The 101 best Black Friday sales right now: laptops, TVs, AirPods, Nintendo Switch and more discounted

Black Friday deals are here, and retailers are filling their virtual aisles with top tech and excellent discounts right now. We're still a week away from the official Black Friday date, but UK retailers are launching early right now which is perfect if you can't quite make it to November 27.
These aren't half baked Black Friday deals, though, we're seeing some stunning discounts on everything from laptops to 4K TVs, AirPods to the Nintendo Switch available right this second.
Amazon kickstarted this trend, with its very own Black Friday sale landing this morning. In an increasingly competitive online market, then, other retailers had to follow suit and the result is some incredible early Black Friday deals sitting patiently on the shelves.
You'll find the AirPods Pro for under £200, the all-new Echo Dot 2020 at £29 and the LG CX 55-inch CX OLED TV for £1300 right now, with discounts reaching across a massive range of discounts this weekend. You'll find all our top picks just below, but we're rounding up even more Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar as well.
The best Black Friday deals
New Amazon Echo Dot:
£49.99 £28.99 at Amazon
Save £21 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. This 42% discount means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50.
View Deal
Ninja Foodi 6 litre multi-cooker:
£199 £149 at AO
Save £50 - The Ninja Foodi multi-cooker has a £50 discount at AO this week, taking it below £150. That's an excellent Black Friday deal for this all-in-one device, which has presets for air frying, grilling, slow and pressure cooking, as well as adjustable temperature.
View Deal
Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
£249 £199.99 at Amazon
Save £50 - Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now, and this is a great price on the true wireless earbuds. However, you'll also find that price at Amazon in this weekend's Black Friday deals as well.
View Deal
Philips 43-inch 4K TV (2020):
£350 £289 at Amazon
Save £61 - There's a £61 discount on the 43-inch Philips 43PUS7505 4K TV and considering you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio in here that's an incredible deal for £289. This is the 2020 model as well, so you're getting the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for crisp upscaling. That's not all though, there are Black Friday deals on a range of different sizes:
43-inch:
£350 £289 | 70-inch: £750 £629
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones:
£330 £218.98 at Amazon
Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.
View Deal
HP 14-inch laptop:
£699 £599 at Currys
Save £100 - Another fantastic early Black Friday deal from Currys, this time on a wildly powerful HP 14 laptop. Sure, it's a little bulkier than some notebooks, but this one's got an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - absolutely stellar specs for the money. Recommended.View Deal
iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £9.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £45pm
Of all the hundreds and thousands of iPhone 12 deals out there, this one tops the lot. You only have to part ways with a tenner upfront to get the brand new iPhone and soooo much data. Or buy direct from Three for an extra £20.
View Deal
Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet:
£899 £659 at Amazon
Save £240 - This is an incredible discount on the mid-range Surface Pro 7 model. It's a step-up from the entry level i3 version we usually see on sale, and comes with a faster i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This is a great Black Friday deal at Amazon.
View Deal
iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB, 2020):
£869 £816.29 at Amazon
Save £52.71 - The most portable iPad Pro comes with Apple's stunning edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the same specs as its larger 12.9-inch sibling. 256GB is more than enough for working and streaming, but there are Black Friday deals on all different versions at Amazon right now:
128GB:
£769 £739 | 256GB: £869 £816.29 | 512GB: £1,069 £990 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,179.20
View Deal
LG CX 55-inch OLED TV:
£1,599 £1,299 at Currys
Save £300 - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a £300 discount, which makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.
View Deal
Black Friday TV deals
Philips 43PUS7505 43-inch 4K TV:
£349 £289 at Amazon
Save £61 - There's a £61 discount on this 43-inch Philips TV and considering you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio in here that's an incredible deal for £289. This is the 2020 model as well, so you're getting the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for crisp upscaling. That's not all though, you'll also find discounts on other sizes right now:
50-inch:
£400 £319 | 58-inch £500 £379 | 70-inch £750 £629
View Deal
LG UN70006LA 43-inch 4K TV:
£379.99 £319 at Amazon
Save £60 - There's a £60 discount on this 43-inch LG TV at Amazon right now, offering up a great price on the 2020 model. This is a pretty standard display, but LG is by no means a budget brand so you're still getting a high quality resolution and a powerful webOS as well.
