Google Nest Wifi is one of the best routers in the world – and is now cheaper than ever in this Black Friday deal

Google already has some impressive bargains on offer for Black Friday, as you can now save £50 off a Nest Wifi bundle.

The price of the Nest Wifi router plus access point bundle has been dropped from £239 down to £189. And if you just want the standalone Nest Wifi router, that has also been reduced from £149 down to £109, a saving of £40. Both those deals are even cheaper than the savings we witnessed last year in the Black Friday sales.

Google Nest Wifi brings together the mesh networking tech of Google Wifi and merges it with the smart speaker chops of Google Home for a nifty combo indeed. We were really impressed in our review, praising the great design of Nest Wifi and the ease of use in particular.

If you’re a relative novice when it comes to tech, or you’re worried about configuring a Wi-Fi network, Nest Wifi makes everything easy to set up, and to facilitate extras like traffic prioritization (favouring certain devices with your bandwidth) or parental controls.

These deals are live now and they will run through until the end of November (and, in fact, the discounts won’t disappear until 11:59pm BST on December 1 to be precise).

Note that the offer is only valid on Google’s UK store, and for a UK delivery address. Furthermore, the discounts cannot be combined with other offers.

Google Nest Wifi router and point: £239 £189 at Google

This is the bundle with a router and access point with a chunky £50 knocked off the price. That represents a 21% discount for Black Friday. For the money, you’re getting a smartly designed router and the Wi-Fi range extender (‘point’) which will help with coverage in bigger homes (upping it to 353 square metres in total).View Deal

Google Nest Wifi router: £149 £109 at Google

This is the standalone Nest Wifi router unit with a £40 reduction (27% discount). The router gives you 204 square metres of wireless coverage in a neat and streamlined white plastic dome which will perch unobtrusively in your house.View Deal

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on Google's Nest Wifi where you are below.

