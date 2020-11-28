The best Black Friday deals UK 2020: all the best sales still live

Black Friday deals are still live this weekend - so if you missed out on yesterday's sales extravaganza there's still time to bag a bargain. We're still seeing stock on some of the best Nintendo Switch, AirPods Pro, 4K TV, laptop, headphone, smartwatch and iPad Black Friday deals right now, but you'll want to move quickly as retailers are ending their offers at various times between now and Monday.

Now that Black Friday is behind us, these retailers are leading up to Cyber Monday, continuing their sales throughout the weekend in preparation for round two at the start of next week. That means you're still in the game if you want to save some cash on that Christmas list (or just treat yourself).

That means there's a lot of deals out there right now, and that's where we come in. We've been bringing you the latest deals on top tech all year round so we know a quality saving when we see one and we're collecting up all the best Black Friday deals still live right now. We've scoured retailers like Currys, Amazon, Argos, Very and much more to bring you all the hottest offers on the shelves right now, and you'll find them all just below.

The best Black Friday deals you can buy now

Arlo Pro 3 smart security camera system - 2 cameras: £549.99 £379.99 at Amazon

Save £170 - If you're looking to rig up a new home security system, this two camera Arlo Pro 3 kit is £170 off at Amazon right now. Each camera is capable of two-way audio, colour night vision and a 160 degree view, and you'll find more kits with more cameras also on sale right now as well. 3 camera kit: £749.99 £488.99 | 4 camera kit: £899.99 £584.99

View Deal

Fitbit Sense smartwatch: £299.99 £269.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The very latest Fitbit to hit the market is seeing £30 off in Amazon's own Black Friday deals this weekend. This premium piece of wrist candy is packed with all the latest features - everything you need in an activity tracker is here but you're also getting stress sensors and management, Fitbit ECG, on-wrist skin temperature sensors and a free six month trial for Fitbit Premium.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 2-in-1 Chromebook + JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones: £438.99 £329 at Currys

Save £109.99 - This is an excellent deal for anyone looking to get up and running with a cheaper (but still powerful) 2-in-1 Chromebook and a nice set of headphones at the same time. You're getting a fantastic dual-purpose machine here that easily switches between a laptop and a tablet and a pair of JBL's wireless noise cancelling headphones at a great price.

View Deal

Best Switch deal Fortnite Special Edition Nintendo Switch | The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: £319 at Currys

You're getting the special edition Fortnite design of the Nintendo Switch here (and the Wild Bundle download complete with 2,000 V-Bucks) as well as one of the best games on the system - Breath of the Wild.

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.37 at Amazon

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtably a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. There might be more discounts in this year's Black Friday AirPods deals on November 27, so if you want to find a real bargain, we'd suggest waiting (though we haven't seen these buds drop lower than this in 2020). If you are keen, this deal is also available at John Lewis.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - We'd usually be impressed with the 32GB of Intel Optane memory inside this machine, but you're also getting an excellent 512GB SSD on top of that extra speed as well. That makes for an excellent laptop deal, especially seeing as you're usually paying closer to £700 for this i5 machine.

View Deal

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Wireless Charging: £179 £159 at John Lewis

Save £20 - You can save £20 on Samsung's answer to the Apple AirPods Pro. With noise-cancelling built in, these true wireless earbuds provide great sound wherever you are. Plus, they can be topped up wirelessly thanks to the Qi charging case.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.

View Deal

Cheap Apple Watch Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £195 £179 at Currys

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, and it price matches Laptops Direct, which previously dipped below the £200 mark. We've seen the AirPods Pro go in and out of stock a lot at Amazon this weekend, though, so keep checking back if you don't see a buy button.View Deal

Samsung TU7100KXXU 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Save £80 - This 43-inch Samsung TV is sitting at an excellent price right now, offering excellent 4K resolution, HDR10+ and a 2,000 PQI picture quality. Those are some nice specs on a £300 TV but things are likely moving fast on this one so we wouldn't hesitate if you're looking to upgrade from standard HD.

View Deal

Best MacBook Pro deal Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. OK, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV: £699 £599 at Currys

Save £100 -The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £100 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

Best Nintendo Switch deal Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279 at Currys

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for at Currys while stock lasts – this unit has proved to be popular elsewhere. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order before it's too late.

View Deal

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well.