View Deal
Samsung TU7100 43-inch 4K TV:
£449 £319 at Very
Save £130 - Very is offering £130 off this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV for a limited time. With crystal clear picture and plenty of streaming apps straight out the box, this is an excellent price for the much-celebrated Samsung TV. Plus, you can also save £250 on a Samsung HW-Q60T soundbar when both are in your basket at checkout.
View Deal
LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV:
£449 £379 at Amazon
Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility as well.
View Deal
LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV:
£599 £479 at Currys
Save £120 - The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course - a great picture.
View Deal
Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV:
£649 £549 at Currys
Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price considering the sheer power of the tech inside here and Sony's reputation as a premium TV brand.
View Deal
Sony Bravia KD 55-inch UHD HDR 4K smart TV:
£850 £699 at John Lewis
Save £150 and also get yourself a tasty discount on a Sony soundbar bundle with this beautiful Sony Bravia 4K TV today at John Lewis. This 2020 Android TV packs in just about the most cutting edge tech you can find in a TV just shy of going QLED or OLED and subsequently has a stunning picture. A top-end 4K processor, MotionFlow, and Dolby Atmos are all hallmarks here, as is a range of Google Assistant functionality.
View Deal
LG BX 55-inch OLED:
£1,299 £1,099 at Very
Save £200 - There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built in, this is the perfect pickup for next generation gaming as well. It's worth noting that shipping has now been pushed to early December on this display - due to the popularity of the price drop.
View Deal
Black Friday laptop deals
Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook:
£329 £279 at Currys
Save £50 - it's rare to find a cheap Chromebook that also offers a full 15.6-inch display, and it's even rarer to find one with a step up from the usual 32GB of storage we see in entry level models. This Asus Chromebook, however, kits you out with 64GB of storage, an Intel N3350 processor and the usual 4GB RAM for just £279.
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop:
£379 £279 at Currys
Save £100 on a fantastic little runner this week in the Currys early Black Friday sale. This Lenovo has an AMD A3020e processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, which, for the price, isn't half bad. Plus, it's also incredibly thin and portable, making it a pretty handy travel companion. At the time of writing, though, you can only click and collect in-store unfortunately.
View Deal
HP 15.6-inch laptop: £319.99 at Argos
This full-sized HP laptop is coming in at a fantastic £319.99 at Argos this week. That's a great price for a machine with a massive 1TB hard drive inside, though you're losing a little speed by not picking up an SSD. There's also an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB RAM under the hood as well.View Deal
Huawei Matebook D14 14-inch laptop:
£699 £499 at AO
Save £200 - We're moving out of the budget laptop leagues with this Huawei Matebook but thanks to a nifty £200 sale from AO, you needn't pay out the nose today. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Matebook packs in a ton of up-to-date ultrabook specs for a reasonable price.
View Deal
HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB :
£549 £419 at Currys
Save £130 - This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.View Deal
HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 512GB :
£699 £529 at Currys
Save £170 - This is an excellent deal in our mind. While it's more expensive than the laptop above, it still gets a big £170 price cut, and the spec increase of 8GB of RAM, 32GB Intel Optane and 512GB SSD is worth the money in our view.View Deal
Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop:
£699.99 £599.99 at Amazon
Save £100 - The 14-inch Asus Zenbook is discounted at Amazon right now. That means there's a fantastic price on the 512GB SSD machine this week, complete with Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM. You'll usually find those kinds of specs on a slightly pricier machine, which explains why this machine was only on sale for £679 before today.
View Deal
Asus ZenBook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop:
£699.99 £599.99 at Amazon
Save £100 - If you're looking for something with a bit more functionality you'll want to take a look at the ZenBook Flip. It's got a 2-in-1 design that means you can easily switch between a conventional laptop and a large 14-inch tablet design. That's usually a pricey feature, so considering you're getting 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 processor inside this is an excellent buy.
View Deal
Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop:
£599.99 £499.99 at Argos
Save £100 - This Asus Zenbook offers up an excellent spec sheet rarely found at this sub-£500 price point. There's a Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD with a NanoEdge display and a touchpad that can easily swap over to a digital number pad as well.
