The 101 best Black Friday sales right now: laptops, TVs, AirPods, Nintendo Switch and more discounted

Black Friday deals are here, and retailers are filling their virtual aisles with top tech and excellent discounts right now. We're still a week away from the official Black Friday date, but UK retailers are launching early right now which is perfect if you can't quite make it to November 27.

These aren't half baked Black Friday deals, though, we're seeing some stunning discounts on everything from laptops to 4K TVs, AirPods to the Nintendo Switch available right this second.

Amazon kickstarted this trend, with its very own Black Friday sale landing this morning. In an increasingly competitive online market, then, other retailers had to follow suit and the result is some incredible early Black Friday deals sitting patiently on the shelves.

You'll find the AirPods Pro for under £200, the all-new Echo Dot 2020 at £29 and the LG CX 55-inch CX OLED TV for £1300 right now, with discounts reaching across a massive range of discounts this weekend. You'll find all our top picks just below, but we're rounding up even more Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar as well.

The best Black Friday deals

New Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. This 42% discount means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50.

Ninja Foodi 6 litre multi-cooker: £199 £149 at AO

Save £50 - The Ninja Foodi multi-cooker has a £50 discount at AO this week, taking it below £150. That's an excellent Black Friday deal for this all-in-one device, which has presets for air frying, grilling, slow and pressure cooking, as well as adjustable temperature.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now, and this is a great price on the true wireless earbuds. However, you'll also find that price at Amazon in this weekend's Black Friday deals as well.

Philips 43-inch 4K TV (2020): £350 £289 at Amazon

Save £61 - There's a £61 discount on the 43-inch Philips 43PUS7505 4K TV and considering you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio in here that's an incredible deal for £289. This is the 2020 model as well, so you're getting the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for crisp upscaling. That's not all though, there are Black Friday deals on a range of different sizes:

43-inch: £350 £289 | 70-inch: £750 £629

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £218.98 at Amazon

Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

HP 14-inch laptop: £699 £599 at Currys

Save £100 - Another fantastic early Black Friday deal from Currys, this time on a wildly powerful HP 14 laptop. Sure, it's a little bulkier than some notebooks, but this one's got an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - absolutely stellar specs for the money. Recommended.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: £899 £659 at Amazon

Save £240 - This is an incredible discount on the mid-range Surface Pro 7 model. It's a step-up from the entry level i3 version we usually see on sale, and comes with a faster i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This is a great Black Friday deal at Amazon.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,599 £1,299 at Currys

Save £300 - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a £300 discount, which makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.

Black Friday TV deals

Philips 43PUS7505 43-inch 4K TV: £349 £289 at Amazon

Save £61 - There's a £61 discount on this 43-inch Philips TV and considering you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio in here that's an incredible deal for £289. This is the 2020 model as well, so you're getting the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for crisp upscaling. That's not all though, you'll also find discounts on other sizes right now:

50-inch: £400 £319 | 58-inch £500 £379 | 70-inch £750 £629

LG UN70006LA 43-inch 4K TV: £379.99 £319 at Amazon

Save £60 - There's a £60 discount on this 43-inch LG TV at Amazon right now, offering up a great price on the 2020 model. This is a pretty standard display, but LG is by no means a budget brand so you're still getting a high quality resolution and a powerful webOS as well.

Samsung TU7100 43-inch 4K TV: £449 £319 at Very

Save £130 - Very is offering £130 off this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV for a limited time. With crystal clear picture and plenty of streaming apps straight out the box, this is an excellent price for the much-celebrated Samsung TV. Plus, you can also save £250 on a Samsung HW-Q60T soundbar when both are in your basket at checkout.

LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility as well.

LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV: £599 £479 at Currys

Save £120 - The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course - a great picture.

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price considering the sheer power of the tech inside here and Sony's reputation as a premium TV brand.

Sony Bravia KD 55-inch UHD HDR 4K smart TV: £850 £699 at John Lewis

Save £150 and also get yourself a tasty discount on a Sony soundbar bundle with this beautiful Sony Bravia 4K TV today at John Lewis. This 2020 Android TV packs in just about the most cutting edge tech you can find in a TV just shy of going QLED or OLED and subsequently has a stunning picture. A top-end 4K processor, MotionFlow, and Dolby Atmos are all hallmarks here, as is a range of Google Assistant functionality.

LG BX 55-inch OLED: £1,299 £1,099 at Very

Save £200 - There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built in, this is the perfect pickup for next generation gaming as well. It's worth noting that shipping has now been pushed to early December on this display - due to the popularity of the price drop.

