through it. Breaking down what makes the very best broadband deals, what kind of speeds you'll need and even just pointing you to the absolute cheapest prices out there.

Of course, if you're one step ahead of the game and already know the kind of package you're looking for, this will be easy. Simply use the table below to compare broadband plans, with affordable ADSL, super fast fibre, and TV add-ons from all of the big names.

Compare broadband deals

For those a little more unfamiliar with the world of internet deals, we've done the research for you and answered all of the key questions you may have further down this page. So if you're not sure what separates BT from Sky, or whether Virgin is the best broadband provider for you, we're here to help you decide.

The great news for all potential buyers is that the market is looking very affordable right now with options well under £20 a month, a lot of variety with TV package extras and a host of rapid fibre broadband deals that won't leave you with daunting bills.

June 2020's latest and best broadband deals

Best fibre broadband deals this month

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Pay as you go calls | £9.99 delivery | £27.99pm + £80 reward card

BT is, and has been for a while, the most popular ISP in the UK and this deal is the best value BT's got. It costs £27.99 a month, landing you speeds averaging 50Mb and an £80 Mastercard to bring the costs way back down. Total cost over 24 months is £615.76 See this super popular broadband deal here

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb average speed | £23.50 per month | FREE activation + £80 voucher

This offer from TalkTalk is excellent. For just £26 a month, you're landing speeds averaging 67Mb, not having to pay a penny upfront and right now TalkTalk is throwing in £100 vouchers to Amazon, Tesco, M&S or just a regular Mastercard. Total cost over 18 months is £468



Get a voucher with TalkTalk's excellent fibre offer

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 24 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.95 per month (£20.95 for existing customers) + £75 voucher

Vodafone's gone and pulled a market-leading broadband deal out of the bag. Pay just £22.95 a month and nothing upfront and you can get a massive 63Mb average speed. And, if you happen to have your phone contract with Vodafone you'll only end up paying £20.95. Adding onto that already long list of pros, Vodafone is also currently throwing in £75 vouchers! Total cost of 24 months £550.80 Get a big speed boost with Vodafone fibre

Best cheap broadband deals this month

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £18.99 per month + £75 Mastercard

Plusnet has lost some of its value, stripping away its reward cards but it still remains one of the cheaper broadband plans available. For £17.99 you're getting speeds averaging 10Mb. Where it beats out competition form TalkTalk and Shell is the £50 Mastercard thrown in on top. Total 12 month cost is £152.88 Get cash in your back pocket with Plusnet's offer

Shell Energy Fast Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £19.99 £18.99pm

Shell is one of the cheaper providers currently around for internet. At a price of £18.99, its slightly more than the likes of Plusnet and Now but if you're an existing customer, you can get reductions on your costs. Total costs over 24 months is £323.82 Click here if its just the cheapest UK internet you want

John Lewis broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 10Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £20pm + £40 gift voucher

John Lewis might sound more like the kind of place you're going to get your electrical gooods but John Lewis is also a great provider of broadband. With its cheapest package, you can get speeds averaging 10Mb at a cost of £20 while alos getting a £35 voucher to John Lewis. Total 12 month cost is £240 Cheap John Lewis internet - click here to sign up

Best broadband and TV deals

BT Entertainment with Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £38.99 £32.99 + £80 Mastercard

Is BT offering...affordable broadband and TV plans? This is a rare site from BT with its cheapest plan now undercutting Virgin making this a solid buy. You're paying £32.99 a month and getting Fibre 1 internet plus Now Entertainment and an £80 Mastercard. Total cost over 24 months is £735.76 View this BT broadband and TV package

Now Brilliant Broadband + Sky Entertainment Pass | 12 months | 11Mb avg. speed | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month

Now TV has been a go-to service for affordable TV plans for ages, and its broadband branch doesn't let the side down. Here you get standard broadband speeds and a whole year of Entertainment, which means an absolute stack of great, premium channels to choose from (including Sky Atlantic) and over 300 box sets to binge on. It's only £7 a month more if you want fibre, too. Total cost for 12 months £275.88 View this brilliantly priced NOW package deal

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £33 per month

Virgin recently cranked up the prices on this broadband and TV deal now leaving you paying £33 a month and £35 in set-up fees. While that no longer puts this in a position as one of the most affordable options out there, it is still easily Virgin's best broadband and TV deal. Total cost over 12 months is £396 Head to Virgin Media for this package

Broadband deals FAQ

How have broadband deals been affected by Covid-19?

Like many other services out there, broadband has been impaired by the worldwide pandemic. However, most providers seem to be back to their old ways, happily delivering to your home.

Double check when purchasing a new internet plan that there are no problems related to deliveries during Covid-19 but all seems to now be fine.

Can I order these broadband deals over the phone?

We understand that buying broadband is a big purchase that you're going to be committed to for at least a year. If you feel more comfortable ordering over the phone, we can offer a call centre service - but only for a selected few providers:

However, during the recent issues surrounding the pandemic that has hit the world and mass lockdown, a number of these services have stopped. It is best for now to order using the charts above.

BT broadband: 0800-783-5426

0800-783-5426 TalkTalk broadband: 0808-783-5462

0808-783-5462 EE broadband: 0800-079-0075

0800-079-0075 Plusnet broadband: 0808-168-5438

What broadband speed do I need?

