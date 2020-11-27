John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: the best deals are live

The John Lewis Black Friday deals are live, and we've combed through the retailer's site to bring you the very best offers now the actual Black Friday day is here.

The John Lewis Back Friday deals don't stop today though, as we'll be bringing you all the very best offers to be had throughout the weekend and into Monday, November 30 - where we'll see even more Cyber Monday deals.

What's even better though, is we're seeing price drops on products which already had a Black Friday discount - which means they're getting even cheaper.

Can't even wait to get to the deals below? Well, our picks include a Microsoft Surface Book 3 for just £1,269 and the (thankfully) back-in-stock LG CX OLED 55-inch TV for just £1,299 - huge savings again.

Or how about this Shark vacuum cleaner, down to a dizzying £196.96 if you're looking for a way to clean up this year... OK, we're sorry. we're tired.

John Lewis is a top choice when it comes to filling the space around the Christmas tree with cheap tech, homeware, and for those of you looking to bag yourself a bargain, you'll find our picks of the best John Lewis Black Friday deals, below.

Why you should shop for John Lewis Black Friday deals

'Never knowingly undersold' price-matching policy includes Black Friday deals, so if you find a great deal elsewhere it’s a good idea to check John Lewis for the same item and get a price match - you may bag yourself a better warranty, which brings us to...

Excellent warranty guarantees on a range of tech – usually at no extra cost – giving you extra peace of mind - such as five year guarantees on TVs.

Choose from a variety of delivery options, including delivery to your home, collection from Collect+ points, and in-store pickup at stores - a great option if you don't want to hang around by your front door waiting for an order.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

Very popular Samsung 43-inch (2020) 4K TV: £349 £299 at John Lewis (save £50)

The Samsung UE43TU7100 is a highly affordable 4K smart TV this Black Friday with a saving of £50. If offers HDR10+ support, catch-up TV and 4K streaming, 4K upscaling and 2 HDMI ports.

View Deal

HUGE PRICE DROP Microsoft Surface Book 3: £1,599 £1,269 at John Lewis (save £330)

HUGE PRICE DROP! Was already down to £1,439, now £1,269. This Surface Book 3 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display - but most importantly, it now has £330 off its asking price.

View Deal

Great buy LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: £1,399 £1,299 at John Lewis (save £100)

BACK IN STOCK - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a further £100 off an earlier £400 discount, making this 55-inch display a hugely attractive option.

View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: was £69 now £59 at John Lewis (save £10)

Looking for a fun camera which will print out snaps with friends and family instantly? Look no further than the Instax Mini 11 - available in five different colours and with £10 off just in time for Christmas.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: was £112.99 now £99.99 at John Lewis (save £13)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent and inexpensive fitness tracker, but with this John Lewis Black Friday deal it's now even cheaper - it would make a great gift for a loved one, or a delightful treat for yourself. For now, only the Rosewood colour is on offer.



View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was £219 now £199 at John Lewis (save £20)

If you can afford it, these are the AirPods to go for - and a £20 discount on them is great, as they're the cheapest price they've been right now. Noise cancelling, sealed fit - we're using them right now, if you need any more recommendation.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: was £249 now £219 at John Lewis (save £30)

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but with over £30 off, John Lewis is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for less.

View Deal

Emma Original King Size mattress: £395.85 at John Lewis (save 35%)

The award-winning Emma Original is a superb, medium-firm memory foam mattress: we think it's the best you can buy. It's extremely comfortable, supportive and durable - we've had ours for two years and still love it. With this discount, it's now the cheapest it's ever been.

View Deal

Herman Miller Sayl Office Chair: now £536 at John Lewis (save 15%)

As work-from-home continues to be an important part of our lives, it's wise to make sure you're sitting comfortably each day. The Sayl combines comfort and thoughtful design which gives you a full range of movement while also keeping you cool.