View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: £69 £59 at John Lewis

Save £10 - Looking for a fun camera which will print out snaps with friends and family instantly? Look no further than the Instax Mini 11 - available in five different colours and with £10 off just in time for Christmas.

View Deal

Selling fast Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: £799 £629 at Amazon

Save £174 on this Surface Pro 7 - an incredible discount on the tablet by itself. You're getting an i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a128GB SSD in here, with more discounts available on larger configurations as well. i5 / 8GB / 256GB: £1,169 £899

View Deal

Asus VivoBook M413 14-inch laptop: £549.99 £429.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - This Asus VivoBook is packing a phenomenal 512GB of SSD storage, which is incredibly rare to see at this £429.99 price tag. You're also getting a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM to round out this excellent productivity machine.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: £220 £145.99 at Amazon

Save £74 - An excellent price on Sony's famous WF-1000XM3 earbuds. With powerful noise cancellation, punchy sound, up to 32 hours of battery and Alexa compatibility and more, there's plenty of features packed into this price tag. Plus, you're saving an extra £20 over the usual sales price on this model which makes this the cheapest the buds have ever been.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

Save £66 - You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app. Worth considering if you want one without breaking the bank.

View Deal

Best headphone deal Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £111 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Coffee lovers, rejoice! Black Friday deals are extending to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which is currently £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300: £149.99 £79.99 at Argos

Save £70 - This smart Sonicare toothbrush uses pulses of water to clean deep between your teeth, and includes a carry case and two heads. John Lewis has matched this price for Black Friday, but if you buy from Argos you can start using it this evening thanks to same-day Click and Collect.

View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam mattress + 2 free pillows: from £484 £289 at Nectar

Save £195 - One of the best Black Friday deals on mattresses is this offer from Nectar, which knocks £125 off the price of its popular medium-firm memory foam mattress, and adds two premium pillows worth £70 to your order for free. The mattress comes with an enormous 365-night risk-free trial - if you don't love it within that time you'll get a full refund - and an industry-leading forever warranty. Bargain.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals under £50

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - If you're just after a super cheap fitness tracker to monitor your activity and sleep (and receive a few smartphone notifications as well) this £39 Fitbit Inspire is just the solution.

View Deal

PS Plus 12-month membership: £64.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Save £32 - Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: £50 £29.95 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans should do just the trick - and they cost even less than usual right now. There's a £20 price drop on the WH-CH510 headphones right now - with an impressive 35 hours of battery under the hood, quick charge, a mic for quick hands free calls, and even voice assistant compatibility.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps. Order now for when stock arrives on December 1.

View Deal

eMeet webcam with microphone: £39.99 £31.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - This is a pretty good webcam for people who do a lot of meetings, with a wide-angle view that allows you to fit in more people. It also features dual microphones for better sound quality, especially if lots of people are in the room.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £45 - This little bedside companion has Google Assistant built-in, which means it offers voice control and the ability to help you wake up with podcasts. At 56% off, it offers incredible value – and don't worry, there's no built-in camera.View Deal

BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity: £49.99 £39.99 at Argos

Save £10 - For anyone who finds curling wands a finger-burning nightmare, the BaByliss Curl Secret is a game-changer. Just place a section of hair into its barrel, wait a moment, and it will be curled to perfection with no pulling or excessive heat. At £40, it's a Black Friday bargain.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £90 (kind of) - Granted, we haven't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 in the last year - but £49.99 is a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: TVs

Top pick LG BX 55-inch OLED: £1,299 £1,098 at Very

Save £200 - There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built in, this is the perfect pickup for next generation gaming as well. It's worth noting that shipping has now been pushed to early December on this display - due to the popularity of the price drop.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch 4K TV: £399 £369 at Currys

Save £30 - If you're looking for a larger display, you'd be hard pressed to find one cheaper than this. £369 is a fantastic price for a 55-inch TV, and with Hisense's reputation for quality in budget pricing, you're not skimping on the specs either.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Currys

Save £300 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

JVC 32-inch HD TV: £219 £169 at Currys

Save £50 on this budget HD TV from JVC. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, which is par for the course at this small 32-inch size – but you will get Freeview Play and two HDMI 1.4 ports for basic passthrough from AV hardware and consoles.View Deal

Samsung Smart 4K 43in UHD TV: £329 £299 at Argos

Save £30 - The Samsung UE43TU7020KXXU is a cheap and cheerful 4K TV that offers good colour and motion handling that belies its low price. £30 isn't a huge saving, but it makes this already affordable 43in TV even more tempting. You can also save on the 55in version of the same TV, which is down from £429 to £329.