View Deal
HP 14-inch laptop:
£699 £599 at Currys
Save £100 - Another fantastic early Black Friday deal from Currys, this time on a wildly powerful HP 14 laptop. Sure, it's a little bulkier than some notebooks, but this one's got an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - absolutely stellar specs for the money. Recommended.
View Deal
Asus VivoBook S433FA 14-inch laptop:
£749.99 £629.99 at Amazon
Save £120 - There's some serious power packed inside this £699 laptop - a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory. Not only that, but you'll also find an MX350 GPU inside as well - all for £120 off this week.
View Deal
Black Friday headphone deals
JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones:
£89.99 £59.99 at Currys
Save £30 - Currys have cut £30 off these already cheap noise-cancelling headphones to bring the final price down to £59.99. That's perfect if you're looking for a budget set of cups that can still blast some sound. We picked these up last year over Black Friday and were particularly impressed with the sound quality coming out of these cheaper headphones.View Deal
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones:
£179 £125 at AO
Save £54 - The Beats Solo 3 headphones are ageing slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £50 price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for £159 on sale, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here.
View Deal
Powerbeats Pro:
£219.95 £159.00 at Amazon
Save £60.95 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Powerbeats Pro. If you're after fitness-first buds, then, this is a great time to jump on the Beats true wireless headphones.View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
£249 £199.99 at Amazon
Save £50 - Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now, and this is a great price on the true wireless earbuds. However, you'll also find that price at Amazon in this weekend's Black Friday deals as well.
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones:
£330 £218.98 at Amazon
Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.
View Deal
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700:
£349.95 £279 at Amazon
Save £70 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £70 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal
Black Friday iPad and tablet deals
Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited:
£69.99 £49.99 at Amazon
Save £20 - The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.
View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 8:
£89.99 £54.99 at Amazon
Save £35 - Amazon's newest Fire tablet on sale, the HD 8 is a mid-size offering that has a HD screen but less screen real estate than its big sibling. This version of the tablet has ads in the software; the ad-free version doesn't seem to be on sale.
View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB:
£149.99 £89.99 at Amazon
Save £60 - This is the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, though one that comes with less storage than our other alternative below. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB:
£199 £159 at Very
Save £40 - There's a £40 discount on the cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A in Very's latest Black Friday deals. That means you can pick up the 32GB model for just £159 - within £10 of its lowest price ever.
View Deal
Kindle Oasis, 8GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited:
£229.99 £169.99 at Amazon
Save £60 - The latest Kindle Oasis has a 300ppi 7-inch display, adjustable warm backlight and IPX8 waterproofing allowing you to read on a beach holiday. This is perfect for longer reading sessions, and you're even getting three months of the Kindle Unlimited reading service free. 8GB may not be enough for everyone though, so check out the deal below.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (256GB):
£689 £569 at Amazon
Save £120 - The Galaxy Tab S6 is slightly older now, but it's a fantastic choice if you're looking for a powerful top-end tablet that has tons of space on its storage drive. This £100 discount at Amazon for a 256GB variant is the perfect example and great if you're planning on storing all those media files while you travel.
View Deal
2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB:
£869 £816.29 at Amazon
Save £52 - The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is available for just £816 at the moment - though it's worth noting we saw it for £801 last week. This model is currently listed as out of stock but you can still order at this price if you don't mind waiting for more stock to appear.
512GB:
£1,069 £990 at Amazon
1TB:
£1,269 £1,179 at Amazon
View Deal
2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 256GB:
£1,069 £990 at Amazon
Save £78 - Get yourself a G256GB 2020 iPad Pro at a discounted price. That's an incredible price that drops one of the most powerful iPads on the market right now down to its lowest price yet. Plus, you can save on larger configurations this week as well.
512GB:
£1,269 £1,179.20 at Amazon
1TB:
£1,469 £1,368.20 at Amazon
View Deal
Black Friday smartphone deals
Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
View Deal
iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £9.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £45pm
Of all the hundreds and thousands of iPhone 12 deals out there, this one tops the lot. You only have to part ways with a tenner upfront to get the brand new iPhone and soooo much data. Or buy direct from Three for an extra £20.