View Deal

LG 65-inch (2020) LED HDR 4K TV: was £599 now £579 at John Lewis (save £20)

If you're looking for a big-screen, 4K TV for less this Black Friday, the cheapest 65-inch option at John Lewis is this feature-packed LG, which is currently £20 off. What's more, because you're buying through John Lewis, you bag yourself a 5 year guarantee too.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20: was £899 now £649 at John Lewis (save £250)

Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £250 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13: now £934.15 at John Lewis (save 15%)

The XPS 13 is one of our favourite laptops around, and you can now get 15% off its price with this John Lewis Black Friday deal. In exchange for your money you'll get a great laptop with a 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Samsung Q80T QLED TV 75-inch: was £2,499 now £1,999 at John Lewis (save £500)

LOW STOCK - This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 now £29.95 at John Lewis (save £20.04)

If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

View Deal

Very popular Samsung 43-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £349 now £299 at John Lewis (save £50)

The Samsung UE43TU7100 is a highly affordable 4K smart TV this Black Friday with a saving of £50. If offers HDR10+ support, catch-up TV and 4K streaming, 4K upscaling and 2 HDMI ports.

View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HZ980 OLED 4K TV: was £1,699 now £1,149 at John Lewis (save £350)

This entry-level 55-inch OLED TV from Panasonic is now very close to affordable, after a £350 price cut from its RRP. Motion smoothing has taken a hit to drop the price, and you won't get the swivel stand of the HZ1000, but expect the same picture and audio quality of a pricier Panasonic set.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch (2020) OLED 4K TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 at John Lewis (save £300)

One of the best OLEDs you can buy, this new 55-inch Sony KD55A8 TV is currently an impressive £300 off. It combines Sony's latest X1 processor for great colour and contrast, with its Acoustic Surface Audio – this means it serves up impressive sound quality too, despite the lack of visible speakers.

View Deal

Great buy LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,399 now £1,299 at John Lewis (save £100)

BACK IN STOCK - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a further £100 off an earlier £400 discount, making this 55-inch display a hugely attractive option.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 65-inch (2020) OLED 4K TV: was £2,499 now £1,999 at John Lewis (save £500)

One of the best OLEDs you can buy, this sizable 65-inch Sony KD65A8 TV is a whopping £500 off. Combining Sony's latest X1 processor for great colour and contrast, with its Acoustic Surface Audio, and you're getting a seriously good TV.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q80T QLED 4K TV: was £2,499 now £1,999 at John Lewis (save £500)

LOW STOCK - This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q800T QLED 8K TV: was £2,799 now £2,299 at John Lewis (save £500)

Fed up of 4K? Want the latest and greatest when it comes to TV resolution? Well look no further, as Samsung's stunning Q800T series in discounted for Black Friday at John Lewis, and the entry-level 65-inch set is £500. If you want the ultimate, it just got cheaper.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q900T QLED 8K TV: was £5,499 now £4,499 at John Lewis (save £1,000)

After the ultimate viewing experience? Look no further than Samsung's flagship 8K QLED TV. It's certainly not cheap, but this mammoth set will give you stunning visuals - plus it's £1,000 off for Black Friday.

View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday laptop deals

John Lewis Black Friday laptop deals

Asus Chromebook Flip: was £499 now £399 at John Lewis (save £100)

Chromebook's offer great battery life and a simple UI, making them perfect for students or users who just need basics such as web browsing, email access and a machine to watch Netflix on - and with the Flip's rotating touchscreen display, it offers great flexibilty too.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook 13 UX325JA: was £899 now £749 at John Lewis (save £150)

With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 32GB Intel Optane Memory and a 13.3-inch Full HD display, the Asus ZenBook 13 is well-equipped for work - as well as being a machine you can kick back and enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13: now £934.15 at John Lewis (save 15%)

The XPS 13 is one of our favourite laptops around, and you can now get 15% off its price with this John Lewis Black Friday deal. In exchange for your money you'll get a great laptop with a 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was £1,199 now £1,049 at John Lewis (save £150)

PRICE DROP! Was down to £1,079, now £1,049. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 has some of the best battery life, and you can now save a tidy £150 on this base-level model which comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

View Deal

HUGE PRICE DROP Microsoft Surface Book 3: was £1,599 now £1,269 at John Lewis (save £330)

HUGE PRICE DROP! Was already down to £1,439, now £1,269. This Surface Book 3 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display - but most importantly, it now has £330 off its asking price.