View Deal

Philips 58-inch 4K HDR TV: £499 £379 at Currys

Save £120 – After a cheap set that's just got cheaper? The Philips 58PUS7555 packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and even Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Note there's no Ambilight, but with a £120 discount does that really matter?View Deal

LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility as well.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Save £150 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at its lowest ever price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price considering the sheer power of the tech inside here and Sony's reputation as a premium TV brand.

View Deal

LG 70UN74006LA 70-inch 4K TV: £799 £749 at Amazon

Save £50 - This LG is one massive TV, but, thanks to a small price cut courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday deals you're getting great value. Compatible with HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, this LG also has a full suite of smart TV functionality.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 70PUS9005 70-inch 4K TV: £929 £779 at Currys

Save £150 - Want a TV that will be the centrepiece of your room and provide an immersive viewing experience? This Philips Ambilight 70-inch TV is way cheaper today at Currys thanks to its Black Friday sale. With Dolby Vision and Google Assistant, this Philips doesn't just look great - it's also fully featured.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD65XH81 65-inch 4K TV: £1,199 £949 at Amazon

Save £250 - This stunning Sony Bravia is a great choice if you want to get your hands on a gorgeous, well-featured display without going to the absolute extremes of QLED and OLED - which carry huge price tags. With a top-notch 4K processor, full HDR, Dolby Vision, and a wide array of smart assistant functionality, this display has everything you could ever need.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch (2020) OLED 4K TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 at John Lewis (save £300)

One of the best OLEDs you can buy, this new 55-inch Sony KD55A8 TV is currently an impressive £300 off. It combines Sony's latest X1 processor for great colour and contrast, with its Acoustic Surface Audio – this means it serves up impressive sound quality too, despite the lack of visible speakers.

View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: £1,599 £1,299 at Currys

Save £300 - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a further £100 off an earlier discount, making this 55-inch display a hugely attractive option.

View Deal

Save £2000 Samsung QLED 8K TVs up to £2,000 off at Currys

Save up to £2,000 - Ok, so these premium displays do start at £1,499, but you can save some serious cash on top of the range TVs at Currys right now. Mind-bending 8K resolution on a QLED panel makes these some of the best TVs on the market right now, and with £1,000 off you're a little closer to picking one up yourself.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is taking its first ever price cut right now - with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps. Order now for when stock arrives on December 1.

View Deal

Roku Express streaming stick: £29.99 £17.99 at Currys

The Express model is an entry-level HD streamer for those wanting to start streaming without a hefty price tag. It's a basic affair, but the Roku OS is great, and app support is plentiful.View Deal

Roku Premiere streaming stick: £39.99 £27.99 at Currys

The Premiere is a step-up streaming stick with 4K HDR and built-in Chromecast. The tile-based Roku platform is a treat to navigate, and comes with plentiful app support too.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

This higher-end Roku model has better range than its Express and Premiere siblings. You won't get support for Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, though, which some other premium streamers have.View Deal

Roku Streambar: £129.99 £99.99 at Currys

This deal features a £30 saving on Roku's streamer-soundbar combined device. With 4K HDR streaming, a voice search remote, and multi-directional speakers.View Deal

Now TV Smart Stick with 1-Month Sky Sports Pass: £39.99 £29.99 at Currys

Fancy watching 40 live Premier League games over Christmas? This 25% discount on the Now TV Smart Stick includes a one-month pass for Sky Sports. In fact, the combination is cheaper than buying the pass separately. That's the Christmas football watching solved, then.View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Sports | £20 setup fee | £55 £40 a month

The maxed-out Sky Sports package is usually £30 alone, so a 50% reduction with this deal will take a hefty chunk off your monthly bill. You'll be paying £40/pm all-in for the classic Sky channels, plus access to the EFL, F1, Golf Majors, NFL, IPL cricket and even more.View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Cinema | £20 setup fee | £44 £34.50/pm

Film buffs should take notice of this combination. Now just £9.50 a month, Sky Cinema gives you access to over 1,000 movies on demand, a fresh premiere every day, and exclusive releases – all in HD. While its regular price of £19/pm isn't too bad, this deal makes it an absolute steal.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: Laptops and computing

Top pick HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - We'd usually be impressed with the 32GB of Intel Optane memory inside this machine, but you're also getting an excellent 512GB SSD on top of that extra speed as well. That makes for an excellent laptop deal, especially seeing as you're usually paying closer to £700 for this i5 machine.

