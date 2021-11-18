I should have waited for these great early Black Friday board game deals

It's an annual struggle: do you wait for the Black Friday deals or pull the trigger early on buying Christmas presents and essentials to ensure you've got them in time? I've been having this struggle a lot recently. I've got an Amazon basket full of Christmas presents for other people (and some bits for myself) and my finger is getting itchy. In my head, I know many of these products will be discounted as part of Black Friday 2021, but the lovely organized part of my brain says that I need to buy everything now just in case – even though I know with Amazon Prime everything will arrive tomorrow and there's no need to fret.

Alas, that organized part of my brain recently won out during a virtual shopping trip for board games. Now, I'm an avid board game fan and, due to health reasons and the pandemic, that passion has only grown. So, as Christmas draws nearer and I prepare for cosy nights in with friends and family, I wanted to pick up some classic board games that I haven't got in my collection: Catan (£32.99), Ticket to Ride (£30.95), and Pandemic (£24.95). The prices were a bit lower than usual, a couple of quid off wasn't to be sniffed at and, in total, I spent £88.89.

It was a successful trip, I thought. Until, the next day, when I spotted that Amazon had posted early Black Friday board game deals and that some of the games I had just purchased were discounted. Pandemic has been dropped to less than £20, while Ticket to Ride has received a decent £7 discount – though Catan remains at the same price for now. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region)

£33.32 Pandemic: £33.32 £19.96 at Amazon

You maybe don't want to play a game about a pandemic right now but this discount from Amazon sure is tempting, knocking 40% off the full price. We could see a bigger discount during Black Friday though.

Catan: £40.57 Catan: £40.57 £32.99 at Amazon

Save 19% on Catan, one of the best board games of all time, right now at Amazon. It's not a huge discount, and we could see better this Black Friday, but every penny counts in the run up to Christmas.

Ticket to Ride: £30.95 Ticket to Ride: £30.95 £23.21 at Amazon

One of our top picks of best board games, Amazon has slashed 25% off the original Ticket to Ride, meaning you save just under a tenner. We expect to see the price come down lower over Black Friday but this is decent discount for those who don't want to wait.

My inability to be patient cost me a £12 saving and it's likely, as we creep towards the main Black Friday sales period, that it will cost me even more as these games drop further in price. With that extra savings, I could have picked up another two board games I've had my eye on: Uno and Dobble.

It's safe to say that the other products in my Amazon basket remain untouched until Black Friday – I've learnt my lesson the hard way.