View Deal

Deals you've missed

John Lewis Black Friday phone deals

John Lewis Black Friday phone deals

Moto G8 Power Lite: was £149.95 now £119.95 at John Lewis (save £30)

This affordable Motorola brings the huge battery of the G8 Power to an even lower price point, but it's not too much of a slouch for its cost. This handset will last you about two days between charges, and also has a decent processor and camera for its cost.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A21s: was £179 now £139 at John Lewis (save £40)

If you're looking for an affordable phone, this might be one for you. The Galaxy A21s has a bold screen, sturdy design and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We haven't tested this phone but if it's like Samsung's other Galaxy A phones it'll likely be a fine all-rounder.

View Deal

Moto G8: was £179.95 now £139.95 at John Lewis (save £40)

The Moto G8 has a 6.4-inch LCD display broken up with a cut-out for the camera. There's a Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and three rear cameras, plus a 4,000mAh battery. We named this the best cheap phone when it launched, as those specs are good for the price, and now it costs even less.

View Deal

Moto G8 Power: was £219.95 now £179.95 at John Lewis (save £40)

The Moto G8 Power is named for its massive 5,000mAh battery which keeps the phone ticking for nearly two days of use. It has a 6.4-inch LCD screen, as well as a Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has an extra rear camera, with an 8MP telephoto snapper joining the others, as well as a higher-res selfie camera.



View Deal

Moto G8 Pro: was £289.95 now £229.95 at John Lewis (save £60)

The Moto G Pro has a 6.3-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its cameras are higher-res with a 48MP main one, and its battery is 4,000mAh. The real selling point here is the stylus, making this the cheapest stylus-toting smartphone you can buy in most places.

View Deal

OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB: was £469 now £419 at John Lewis (save £50)

If you're looking for a more compact smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is a great option - and it's got even better with this £50 discount for Black Friday. Great looks and plenty of power with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's a top buy. Available until December 3View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 4G: was £599 now £499 at John Lewis (save £100)

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a specced-down, slightly more affordable, version of the Galaxy S20. It has a cheaper-feeling design and some slight camera downgrades, but it brings lots of the S20 features for cheaper. This version misses out on 5G, but it's even more affordable as a result.

View Deal

Motorola Edge: was £549.99 now £499.95 at John Lewis (save £50.05)

The Motorola Edge has a great-looking 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display that curves at the edges in a dramatic 'waterfall' style. Accidental touch detection mitigates the big issue of false presses, and there are other cool functions that utilize the curved edge. The phone also has lots of processing power and great battery life.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G: was £699 now £599 at John Lewis (save £100)

This version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition comes with 5G connectivity, so if you need (or want) the next generation of data connection to enjoy gaming or streaming on the go, this is the device for you.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20: was £899 now £649 at John Lewis (save £250)

Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £250 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.

View Deal

Deals you've missed

OnePlus 8T 8GB/128GB: was £549 now £449 at John Lewis (save £100)

DEAL ENDED - The OnePlus 8T is only a couple of months old, which makes this £100 saving even better. You get a premium handset with plenty of power, big screen and 5G for the lowest price it's ever been.



OnePlus 8T 12GB/256GB: was £649 now £549 at John Lewis (save £100)

DEAL ENDED - The OnePlus 8T is only a couple of months old, which makes this £100 saving even better. You get a premium handset with plenty of power, big screen and 5G for the lowest price it's ever been.



OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB/128GB: was £799 now £649 at John Lewis (save £150)

DEAL ENDED - A big saving of £150 here on the sizable OnePlus 8 Pro. This 5G-enabled flagship has a 6.78-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB/256GB: was £899 now £749 at John Lewis (save £150)

DEAL ENDED - A big saving of £150 here on the top variant of the sizable OnePlus 8 Pro. This 5G-enabled flagship has a 6.78-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM and plenty of storage with 256GB inside.