View Deal

Best gaming laptop deal Razer Blade Stealth 13: £1,999.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon

Save £800 - For gamers, this Razer Blade Stealth 13 deal is going to be mighty tempting. The 2020 model comes stocked with a 4K Touch Display, Intel Core i7 10th Gen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD – enough to make the latest games look great. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 2-in-1 Chromebook + JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones: £438.99 £329 at Currys

Save £109.99 - This is an excellent deal for anyone looking to get up and running with a cheaper (but still powerful) 2-in-1 Chromebook and a nice set of headphones at the same time. You're getting a fantastic dual-purpose machine here that easily switches between a laptop and a tablet and a pair of JBL's wireless noise cancelling headphones at a great price.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch laptop: £479 £349 at Currys

Save £130 - This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i comes packed with a 10th generation i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's more than enough for everyday browsing and may even see you through lighter working from home days as well.

View Deal

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: £199.99 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap laptop this weekend, this 11.6-inch HP machine is about as budget as you'll want to go. There's an Intel Celeron N3350 processor inside, with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage inside as well.

View Deal

Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook: £329 £279 at Currys

Save £50 - it's rare to find a cheap Chromebook that also offers a full 15.6-inch display, and it's even rarer to find one with a step up from the usual 32GB of storage we see in entry level models. This Asus Chromebook, however, kits you out with 64GB of storage, an Intel N3350 processor and the usual 4GB RAM for just £279.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £399 £349 at Amazon

Save £50 - For a truly versatile machine on a budget, this Acer Chromebook is not a bad choice - especially after a £50 discount. It's Mediatek processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage aren't exactly supercomputer specs, but they'll definitely do the job if you want something that can be both a tablet and a laptop.

View Deal

Asus Flip C433 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - This fantastic 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and with a full HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a great choice for students in particular.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip: £499 £399 at John Lewis

Save £100 - Chromebook's offer great battery life and a simple UI, making them perfect for students or users who just need basics such as web browsing, email access and a machine to watch Netflix on - and with the Flip's rotating touchscreen display, it offers great flexibilty too.

View Deal

HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £549 £419 at Currys

Save £130 - This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.

View Deal

HP 23.8-inch all-in-one PC: £699 £499 at Currys

Save £200 - If you want to get your desktop PC sorted but don't want to faff with buying a monitor, tower, and accessories separately, Currys has you sorted. This PC runs a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD and considering you're getting everything you need right here that's a fantastic set of specs for just under £500.

View Deal

Huawei Matebook D14 14-inch laptop: £699 £499 at AO

Save £200 - We're moving out of the budget laptop leagues with this Huawei Matebook but thanks to a nifty £200 sale from AO, you needn't pay out the nose today. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Matebook packs in a ton of up-to-date ultrabook specs for a reasonable price.

View Deal

Asus TUF F15, Intel Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650Ti, 8GB RAM: £899.99 £748.98 at Scan

Save £151 - This excellent affordable gaming laptop offers you enough power to handle the latest games at medium to high settings thanks to its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650Ti. Its 512GB SSD can hold plenty of games.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook 13 UX325JA: £749 £699 at John Lewis

Save £50 - With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 32GB Intel Optane Memory and a 13.3-inch Full HD display, the Asus ZenBook 13 is well-equipped for work - as well as being a machine you can kick back and enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on.

View Deal

Asus Zenbook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £999 £799 at AO

Save £200 - You're getting power and functionality in this Asus Zenbook laptop deal from AO, with a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to play with. Not only that but this flexible 2-in-1 design means you can change the device quickly into a tablet as well.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G: £1,299.99 £999.99 at Amazon.

Save £300 - This Asus ROG Zephyrus is a fantastic 15.6-inch gaming laptop coming packed with a Ryzen 7 processor, GTX 1660Ti graphics, a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. That's a nice spec sheet for under £1,000 and will see you flying through the latest releases.