Super fast fibre broadband deals may sound appetising, but they may not be necessary for your home - especially if you want to cut costs. It could be worth considering slower, cheaper ADSL internet instead.

Broadband speeds are represented in megabits per second, or Mb. Crudely speaking, the more Mbs, the faster the broadband speed. But remember that the advertised speed is the 'average' (more on which below) and doesn't necessarily represent the actual speed you'll end up getting. That varies depending where you live.

0-12Mb This entry-level broadband speed is transmitted via an ADSL connection to your nearest BT exchange. The equivalent to just over 1MB per second, It should be fast enough for small households where only one or two people are using the internet at once. Be aware that if you stream TV, you may experience the odd interruption.

25-50Mb Where Virgin led the way, the rest followed. Now every big provider offers rapid fibre broadband. This is the sweet spot between fast speeds and good value and just the ticket for a family household where four or five members are all streaming, downloading and surfing at once.

50-100Mb If you stream 4K TV or have loads of people trying to use your broadband connection at once, then it may be worth shelling out for the extra speed. It may cost you more, but you're pretty much guaranteed lag-free use - plus, the providers often sweeten the deal with added extras and rewards.



100Mb+ Now we're getting really fast. But we'll be honest, at this point you're only really getting value out of this if you're needing to enhance your upgrade speeds or living in a house with loads of devices connected.



What is 'average' speed for broadband?

Since May 2018, the Advertising Standards Authority changed the requirements for how internet providers promote the speed of their service. Instead of 'up to' speeds, they must now give an 'average'.

For these purposes, average means the speed in Mb received by over 50% of their users between the peak usage hours of 8pm and 10pm in the UK. You're not guaranteed that speed though, so double check with the provider exactly what their minimum speed provisions are.

Is fibre broadband available in my area?

There's one very easy way to find out...scroll to the top of this page and input your postcode. We'll tell you straight away whether you can get fast fibre broadband - alternatively head over to our best fibre deals guide for all your options and some handy buying advice.

Roughly speaking, 90% of UK homes now have the option of connecting to fibre broadband. But if you have your heart on Virgin Media fibre optic broadband deals, it's more like around 60%.

What contract length should I go for?

Most broadband providers lock you in for at least 12 months, with one year plans being by far the most common. That said, perhaps taking their cue from mobile phone contracts, we are now seeing some providers experimenting with longer plans, with 18 month contracts rearing their heads.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, some providers now offer short term rolling contracts. Virgin Media, for example, have 30 day plans for commitment-phobes. The downside is you'll be expected to play a larger setup fee.

When your contract comes to an end, be prepared for your monthly tariff to be hiked - especially if you were lucky enough to get a great introductory offer at the outset.

Will I have to pay anything upfront for broadband?

Possibly. Sometimes known as 'setup', 'upfront' or 'activation' fees, most of the major broadband providers ask for at least some payment when you kick off your contract, even if it's just to cover the cost of delivering your new router. The amount usually depends on what level of package you go for, but it will likely be somewhere between £10 and £60.

But plenty of providers now bucks the old trend and have scrapped their activation fee completely (TalkTalk for example), while others run frequent promotions where they temporarily scrap their upfront cost.

There may be other added extras, too, however. If you take a broadband and TV package, you might be charged for the TV set-top box - that could be totally worth it if you don't already have a device to pause and record live TV.

Do I have to pay more to have a phone line?

If you still use a home landline to make and receive calls, you're in luck - many broadband plans don't just feature a landline, but they actually include it in your monthly price.

You will have to start paying more though when you have a personalised call plan. You'll see your standard monthly bill begin to escalate when you start adding unlimited evening, daytime or international calls to the mix.

Is Wi-Fi and broadband the same thing?

Yes and no. For the majority of broadband deals now available, you will be getting both Wi-Fi and broadband.

Wi-Fi is what enables you to connect your laptop and phone...you guessed it, through wireless connections. This is achieved thanks to the routers that come with your broadband package.

Broadband however is the actual Ethernet, meaning having to connect your device via an Ethernet cable.

Can I get free gifts with my broadband deals?

The ISPs out there love a good freebie! The likes of BT, Plusnet, Virgin and more will frequently throw in cashback, TV or other top-tier gift. However, these tend to be thrown in quite randomly and we wouldn't rely on them too much.

What we can more reliably predict is cashback. BT and Plusnet almost always throw in some money off or a tasty Mastercard.

Can I cancel my internet plan early?

Cancelling your internet plan early is possible but usually it will cost you a decent amount to do so. Most ISPs carry early-cancellation fees with some asking you to pay per month that you have left, some a percentage or some a flat fee.

While you can cancel early, if you are able to ride it out, this will be the better option, saving you a large amount of money.

My contract has ended, should I change plans?

Yes...always yes! When broadband deals come to an end you end up rolling on but the costs sky-rocket up. This could leave you paying double or even more for the same plan.

When your internet package is coming to an end, take a look at what is available and see if you could get better speeds, prices or freebies somewhere else.

Can I get internet on a temporary rolling basis?

Yes you can...Technically. Most traditional broadband providers do not offer temporary contracts or rolling plans. Instead, the shortest you will find from the providers above is a 12 month contract.

For anything shorter you will need to turn your gaze slightly. 4G internet deals and mobile broadband contracts (both mentioned above) are a more temporary solution to internet.

Many providers offer them on 1-month rolling plans allowing you to use them as a stopover purchase until you can get something more permanent.