View Deal
iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | iD Mobile | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99 per month
The total cost of this fab iPhone 11 deal is a pip under £770 - that's the best contract offer we've seen on this handset. You'll be on Carphone's own iD Mobile network (which uses Three's coverage) and the 20GB data limit will be substantially more than most average users will get through in a month.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £125 (with code 10OFF) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
Could it be...an S20 contract with low monthly bills? If you don't mind paying £125 upfront, this deal from Mobiles.co.uk can secure you the handset and 54GB of data...for less than the price of the handset alone. That easily makes this one of the best S20 deals we've seen since the device launched.View Deal
iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month
This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.
View Deal
iPhone 12 Mini: at Three | £29 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £29.50 for first 6 months, then £59pm + free Airpods
There's a lot going on with this deal so lets break it down. For the first six months, you're paying £29.50 each month - an absolute bargain for this new device. However, after that time period, your bills jump up to £59 a month. For that price, you're getting unlimited data and a free pair of Airpods.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 130GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £44 a month. At that price you're getting 130GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 per month
£30 a month and nothing to pay at the start - what a bargain! And you'll be on one of the UK's top networks, too. 45GB is an enormous amount of data each month - and an extra £4 a month will bag you the 5G model, if you'd rather get that.
View Deal
iPhone SE 64GB: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £9.99 upfront | 20GB data| Unlimited minutes and texts | £23.99pm
This iPhone SE deal fully embodies the handset's key philosophy - affordability. You're getting 20GB of data on the iD Mobile network while only paying £23.99 a month and £9.99 upfront. That's a fantastic price for Apple - a brand not exactly known for its cheap pricing! You can upgrade your storage for a few extra quid.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Affordable Mobiles | FREE upfront (with code: TR30)| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34/pm
Three is notorious for its great value large data contract deals and this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer is no different. Pay just £34 a month and avoid paying that £29.99 upfront cost by using our exclusive discount code.
View Deal
Black Friday smartwatch deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:
£199 £129 at Amazon
Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has just seen another reduction, bringing it to £129. This watch forms a halfway point between fitness tracker and smartwatch; you're still getting all the activity monitoring you could ask for, as well as a large circular screen for smartphone notifications and onboard training.
View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music:
£249.99 £149.99 at Very
Save £100 - The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent smartwatch for anyone after a cheaper all-rounder with smartphone notifications, excellent fitness tracking, and features we'd usually see on more premium models like Garmin Pay and onboard music. Plus, you're getting it for a great price in Very's Black Friday deals.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm:
£259.99 £159 at Currys
Save £100 - This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface and a four-day battery life.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm:
£279 £179 at Argos (save £100)
Save £100 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS):
£429 £359 at Currys
Save £70 - One of the most recent Apple Watches is now on sale in the UK, and if you buy from the link above you'll find it for a lot less than how much it was a few months ago. The introduction of the Apple Watch 6 has brought a big chunk of this discount, but it's still a fantastic smartwatch.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + Cellular):
£499 £404 at Amazon
Save £95 - This Apple Watch has seen another reduction, bringing it down to £404. Want the same device above but with cellular connectivity? If so, the Series 5 in its 40mm size is down to less than £430 in the UK. This is a £95 discount on a fantastic top-end smartwatch from Apple.
View Deal
Black Friday gaming deals
Nintendo Switch | Super Mario 3D All-Stars & Minecraft: £309 at Currys
Save £34 - This Nintendo Switch bundle is a great little deal from Currys today. You're getting two great games here with a total saving of £34 in total. Minecraft? What can we say, it's an absolute classic, plus Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is like a best-hits compilation of some of the best platforming games ever.
View Deal
Razer DeathAdder V2 + 40% off Xbox Game Pass PC:
£69.99 £34.69 at Amazon
Save £35.30 - Not only is this the cheapest the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse has ever been, but you can also save 40% on Xbox Game Pass PC with this Black Friday deal. The DeathAdder V2 offers a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, five onboard memory profiles and Razer Chroma RGB.
View Deal
Steelseries Sensei 310 gaming mouse:
£59.99 £39.97 at Currys
Save £20 - In our five-star review of this ambidextrous gaming mouse, we praised the Sensei 310's build quality, comfort and superb sensor performance. It's perfect for those just starting out on their gaming journeys and is currently available at 33% off in this limited stock deal. View Deal
Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB:
£77.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Save £38 - You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.