PC Specialist Vortex Gaming PC with Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU: £1,299 at Currys

This gaming PC from Currys features some pretty good components, including the new RTX 3070 graphics card from Nvidia, an i7-10700 processor, a 512GB SSD alongside a 2TB hard-drive and 16GB of GDDR4 RAM. Should be able to handle any game you can throw at it...View Deal

New release Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.97 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. OK, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Asus ZenScreen MB16AC portable monitor: £229 £198 at Amazon

Save £30 - Our best portable monitor is at its best ever price at Amazon right now. Expensive for a USB monitor, but worth it for the feature set and crisp 1080p image on the screen. For your consideration if you work from home a lot.

View Deal

Samsung 34-inch Curved Ultrawide LED Monitor £729 £498.99 at Amazon

Save £231 on this gorgeous Samsung ultrawide monitor, ideal for work and play and sure to look great n your home office. The screen has a UWQHD resolution of 3440x1440, a 100Hz FreeSync panel, and connectivity includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB 3.0, and Thunderbolt.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: tablets

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

Save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in these early Black Friday iPad deals. We have seen a lower price this year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There's only £30 in it, though, and we haven't seen that price in a long time now.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £672.18 at Amazon

Save £36 on the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - This is a version of the Fire 7 designed for children, with software that censors any inappropriate material and a large, colorful protective case to make it relatively kid-proof. You can pick this up in a few different colors.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Amazon's newest Fire tablet on sale, the HD 8 is a mid-size offering that has a HD screen but less screen real estate than its big sibling. This version of the tablet has ads in the software; the ad-free version doesn't seem to be on sale.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - This is the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, though one that comes with less storage than our other alternative below. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.

View Deal

Free memory card Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB + free 64GB memory card: £199 £159 at Currys

Save £40 - These tablets were already selling out fast at this price, but Currys has just upped the ante - offering up a free Evo Plus 64GB microSD card alongside the £40 discount we've been seeing at other retailers.

View Deal

Kindle Oasis, 8GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on the latest Kindle Oasis with its 300ppi 7-inch display, adjustable warm backlight and IPX8 waterproofing allowing you to read on a beach holiday. This is perfect for longer reading sessions, and you're even getting three months of the Kindle Unlimited reading service free. 8GB may not be enough for everyone though, so check out the deal below. Order now for when stock returns on December 7.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE, 64GB): £399 £299 at Amazon

Save £100 - Looking for something cheaper in your Android tablet? You may like this deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that has seen another £50 knocked off since it was last on sale. What's more, this sales price is actually on the LTE version - so you can actually pair it with a cheap sim-only plan if you want cellular capability for your tablet.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, 128GB: £619 £549 at Amazon

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S tablet is heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday with £70 off its normal selling price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the latest release.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: smartwatches and wearables

Top pick Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £386.10 at Amazon

Save £112.90 - This deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5 just got even better! Originally down to £386.10, it has been further reduced to just £386.10. It comes with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £112 saving this is a great price cut.

View Deal

Fitbit Sense smartwatch: £299.99 £269.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The very latest Fitbit to hit the market is seeing £30 off in Amazon's own Black Friday deals this weekend. This premium piece of wrist candy is packed with all the latest features - everything you need in an activity tracker is here but you're also getting stress sensors and management, Fitbit ECG, on-wrist skin temperature sensors and a free six month trial for Fitbit Premium.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - If you're just after a super cheap fitness tracker to monitor your activity and sleep (and receive a few smartphone notifications as well) this £50 Fitbit Inspire is just the solution. Plus, this fitness tracker is now £10 cheaper than it was earlier this week.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for Black Friday it's a great deal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale at Amazon right now, bringing a £70 price cut that offers up a return to the lowest price we've seen yet. There's plenty of activity tracking features in here, as well as Alexa built in, Spotify support and smartphone integration as well.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition: £149.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is the same GPS fitness tracker as the regular Fitbit Charge 4, but it comes with a special reflective woven strap in addition to the regular silicone one. They can be swapped easily using the quick-release pins whenever you fancy a change.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has just seen another reduction, bringing it to £129. This watch forms a halfway point between fitness tracker and smartwatch; you're still getting all the activity monitoring you could ask for, as well as a large circular screen for smartphone notifications and onboard training.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £249.99 £149.99 at Very

