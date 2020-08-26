Currys Black Friday deals 2020: what we expect this year

Currys' Black Friday 2020 deals will bring consumers a whole range of savings on electronics and appliances. If you want to buy anything from vacuum cleaners to a Nintendo Switch, Currys will have you covered this year. As one of the biggest retailers in the UK, Currys always brings it on Black Friday – and 2020 is expected to be no different.

Like in previous years, we expect Currys' Black Friday 2020 deals period to be prefaced by its own Black Tag and Why Wait events – some of the savings might exist across all three sales periods, though we always see new deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves.

Below, we've rounded up the best of last year's Currys Black Friday deals. They might give you an idea of the types of products we expect to see discounted this year.

Expect deals on 4K TVs, food mixers, games consoles, coffee machines and more during Currys Black Friday 2020, then, based on what we learned in 2019. We'll explain how to get a great deal during Black Friday 2020, and how Currys' price promise factors into the whole thing.

Expect Cyber Monday deals to follow on 2 December. You'll see a bunch of retailers in the UK releasing early Black Friday deals in the coming hours. Currys stands out because it offers a price match guarantee on its products (see how that works here),, matching other stores' prices up to seven days after your purchase.

You might also want to consider in-store collection instead of delivery, if you work or live near a branch of Currys. It's another option, and one that offers you some flexibility if you have any issues with your Black Friday purchases.

As more waves of discounted products arrive throughout Black Friday, we'll keep this page updated with the biggest and best deals from Currys across every category. Stay tuned and read on for savings across all categories.

Currys Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect

The best Currys Black Friday deals from last year

These were 2019's best Black Friday Currys deals.

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Shield | £324 £279 at Currys

This was a terrific deal on the Switch with a then-new game, though the deal was short-lived. Given how fast the Nintendo console has been selling out in 2020, it's unclear if Currys will offer a similar discount this Black Friday. View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: £499 £279 at Currys

This powerful and stylish stand mixer is perfect for any star baker, with a 4.8-litre bowl, and attachments for mixing, whisking and kneading. It's available in two colours, latte and black, so you can pick one that suits your kitchen. This was a fantastic deal on one of the best stand mixers around.

View Deal

Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine | 9kg capacity: £449 £379 at Currys

Currys saw a lot of discounts on washing machines during Black Friday 2019. This washing machine boasts energy efficiency, and what's termed 'ecobubble technology', designed to blend into your fabrics and remove difficult stains. You can also use an accompanying app to work out any issues you might have with it down the line. View Deal

Beko BXIF35300X Electric Oven | Stainless steel: £249 £199

This large oven was a Currys exclusive, with 20% knocked off the price. It comes with an integrated grill, and has an 82 litre capacity. The glass door on the front can be removed, too, for easier cleaning. Oven View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: £399 £299 at Currys

Dyring Black Friday 2020, you could get £100 off this vacuum cleaner, which can run for up to 40 minutes from a single charge. You've got a softer cleaning head for the hard floors in your home. There's also a handheld mode, if you need a little more precision with the surfaces you're trying to clean. The V7 was £100 less in the same sale, too. View Deal

B&O Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: £99 now £59 at Currys

This portable Bluetooth speaker provides excellent audio quality from its compact form factor. It can give you up to six hours of music playback on one charge, it's waterproof and can act as a speakerphone when connected to a mobile.



Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS, 44mm: £299 at Currys

Apple's Watch 4 has plenty of health-related features, like monitoring your heart rate, and tracking the calories you're burning. Plus, you can make voice calls with it. The battery lasts for up to 18 hours. During Black Friday last year, Currys matched the discount offered by Amazon on the 44mm strap version of the Apple Watch 4. View Deal

Philips 55-Inch 4K Smart TV: £1,099.00 £989 at Currys

Currys matched the earlier discount offered by Amazon in this Black Friday sale. This was just one TV of so, so many offered by the retailer during the sales period, which included a wide variety of specs and sizes. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) with microSD card and cover bundle | 32GB | 64GB memory card: £249 £149 at Currys

This 10.1-inch tablet bundle included a microSD card, giving you a more substantial amount of storage space, essential for any tablet. This was a decent discount by Currys for an entry-level tablet with a couple of neat extras, and it sold out accordingly.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £129 at Currys

Black Friday 2019 brought us a pretty deep saving on these wireless cans, which feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Our reviewer praised the overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones. View Deal

2 Google Home Minis for £34

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini – small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. This slightly odd deal let you get one for £19, or two for just £34.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

During Black Friday 2019, Currys customers huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it was pretty tempting. View Deal

How do I get the best Currys Black Friday deals?

We’ve already mentioned the Currys price promise, so there shouldn’t be differences between its prices and the prices offered by rivals – but it’s worth using a price checker such as PriceSpy to see if you qualify for money back because a rival is cheaper.

You can also save money by using the free click and collect service instead of delivery, and we’d recommend bookmarking the pages of any particular product types you hope will be discounted: deals come and go quickly, so you don’t want to waste time viewing products you aren’t interested in.

As ever, check in with us here: we’ll have entire teams of people scouring Currys sales for the very best Black Friday deals all throughout Black Friday week when it comes, so bookmark this page and come Black Friday itself it will turn into a veritable hub of information on all the best Currys Black Friday deals.

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Currys Black Friday: when are the Black Friday sales?

Like every other retailer this upcoming Black Friday 2020, the Currys Black Friday date is expected to be on November 27, with the Cyber Monday 2020 following on Monday 30.

The great thing about Currys, though, is that it tends to run its own Black Tag discount event ahead of Black Friday itself. This lets you save on hundreds of electronics before the event even takes place.

New Currys Black Friday deals are then added as part of Black Friday and later Cyber Monday too – so you get a fairly big window to save on electronic items.

Does the Currys price promise apply to Black Friday deals?

Hopefully – Currys' Prime Promise scheme runs all year round. Last year we produced a guide on how to use the Currys Price Match during Black Friday. In a pre-Black Friday sale event, Currys was even offering to match its own Black Friday product discounts if the price went lower at a later date, which shows how serious the retailer is about value. Hopefully it'll be the same deal for Black Friday 2020.