John Lewis Black Friday tablet & iPad deals

John Lewis Black Friday tablet & iPad deals

iPad Pro 11 | Space Grey | 128GB | Wi-Fi: £769 £739 at John Lewis (save £30)

This is the most affordable iPad Pro 2020 model you can pick up from John Lewis, with at tidy £30. It has an 11-inch screen, 128GB storage and Wi-Fi connection, so in all aspects it's not the top model of its range, but it's great for people who don't need every top spec.



View Deal

iPad Pro 11 | Space Grey | 256GB | Wi-Fi: £869 £816 at John Lewis (save £53)

PRICE DROP! This deal has dropped by another £3. If you don't need a big-screen iPad, this 11-inch model will be good for you. It has 256GB storage which is a lot for all but power-users, and its Wi-Fi connection will be good for people who work indoors though you won't get LTE connectivity.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9 | Silver | 128GB | Wi-Fi: £969 £919 at John Lewis (save £50)

PRICE DROP! Another £14 taken off the price. This is a bigger 12.9-inch model of iPad Pro, in its Silver color. It has 128GB internal storage and only Wi-Fi connectivity so it's perhaps not as specced-out as other versions, but if you only work indoors or use iCloud you won't mind.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9 | Silver | 256GB | Wi-Fi: £1,069 £1,019 at John Lewis (save £50)

With this iPad deal you get the bigger-size iPad Pro with its medium 256GB storage - that'll be great for lots of games, apps and movies but maybe not for professional video, photo or music editing. It only has Wi-Fi connectivity, not LTE.



View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9 | Silver | 512GB | Wi-Fi: £1,266 £1,222 at John Lewis (save £44)

This iPad Pro is big in terms of size (with a 12.9-inch screen) and storage space, with 512GB memory which is great for loads of files. There's only Wi-Fi connectivity though so you won't be able to use LTE to connect to the web.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11 (2018) | Silver | 1TB | Wi-Fi: £1,319 £1,299 at John Lewis (save £20)

This is the only deal on a 1TB iPad Pro, though it's on a 2018-generation model. The deal is quite limited, and there's only Wi-Fi connection, but if you absolutely need 1TB (and don't like using hard drives with iPads) it's worth considering.

View Deal

Deals you've missed

iPad Pro 11 (2018) | Silver | 64GB | Wi-Fi and Cell: £919 £729 at John Lewis (save £190)

OUT OF STOCK - John Lewis has reduced the aging iPad Pro models to clear, which is why the discount is so high. This has cell connection so you can connect to 4G, just note the internal storage space is pretty low.



John Lewis Black Friday audio deals

John Lewis Black Friday audio deals

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: £149 £119.99 at John Lewis (save £29.01)

PRICE DROP! Was down to £129, now down to £119.99. With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a pretty sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WHXB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with Wireless Charging: was £159 now £129 at John Lewis (save £30)

You can save £30 on the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds, which also come with a wirelessly charging case for easy top-ups. They also offer better sound quality and an extended battery life than their predecessors.

View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free Wireless: was £179 now £129 at John Lewis (save £50)

PRICE DROP! Originally down to £134, these excellent true wireless headphones are now even cheaper, at just £129. You may still want to keep an eye on the price though, as they hit a low of £110.99 during Prime Day last month at other retailers.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: was £169 now £149 at John Lewis (save £20)

Save £20 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favourite pair of wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: was £169 now £157 at John Lewis (save £12)

Big discounts on Apple products are tough to come by, but don't overlook looks this John Lewis Black Friday deal which bags you the 2019 AirPods with wireless charging case for the lowest price currently available.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: was £219 now £159 at John Lewis (save £60)

Usually costing £219, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Powerbeats Pro by £60 in this Black Friday deal. Unfortunately, this particular price only applies to the navy blue variant, but you'll find some of the other colors have been given their own discounts, too.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Wireless Charging: was £179 now £159 at John Lewis (save £20)

You can save £20 on Samsung's answer to the Apple AirPods Pro. With noise-cancelling built in, these true wireless earbuds provide great sound wherever you are. Plus, they can be topped up wirelessly thanks to the Qi charging case.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was £219 now £199 at John Lewis (save £20)

If you can afford it, these are the AirPods to go for - and a £20 discount on them is great, as they're the cheapest price they've been right now. Noise cancelling, sealed fit - we're using them right now, if you need any more recommendation.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: was £249 now £219 at John Lewis (save £30)

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but with over £30 off, John Lewis is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for less.