Save £100 - The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent smartwatch for anyone after a cheaper all-rounder with smartphone notifications, excellent fitness tracking, and features we'd usually see on more premium models like Garmin Pay and onboard music. Plus, you're getting it for a great price in Very's Black Friday deals. Stock expected December 12.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259.99 £159 at Currys

Save £100 - This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface and a four-day battery life.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: £279 £179 at Argos

Save £100 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245: £249.99 £240.04 at Amazon

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it. The deal ends on November 27, though

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £195 £179 at Currys

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos

Save £150 - There's a fantastic discount available on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music fitness tracker in Argos's own early Black Friday deals. That means you'll get all the activity monitoring you could ask for with music and Garmin Pay functionality for an excellent price right now.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: £299 £199 at Currys

Save £100 on the Garmin Venu - the first AMOLED display device from the smartwatch veteran. Aimed squarely at the crowd that normally go for smartwatches from a company starting with 'A', the Venu isn't just style over substance - it's also got plenty of excellent fitness tracking and lifestyle apps.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6: £458.53 £359 at Amazon

Save £99 - This is a huge saving on Garmin's flagship sports watch, and one we'd been hoping for all year. Our reviewer called the Fenix 6 "the best multi-sport watch you can buy" thanks to its unbeatable outdoor sports tracking, accurate biometrics, and solidly built design. Its main downside at launch was its price, but with almost £100 off, that's no longer an issue. Very highly recommended.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Mystic Silver 4G: £459 £379 at Amazon (save £80)

This bigger build of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on offer, with the Mystic Silver 4G version most discounted with £60 off. We currently rank this as the best smartwatch and money off makes it an even better buy.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: Smartphones and plans

OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB: was £469 now £419 at John Lewis

Save £50 - If you're looking for a more compact smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is a great option - and it's got even better with this £50 discount for Black Friday. Great looks and plenty of power with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's a top buy.

View Deal

iPhone 12: at iD Mobile | £89.99 upfront with code IDM10OFF| 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £37.99pm

Out of all of the iPhone 12 deals we've seen since Apple launched the phone, this is the cheapest yet. It provides 20GB of data for just £37.99 a month and £89.99 upfront - that's an extra tenner off the price thanks to our exclusive IDM10OFF discount code (you will need to scroll down and select the first 20GB plan before entering your code).

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.

View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £610 at Very

Save £289 - Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

As part of Mobile Phones Direct Black Friday sale, this Note 20 deal is excellent value. It doesn't charge you anything upfront while securing you 100GB of data. On a monthly basis you're paying just £41 a month. That overall makes it the best Samsung Note 20 deal on the market.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G at Virgin | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29/pm

As one of Samsung's latest flagships, the Galaxy S20 5G doesn't come cheap. However, in this Virgin Mobile offer, you'll pay less than £30 a month for 1GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts across a 36-month period. Complete with 5G connectivity, you really can't go wrong with this exceptional handset.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £44 a month. At that price you're getting 100GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device.

View Deal

Best ever SIM plan SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

View Deal

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Has EE finally got competitive with its pricing...with this deal, it looks like it has. For the price of £20 a month, you're getting a massive 160GB of data. While that is already pretty affordable, it gets better considering EE will charge you half the amount for the first three months of your contract.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: headphones and audio

Top pick Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink Mini II: £169.99 £99.95 at Argos

The Bose SoundLink Mini II is one of the best-sounding wireless speakers around, and this is a fantastic saving for Black Friday. When we reviewed this speaker, we loved its stellar sound and bomb-proof build quality. It's selling fast at Argos.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with Wireless Charging: £159 £129 at John Lewis

Save £30 - You can save £30 on the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds, which also come with a wirelessly charging case for easy top-ups. They also offer better sound quality and an extended battery life than their predecessors.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Wireless Charging: £179 £159 at John Lewis

Save £20 - You can save £20 on Samsung's answer to the Apple AirPods Pro. With noise-cancelling built in, these true wireless earbuds provide great sound wherever you are. Plus, they can be topped up wirelessly thanks to the Qi charging case.

View Deal

Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker: £399 £299 at John Lewis

Earlier this year we dubbed the Sonos Move the best portable Bluetooth speaker on the market thanks to its superb sound quality, excellent interconnectivity and 10-hour battery life. At £100 off the regular price, now's a great time to try it out for yourself.View Deal

urBeats 3 lightning connector headphones: £59 £39 at AO

Save £20 - If you're after some super cheap headphones for your iPhone, these urBeats are perfect to get you through some tunes without having to faff with an adaptor. That lightning connector is a rare feature in cheap wired earbuds, but Apple was quick off the mark with this Beats release when it removed the 3.5mm headphone jack.

