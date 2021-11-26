Tesco Black Friday deals are surprisingly good – but not for everyone

Black Friday 2021 is finally here, but many retailers have been rolling out discounts all week, including the UK supermarket chain Tesco.

Tesco might not be the first destination that springs to mind when you think of Black Friday deals, but this year the company has slashed the prices of tech, games, home appliances, and much more.

The catch is, you need to have a Tesco Clubcard to access these deals. But with some discounts of up to 50% off the RRP, it's well worth signing up for one if you're looking for a specific bargain.

To sign up for a Clubcard right now, you can head to Tesco's register page and then you'll be able to shop the best deals online.

We've collected the best tech deals from Tesco below. And although we can't speak to every retailer or every deal, so far we've found that a few of Tesco's deals do offer better discounts than other places.

For example, right now you can pick up a pair of the JVC S31BT Bluetooth Headphones from Tesco for £17.50 if you have a Clubcard but those same headphones are still priced at £28.98 on Amazon.

This won't apply to every deal, so make sure you shop around and check our specific deals pages for the best prices you can find, like our guide to the best Black Friday 2021 headphones deals.

Today's best Black Friday deals at Tesco

£39.95 Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa £39.95 £19.95 at Tesco with Clubcard discount

Save £20 - This is a great deal that gives you one of our favourite streaming devices for under £20. The Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) is a fantastic streaming stick, adding a host of new improvements over previous versions, such as HDR, a 60fps frame rate, and compatibility with Dolby Atmos audio. If you're not interested in the volume or remote controls, check out the Lite version below.

£29.95 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa £29.95 £14.95 at Tesco with Clubcard discount

Save £15 - The lite version of Amazon's latest Amazon Fire TV Stick is a solid streaming device for those who aren't fussed about 4K. There's a huge range of content available, plus Alexa voice control too. This is the cheapest we've seen the lite version so far on Black Friday – even if it's only a few pence difference to the current price on Amazon.

£39.95 Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen in Charcoal £39.95 £18.95 at Tesco with Clubcard discount

Save £21 - This is a great discount on the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen (the 2019 version), which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars when we first reviewed it. It's easy to set up and a great way to introduce connected devices into your home. This is the best deal we've spotted so far for the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen this Black Friday.

JVC S31BT Deep Bass Bluetooth Headphones in Black £35 JVC S31BT Deep Bass Bluetooth Headphones in Black £35 £17.50 at Tesco with Clubcard discount

Save 50% - This is a great discount that's hard to beat for a pair of entry-level headphones that are ideal if you're on a budget or looking for a great second pair for work or the gym. They have an on-ear design and cups that swivel to make them easy to carry. There's also up to 17 hours of battery life on-board and support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones in Blue £40 Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones in Blue £40 £35 at Tesco with Clubcard discount

Save £5 - This is only a £5 saving, but if you're looking for a reliable and affordable pair of on-ear headphones then you're in safe hands here with Sony. They offer an impressive 35 hours of battery life and voice assistant support, too. They have a folding design, so they're easy to carry and an onboard mic for making calls.

Groov-E Music Buds Wireless Earphones in Black £20 Groov-E Music Buds Wireless Earphones in Black £20 £15 at Tesco with Clubcard discount

Save £5 - This is only a £5 saving, but if you're looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds because you're on a budget, need a second pair or want to buy a cheap and cheerful earphones for your teen, then these entry-level buds are a solid option. There's clear sound and voice assistant support. Battery life is only 4 hours, but you can bump that up by another 7 hours with the charging case.