View Deal
Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse:
£99.99 £49.99 at Argos
Save £50 - A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos for Black Friday, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:
£59.99 £53.99 at Currys
Save £6 - It's not a big saving, but we rarely see the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale - which makes this £6 discount worth shouting about this week. If you're after a more traditional gaming experience from your Switch, this is definitely an offer to take up.
View Deal
ADX ACHAIR19 gaming chair:
£120 £80 at Currys
Save £40 - If you're after a cheap gaming chair, this £40 discount at Currys is bringing the ADX ACHAIR19 down to £80 right now and earlier today it was at £100. This is a simple chair for sure, but it's not every day you see racer back seats for this price.
View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset:
£89.99 £74.99 at Amazon
Save £15 - SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £15 off you can get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.View Deal
Black Friday smart home deals
Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)
£49 £19 at Currys
Save £30 - This new low price for the latest Nest Mini means it has huge stocking filler potential, particularly for Android fans. It has a stylish mesh fabric, surprisingly clear mid-range sound and now comes with Bluetooth for wireless tunes.View Deal
Lenovo Smart Clock
£79.99 £34.99 at Currys
Save £45 - This little bedside companion has Google Assistant built-in, which means it offers voice control and the ability to help you wake up with podcasts. At 56% off, it offers incredible value – and don't worry, there's no built-in camera.View Deal
New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited:
£49.99 £28.99 at Amazon
Save £21 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. However, you can also grab six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this offer as well.
View Deal
New Amazon Echo + Philips Hue smart bulb:
£89.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Save £30 - The first discounts on the brand new Amazon Echo range have landed. You can save £30 on the brand new Amazon Echo right now - an excellent price for the fourth generation that's barely had a month on the shelves yet. You're even getting a free Philips Hue smart bulb with this offer as well.
View Deal
Philips Hue Starter Kit (E27):
£135.99 £63.99 at Currys
Save £72 - Get a massive 50% off this Philips Hue starter kit, which includes the bridge and two colour E27 bulbs. Hue remains the gold standard for smart light bulbs, which can sync with your films, music or gaming – or just bring some relaxing ambience to your home working space.
View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 3:
£179 £119 at Amazon
Save £60 - The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is at it's lowest price ever right now at Amazon, giving smart home users a prime opportunity to snag the latest device for a real steal. With improved sensor detection, WiFi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, the Video Doorbell 3 is a fantastically handy little device to have in your home.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Studio:
£189.99 £159.99 at Amazon
Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Studio this week, bringing the powerful smart speaker down to within £10 of its lowest price yet. We'd keep an eye on this one then, as we did see it drop to £149.99 in July but this is still an excellent price if you don't want to spend your week checking Amazon.
View Deal
Black Friday kitchen deals
Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine:
£149.99 £74.99 at Argos
Save £75 - German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).
View Deal
Tassimo Bosch coffee machine:
£79.99 £29.99 at Currys
Save £50 - A Black Friday favorite - cheap coffee machines from Currys are always a good shout, whether you're gifting or missing those morning commuter coffees. You'll find a £50 discount on this Bosch Tassimo pod coffee machine right now, but it's only available for collection.
View Deal
Ninja Foodi 6 litre multi-cooker:
£199 £149 at AO
Save £50 - The Ninja Foodi multi-cooker is on sale at AO this week, offering up an excellent price on the all-in-one device. You're getting presets for air frying, grilling, slow and pressure cooking here as well as adjustable temperature.
View Deal
Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra:
£399 £299 at Currys
Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.
View Deal
KitchenAid stand mixer:
£399.99 £349.99 at Very
Save £50 - This KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale at Very, bringing the popular device down to just under £350 in the latest Black Friday kitchen accessory deals. This is a particularly popular offer, so Very is awaiting more stock but you are able to order yours at this price, with more expected in December.
View Deal
Save 15% on office furniture at John Lewis
John Lewis is discounting a range of its own office furniture brands this week, with savings reaching 15% right now. Office chairs are the main players here, though so keep your eyes peeled for some perfect working from home discounts.
View Deal
Save on furniture, bedding, Christmas decorations and more at Wayfair
Wayfair's Christmas sale is now on, which means you can get ahead of the Black Friday deals and start getting your house ready for the holiday season. We're seeing discounts on a massive range of furniture and decor, but you can also save on Christmas decorations and garlands as well.
View Deal