View Deal

Sony HT-X8500 All-In-One Sound Bar: was £299 now £249 at John Lewis (save £50)

This Sony sound bar comes with Bluetooth built-in, allowing for wireless connections with your TV and other smart devices if the wired life isn't for you. It also features Dolby Atmos & Vertical Surround Engine for immersive sound, and there's £50 off right now.

View Deal

Bang & Olufsen E8 Motion true wireless earbuds: was £300 now £260 at John Lewis (save £40)

If you're looking for some stylish true wireless earbuds, this Black Friday deal from John Lewis knocks £40 off the B&O E8 Motion, which come with wireless charging, splash and dust resistance and a 16-hour battery life.

View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday smart home deals

John Lewis Black Friday smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £29.99 now £18.95 at John Lewis (save £21)

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot isn't the latest version (the new sphere shape), but instead is the last of the 'hockey puck' design for the dinky smart speaker. At less than £20, it's a perfect gift for anyone thinking about dipping their toes into smart home tech.

View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) was £49 now £19 at John Lewis (save £30)

Save £30 - This new low price for the latest Nest Mini means it has huge stocking filler potential, particularly for Android fans. It has a stylish mesh fabric, surprisingly clear mid-range sound and now comes with Bluetooth for wireless tunes.

View Deal

Ring Door View Cam video doorbell: was £103 now £74 at John Lewis (save £29)

PRICE DROP! Was down to £79, now down to £74. If you're looking for an inexpensive, yet highly-functional video doorbell to add to your smart home the Ring Door View Cam is a great option. Easy to install, and with seamless integration with your smartphone and voice assistants including Alexa.

View Deal

Google Nest Hello video doorbell: was £205 now £149 at John Lewis (save £56)

The Nest Hello video doorbell is a great way to keep an eye on who is at your door, and provide round-the-clock security surveillance of your home - all from your smartphone. With a saving of £56, it's a great time to make an addition to your smart home.

View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday home and appliance deals

John Lewis Black Friday home and appliance deals

Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded: was £349.99 now £196.96 at John Lewis (save £153.03)

Save a whopping £153 on the Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded vacuum cleaner. As well as acting as a traditional up-right, the NZ801UKT always have a lift-away feature allowing you to easily manoeuvre round your home, and get to those hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis again price matching other retailers with £50 off this wired upright vacuum cleaner. It'll offer superior suction than a wireless model, and is tough on pet hair – but remember that it's not as flexible as a cordless option.View Deal

Bosch MaxoMixx Hand Blender: £99.99 £59 at John Lewis

BACK IN STOCK - This ultra-powerful hand blender has as much style as it does utility. With a selection of accessories available, this is a versatile tool for any kitchen. With a healthy £30.99 discount off the price, you can use the MaxoMix to create something heavy on the calories for balance. View Deal

Sage Pro Espresso Coffee Machine: £379 £299 at John Lewis

Enjoying a barista-style coffee is a long-forgotten memory for most of us right now, but with £80 off this Duo Temp coffee maker, you can remove the middle man and make your own silky cappuccinos and foamy lattes.View Deal

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: £349 £299 at John Lewis

This beloved stand mixer has had £50 discounted from the price, just in time to fill the void of The Great British Bake Off finishing for yet another year. With a solid metal chassis, this is a beautiful appliance to sit on any countertop.View Deal

Emma Original King Size mattress: £395.85 at John Lewis (save 35%)

The award-winning Emma Original is a superb, medium-firm memory foam mattress: we think it's the best you can buy. It's extremely comfortable, supportive and durable - we've had ours for two years and still love it. With this discount, it's now the cheapest it's ever been.