Black Friday laptop deals

Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook: £329 £279 at Currys

Save £50 - it's rare to find a cheap Chromebook that also offers a full 15.6-inch display, and it's even rarer to find one with a step up from the usual 32GB of storage we see in entry level models. This Asus Chromebook, however, kits you out with 64GB of storage, an Intel N3350 processor and the usual 4GB RAM for just £279.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop: £379 £279 at Currys

Save £100 on a fantastic little runner this week in the Currys early Black Friday sale. This Lenovo has an AMD A3020e processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, which, for the price, isn't half bad. Plus, it's also incredibly thin and portable, making it a pretty handy travel companion. At the time of writing, though, you can only click and collect in-store unfortunately.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: £319.99 at Argos

This full-sized HP laptop is coming in at a fantastic £319.99 at Argos this week. That's a great price for a machine with a massive 1TB hard drive inside, though you're losing a little speed by not picking up an SSD. There's also an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB RAM under the hood as well.

Huawei Matebook D14 14-inch laptop: £699 £499 at AO

Save £200 - We're moving out of the budget laptop leagues with this Huawei Matebook but thanks to a nifty £200 sale from AO, you needn't pay out the nose today. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Matebook packs in a ton of up-to-date ultrabook specs for a reasonable price.

HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £549 £419 at Currys

Save £130 - This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 512GB : £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - This is an excellent deal in our mind. While it's more expensive than the laptop above, it still gets a big £170 price cut, and the spec increase of 8GB of RAM, 32GB Intel Optane and 512GB SSD is worth the money in our view.View Deal

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The 14-inch Asus Zenbook is discounted at Amazon right now. That means there's a fantastic price on the 512GB SSD machine this week, complete with Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM. You'll usually find those kinds of specs on a slightly pricier machine, which explains why this machine was only on sale for £679 before today.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - If you're looking for something with a bit more functionality you'll want to take a look at the ZenBook Flip. It's got a 2-in-1 design that means you can easily switch between a conventional laptop and a large 14-inch tablet design. That's usually a pricey feature, so considering you're getting 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 processor inside this is an excellent buy.

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: £599.99 £499.99 at Argos

Save £100 - This Asus Zenbook offers up an excellent spec sheet rarely found at this sub-£500 price point. There's a Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD with a NanoEdge display and a touchpad that can easily swap over to a digital number pad as well.

HP 14-inch laptop: £699 £599 at Currys

Save £100 - Another fantastic early Black Friday deal from Currys, this time on a wildly powerful HP 14 laptop. Sure, it's a little bulkier than some notebooks, but this one's got an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - absolutely stellar specs for the money. Recommended.

Asus VivoBook S433FA 14-inch laptop: £749.99 £629.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - There's some serious power packed inside this £699 laptop - a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory. Not only that, but you'll also find an MX350 GPU inside as well - all for £120 off this week.

Black Friday headphone deals

JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones: £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

Save £30 - Currys have cut £30 off these already cheap noise-cancelling headphones to bring the final price down to £59.99. That's perfect if you're looking for a budget set of cups that can still blast some sound. We picked these up last year over Black Friday and were particularly impressed with the sound quality coming out of these cheaper headphones.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: £179 £125 at AO

Save £54 - The Beats Solo 3 headphones are ageing slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £50 price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for £159 on sale, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here.

Powerbeats Pro: £219.95 £159.00 at Amazon

Save £60.95 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Powerbeats Pro. If you're after fitness-first buds, then, this is a great time to jump on the Beats true wireless headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now, and this is a great price on the true wireless earbuds. However, you'll also find that price at Amazon in this weekend's Black Friday deals as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £218.98 at Amazon

Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £279 at Amazon

Black Friday iPad and tablet deals

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Amazon's newest Fire tablet on sale, the HD 8 is a mid-size offering that has a HD screen but less screen real estate than its big sibling. This version of the tablet has ads in the software; the ad-free version doesn't seem to be on sale.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - This is the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, though one that comes with less storage than our other alternative below. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB: £199 £159 at Very

Save £40 - There's a £40 discount on the cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A in Very's latest Black Friday deals. That means you can pick up the 32GB model for just £159 - within £10 of its lowest price ever.

Kindle Oasis, 8GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - The latest Kindle Oasis has a 300ppi 7-inch display, adjustable warm backlight and IPX8 waterproofing allowing you to read on a beach holiday. This is perfect for longer reading sessions, and you're even getting three months of the Kindle Unlimited reading service free. 8GB may not be enough for everyone though, so check out the deal below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (256GB): £689 £569 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Galaxy Tab S6 is slightly older now, but it's a fantastic choice if you're looking for a powerful top-end tablet that has tons of space on its storage drive. This £100 discount at Amazon for a 256GB variant is the perfect example and great if you're planning on storing all those media files while you travel.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £816.29 at Amazon

Save £52 - The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is available for just £816 at the moment - though it's worth noting we saw it for £801 last week. This model is currently listed as out of stock but you can still order at this price if you don't mind waiting for more stock to appear.



512GB: £1,069 £990 at Amazon

1TB: £1,269 £1,179 at Amazon

Black Friday smartphone deals

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 130GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £44 a month. At that price you're getting 130GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device.

