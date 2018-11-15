Black Friday Philips Hue deals: brighten up your home for less

If you've been thinking of upgrading your home with smart lighting, or you need some more bulbs for your existing Philips Hue setup, Black Friday is a great time to snap up a bargain.

Philips Hue is the biggest name in smart light bulbs, and for good reason - the system is simple to install and use, and the colors are the most natural around. You can control the bulbs using your phone or a smart speaker paired with the Philips Hue Bridge.

Black Friday typically sees some great discounts on Philips Hue - particularly the starter kit, which includes a set of three bulbs and the bridge device necessary to control them, and this year we've already seen some great value bundles that also include a Google Home Mini smart speaker, which enables you to control the lights using voice commands.

The best UK Black Friday Philips Hue deals

There's a new generation Echo Plus in shops, but at this price, and with a Philips Hue White smart bulb thrown in for free too, you'd be hard pressed to find a sweeter spot at which to enter the smart home fray.

The best US Black Friday Philips Hue deals

This great value kit includes a Hue Bridge, dimmer switch, and three A19 White and Color Ambience bulbs - everything you need to make your home lighting smarter.

Philips Hue bulb types

Before you grab a Black Friday bargain, it's worth checking exactly what kind of bulbs you're buying to make sure they'll work with your existing fittings.

Philips Hue White is the most basic type of bulb in the range, and has a warm, white light. You can't adjust its color temperature, but you can control it using the Philips Hue Bridge.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs offer adjustable colour temperatures (from a warm 2200K all the way up to 6500K, which is similar to daylight), helping set the mood or wake you up.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs are where the party really starts. These bulbs can not only shine white, in whatever temperature you like, they're also configurable to 16 million different colors.

Whichever bulbs you choose, make sure you get the right type for your light fittings. Standard bayonet (B22) and screw (E27) are the most common types, but Philips also offers others for lamps and exterior lights.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