View Deal

Deals you've missed

Deals you've missed

Shark IZ201UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless: was £348 now £199.99 at John Lewis (save £149)

OUT OF STOCK - Save £149 on the Shark IZ201UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless vacuum cleaner. This cordless cleaner allows you to freely move around your home and get to all those places corded vacuums simply can't reach.



Dyson V8 Absolute: was £399.99 now £299 at John Lewis (save £100)

OUT OF STOCK - This cordless dust-buster may not be the latest model, but it has plenty of power and clearly displays Dyson's renowned design pedigree - plus, with a saving of over £100 for Black Friday, it's much more affordable than the newer V10.



Hoover Freestanding Microwave Oven: £229 £99 at John Lewis

OUT OF STOCK - Yes, you are reading that correctly - this gorgeous microwave oven has a whopping £130 off, and with a built-in grill function you won't be sorry to have this in your kitchen. With a 25-litre capacity, and crisping capability, you never have to worry about soggy food again.

John Lewis Black Friday toy deals

John Lewis Black Friday Toy deals

Lego Creator Fiat 500: £75 £63.74 at John Lewis (save £12)

If you like the look of - or have ever owned - a classic Fiat 500, why not celebrate your car taste with this Lego version of the model. This is a fair discount on a nice decorative Lego set that'll sit well on a shelf or table.

View Deal

Sylvanian Families Grand Department Store: £119.99 £95.99 at John Lewis (save £24)

This Grand Department Store is the perfect centrepiece for your child's Sylvanian town, and comes with a character figure, plus assorted furniture and accessories. Age 3 and up.

View Deal

Lego Creator Old Trafford: was £249.99 now £199.99 at John Lewis (save £50)

Man, U really need to pick up this deal if you're a football fan. It's a perfect gift to a United supporter (or yourself), with almost 4,000 bricks and loads of details that fans of the stadium will be sure to pick up on. We're waiting out on a Lego Carrow Road though.

View Deal

Lego Creator Roller Coaster: was £299.99 now £254.99 at John Lewis (save £50)

This is a pretty massive set, though that price tag probably gave the fact away. It contains 11 minifigures, over 4,000 pieces, and comes with motorized aspects that take batteries. It's not for young children, because of the complexity of the build, but older Lego fans might love the challenge it presents.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer: was £640 now £519.99 at John Lewis (save £120)

If you're a huge Star Wars fan this is a set for you - if your budget stretches to it. Still, that's a big discount, so if you've figured you deserve a treat after this curious year, you might as well treat yourself to this massive Star Destroyer.

View Deal

Deals you've missed

Micro Maxi Deluxe Scooter: £125 £99.96 at John Lewis (save 20%)

OUT OF STOCK - This non-electric scooter is designed for kids aged 5-12, and comes in a range of stylish colours in addition to the black version shown here. Thanks to Swiss engineering it's built to last, with three wheels for a smooth and stable ride, and an adjustable handlebar.



Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: £649.99 £549.99 at John Lewis (save £100)

DEAL ENDED - A set like this is what the word 'expensive' was invented for, but it's a massive kit with plenty of pieces and figures. This is more for serious collectors than standard fans, but if you've got £500+ laying around and love Star Wars, you may as well go for it.



What are John Lewis's rivals doing on Black Friday?

Currys Black Friday deals

Currys' Black Fri-Yay! event (what it calls Black Friday) is in full swing. Currys is great for computing, so expect great deals on laptops, computers, and possibly tablets too.



Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon discounts a huge range of products for Black Friday, and you'll find Black Friday deals on pretty much everything. Ranging from tech and gadgets to alcohol, clothing, household objects and more.



Argos Black Friday

Always a favourite in the UK over Black Friday, Argos also has an amazing Black Friday sale that's definitely worth checking out alongside John Lewis.



Stick with TechRadar to get the best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020

On Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your hard-earned dollar. While this means there are very competitive deals to enjoy, it also unfortunately means there are some deals that aren't as decent as they first appear.

That's why you should stick with TechRadar to guarantee you get the best Black Friday deals. We track all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings.

For the latest info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday deals.