View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones: £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

Save £30 - Currys have cut £30 off these already cheap noise-cancelling headphones to bring the final price down to £59.99. That's perfect if you're looking for a budget set of cups that can still blast some sound. We picked these up last year over Black Friday and were particularly impressed with the sound quality coming out of these cheaper headphones.

View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £70 - Looking for something more sports-friendly? Designed for athletes, these earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts – and are currently £70 off.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink Over-Ear Headphones: £199.95 £119.95 at Argos

Save £80 - If you're in the market for a set of great quality over-ear cans this Black Friday, you're in luck, with a huge £80 of this excellent Bose headset at Argos. Our reviewer found them lightweight and comfortable, and although they lack active noise cancellation, the design is effective at blocking out loud environments.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: £179 £125 at AO

Save £54 - The Beats Solo 3 headphones are ageing slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £50 price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for £159 on sale, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save £71 - An excellent price on Sony's famous WF-1000XM3 earbuds. With powerful noise cancellation, punchy sound, up to 32 hours of battery and Alexa compatibility and more, there's plenty of features packed into this price tag. Plus, you're saving an extra £20 over the usual sales price on this model which makes this the cheapest the buds have ever been.

View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £209.99 £149.00 at Amazon

Save £60 on these fantastic, running earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.

View Deal

Sony WH-H910N noise cancelling wireless headphones: £250 £159 at Very

There's a £91 discount on the WH-H910N headphones from Sony right now, which means you can pick up the Hi-Res headphones for under £160. You're getting 35 hours of battery life, with touch control and both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility here.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Very

Very is now offering the ANC AirPods Pro for just £199. This is a popular price that many retailers have picked up in the latest Black Friday deals, and it's a great one too. We've seen Amazon UK offering £199, too, but stock seems to go in and out.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to £279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a £299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

View Deal

JBL Tune 750BTNC noise cancelling headphones: £99 £49 at Currys

Save £50 - JBL product some excellent budget headphones, and the 750BTNC already offer stunning quality for their price tag. You're getting a great discount here as well, making these powerful cups available for under £50.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: £219.95 £159 at Amazon

Save £60.95 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Powerbeats Pro. If you're after fitness-first buds, then, this is a great time to jump on the Beats true wireless headphones.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Save £110 - Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colours? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Black Friday, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £269.10 at Amazon

Save £80 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £70 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: Gaming and consoles

Top pick Fortnite Special Edition Nintendo Switch | The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: £319 at Currys

You're getting the special edition Fortnite design of the Nintendo Switch here (and the Wild Bundle download complete with 2,000 V-Bucks) as well as one of the best games on the system - Breath of the Wild.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 | Minecraft: £259.99 £229.99 at Very

Save £30 - If you're looking to get up and running with your Nintendo Switch Lite as soon as possible this multi-game bundle is just the trick. You're getting the fan favourite kart racer straight from the off here (though you might want to pick up some extra Joy-Con for multiplayer) as well as Minecraft - for £30 off.

View Deal

Top pick Seagate 2TB external HDD for PS4: £74.99 £59.99 at Very

Save £15 - If you've managed to get your hands on a PS5 this month you'll want to keep all that speedy SSD storage free for your beautiful PS5 titles. Keeping your PS4 games on an external hard drive will help make that happen, and this is an excellent discount from Very. We actually bought this deal as soon as we saw it as stock is running out quickly at other retailers - so you'll have to move fast.

View Deal

PS Plus 3-month membership: £19.99 £16.85 at ShopTo

Save £4 - Get 3 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 16% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. However, we would advise, for the best deal possible, to go for the 12-month membership instead.

View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: £29.99 £24.85 at Shopto

Save £5 on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, with access to around 200 curated Xbox games you can download and play at your convenience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throws in online play and support for PC as well. Available as digital edition only.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset: £59.99 £42.99 at Argos

Save £17 - Argos is offering the best Black Friday deal on the web for this versatile SteelSeries gaming headset. When we reviewed the Bluetooth version, we were impressed by its clear microphone quality and large, comfortable earcups that block out ambient sound well while you're working or gaming.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral / Turquoise) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

View Deal

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Save £17 - Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

View Deal

Razer Kraken X USB Gaming Headset: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos

Save £25 - There's a great saving on this premium gaming headset at Argos for Black Friday. The Razer Kraken X is super light, with foam pads that our reviewer found incredible comfortable, even after hours of gaming. Sound quality is great too, and at this price we think it's well worth the investment.