Black Friday smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has just seen another reduction, bringing it to £129. This watch forms a halfway point between fitness tracker and smartwatch; you're still getting all the activity monitoring you could ask for, as well as a large circular screen for smartphone notifications and onboard training.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £249.99 £149.99 at Very

Save £100 - The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent smartwatch for anyone after a cheaper all-rounder with smartphone notifications, excellent fitness tracking, and features we'd usually see on more premium models like Garmin Pay and onboard music. Plus, you're getting it for a great price in Very's Black Friday deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259.99 £159 at Currys

Save £100 - This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface and a four-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: £279 £179 at Argos (save £100)

Save £100 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS): £429 £359 at Currys

Save £70 - One of the most recent Apple Watches is now on sale in the UK, and if you buy from the link above you'll find it for a lot less than how much it was a few months ago. The introduction of the Apple Watch 6 has brought a big chunk of this discount, but it's still a fantastic smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + Cellular): £499 £404 at Amazon

Save £95 - This Apple Watch has seen another reduction, bringing it down to £404. Want the same device above but with cellular connectivity? If so, the Series 5 in its 40mm size is down to less than £430 in the UK. This is a £95 discount on a fantastic top-end smartwatch from Apple.

Black Friday gaming deals

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario 3D All-Stars & Minecraft: £309 at Currys

Save £34 - This Nintendo Switch bundle is a great little deal from Currys today. You're getting two great games here with a total saving of £34 in total. Minecraft? What can we say, it's an absolute classic, plus Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is like a best-hits compilation of some of the best platforming games ever.

Razer DeathAdder V2 + 40% off Xbox Game Pass PC: £69.99 £34.69 at Amazon

Save £35.30 - Not only is this the cheapest the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse has ever been, but you can also save 40% on Xbox Game Pass PC with this Black Friday deal. The DeathAdder V2 offers a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, five onboard memory profiles and Razer Chroma RGB.

Steelseries Sensei 310 gaming mouse: £59.99 £39.97 at Currys

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £38 - You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: £99.99 £49.99 at Argos

Save £50 - A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos for Black Friday, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.



Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

Save £6 - It's not a big saving, but we rarely see the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale - which makes this £6 discount worth shouting about this week. If you're after a more traditional gaming experience from your Switch, this is definitely an offer to take up.

ADX ACHAIR19 gaming chair: £120 £80 at Currys

Save £40 - If you're after a cheap gaming chair, this £40 discount at Currys is bringing the ADX ACHAIR19 down to £80 right now and earlier today it was at £100. This is a simple chair for sure, but it's not every day you see racer back seats for this price.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Black Friday smart home deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) £49 £19 at Currys

Lenovo Smart Clock £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. However, you can also grab six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this offer as well.

New Amazon Echo + Philips Hue smart bulb: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The first discounts on the brand new Amazon Echo range have landed. You can save £30 on the brand new Amazon Echo right now - an excellent price for the fourth generation that's barely had a month on the shelves yet. You're even getting a free Philips Hue smart bulb with this offer as well.

Philips Hue Starter Kit (E27): £135.99 £63.99 at Currys

Save £72 - Get a massive 50% off this Philips Hue starter kit, which includes the bridge and two colour E27 bulbs. Hue remains the gold standard for smart light bulbs, which can sync with your films, music or gaming – or just bring some relaxing ambience to your home working space.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: £179 £119 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is at it's lowest price ever right now at Amazon, giving smart home users a prime opportunity to snag the latest device for a real steal. With improved sensor detection, WiFi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, the Video Doorbell 3 is a fantastically handy little device to have in your home.

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Studio this week, bringing the powerful smart speaker down to within £10 of its lowest price yet. We'd keep an eye on this one then, as we did see it drop to £149.99 in July but this is still an excellent price if you don't want to spend your week checking Amazon.

Black Friday kitchen deals

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos

Save £75 - German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

Tassimo Bosch coffee machine: £79.99 £29.99 at Currys

Save £50 - A Black Friday favorite - cheap coffee machines from Currys are always a good shout, whether you're gifting or missing those morning commuter coffees. You'll find a £50 discount on this Bosch Tassimo pod coffee machine right now, but it's only available for collection.

Ninja Foodi 6 litre multi-cooker: £199 £149 at AO

Save £50 - The Ninja Foodi multi-cooker is on sale at AO this week, offering up an excellent price on the all-in-one device. You're getting presets for air frying, grilling, slow and pressure cooking here as well as adjustable temperature.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.

KitchenAid stand mixer: £399.99 £349.99 at Very

Save £50 - This KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale at Very, bringing the popular device down to just under £350 in the latest Black Friday kitchen accessory deals. This is a particularly popular offer, so Very is awaiting more stock but you are able to order yours at this price, with more expected in December.

Save 15% on office furniture at John Lewis

John Lewis is discounting a range of its own office furniture brands this week, with savings reaching 15% right now. Office chairs are the main players here, though so keep your eyes peeled for some perfect working from home discounts.

