Google Wifi single pack is now just £99 for Black Friday

Google Wifi is an easy-to-use and stylish router offering excellent performance, and Amazon has knocked £25 off the asking price just in time for Black Friday, dropping the cost to £99.

This is for a single unit that will provide fast Wi-Fi across small homes, with Google suggesting that buildings up to 85 square metres are suitable.

However, you can use a number of Google Wifi units to cover larger homes, with packs of two and three units available.

With this price cut, buying two single Google Wifi units will cost £198, while a pack of two costs £223, so you're still getting a decent discount, even if you want to cover a larger property.

It's also a more affordable way of expanding the range of your network if you already have a Google Wifi setup.

This deal expires on Monday November 26 at midnight, but as with other Amazon deals stock may run out before then.

If you want to know if Google Wifi is right for you, read our Google Wifi review.

Google Wifi single pack £124.99 £99 at Amazon

Google's stylish and compact router is one of our favourite Wi-Fi routers, and with this £25 price cut it's now much more affordable. This is for a single unit, but the price cut makes it cheaper to buy multiple units individually if you want wider coverage. This deal ends at midnight on November 26.

View Deal