View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £15 off you can get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: £99.99 £49.99 at Argos

Save £50 - A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos for Black Friday, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.



View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: £119.99 £69.99 at Argos

Save £50 - This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. This is the cheapest we've seen it this Black Friday, and it'll be a great addition to your gaming setup.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

Save £6 - It's not a big saving, but we rarely see the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale - which makes this £6 discount worth shouting about this week. If you're after a more traditional gaming experience from your Switch, this is definitely an offer to take up.

View Deal

Purple & Orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £63.99 at Currys

Save £6 on the purple and orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con this week at Currys. This is actually the biggest saving of the bunch, but considering we don't see discounts on these controllers often it's a win. Plus, it also suggests that retailers are finally warming up to the idea of Joy-Con sales. Other colours are available for £3 off as well.



View Deal

Save on your entire gaming setup Save 30% on Razer, Corsair, HyperX and more at Amazon

Now's the time to refresh your setup, because the Amazon Black Friday deals are cutting prices on a massive range of PC gaming accessories from some top brands by 30%. You'll find top products like the SteelSeries Arctis headsets, Razer Kraken and Basilisk devices, and Corsair components as well.

View Deal

ADX ACHAIR19 gaming chair: £120 £80 at Currys

Save £40 - If you're after a cheap gaming chair, this £40 discount at Currys is bringing the ADX ACHAIR19 down to £80 right now and earlier today it was at £100. This is a simple chair for sure, but it's not every day you see racer back seats for this price. In-store collection only.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo: £40.99 £20.82 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch getting a bit overcrowded with games? All you need is a microSDXC card to help shift things around. This one from SanDisk is officially licensed by Nintendo and offers 128GB of extra space, plus it's on sale this weekend for over half-off.View Deal

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: £79.99 £35.99 at Microsoft

Save £44 - Microsoft has knocked 55% off the FIFA 21 Champions Edition, making it less than £40. Considering the game works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - and is getting a free next-gen upgrade - this is a fantastic deal.

View Deal

FIFA 21 | PS4: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £16 off the newly released FIFA 21, meaning you can pick up the latest FIFA for just £32.99. What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.View Deal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £27.99 at Amazon

A nice discount on the long-awaited remake of the classic PlayStation RPG. Well worth it at this price – it'll take you around 40 hours to do everything in this game, maybe more if you take your time.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: £59.99 £38.99 at Microsoft

Save £21 - Save 35% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

PS5: Where to buy the PlayStation 5 right now

If you're here for a PlayStation 5 deal, you'll likely be disappointed. The console is out now, but a lot of retailers are out of stock in the UK and they're particularly hard to come by right now. Use the link above for our article running down all the latest PlayStation 5 stock, but it's more a case of finding a console rather than looking for a discount.

View Deal

Xbox Series X: Where to buy Microsoft's next-gen console

Xbox Series X deals are currently hard to find, but you may be able to find one using our guide above that shows you the latest retailers to have stock of the next-gen console. You're unlikely to get a discount as it's so new, but hopefully we can put you in touch with a retailer that has stock of the Xbox Series X.View Deal

Xbox Series S: Where to buy Microsoft's cheaper new console

The Xbox Series S stock isn't commonly available right now, but we've put together a guide to the retailers that have the cheaper next-gen console in stock. Use the link above to put you through to the latest retailers with the console, but be warned that you're unlikely to get a discount if you can even get a console at all.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: smart home

Top pick New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well. This offer is only eligible to new subscribers. In stock December 18.

View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 smart security camera system - 2 cameras: £549.99 £379.99 at Amazon

Save £170 - If you're looking to rig up a new home security system, this two camera Arlo Pro 3 kit is £170 off at Amazon right now. Each camera is capable of two-way audio, colour night vision and a 160 degree view, and you'll find more kits with more cameras also on sale right now as well. 3 camera kit: £749.99 £488.99 | 4 camera kit: £899.99 £584.99

View Deal