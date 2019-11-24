UE Boom 3 portable speaker down to (nearly) cheapest price ever

Black Friday has always been a good time to pick up a decent discount on a Bluetooth speaker and this year is no different - both Amazon and John Lewis have discounted the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker to under £100.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is the latest portable speaker from Ultimate Ears' Boom range. Dust-proof, waterproof and capable of blasting music with a wireless range of up to 15 feet, this is the perfect speaker for a party or just carrying your Christmas tunes around the house while you’re decking the halls.

The speaker usually retails for £130 but John Lewis is offering a £30 saving, taking the cost to £99, while Amazon is going as low as £87.90 for some colours.

UE Boom 3 Black Friday deals

UE Boom 3 (Blue): £129.99 now £87.90 at Amazon

Amazon has reduced the price of the powerful and portable UE Boom 3 to a competitive £87.90 if you're happy with the blue color. Other shades are available and are still discounted but this is by far the cheapest deal.

UE Boom 3 + Power Up charging station: £129 now £99.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has gone in strong with this offer. You can pick up any of its cracking UE Boom 3 speakers for £99, which is already a great deal, but you're also getting a handy charging dock for free (RRP: £34.99) if you select the bundle option.

Given we’ve not even reached the official Black Friday 2019 weekend, this is a pretty good deal on one of our highly-rated Bluetooth speaker.

Amazon’s pricing differs depending on what color you opt for. So, if you choose the Blue model the cost is only £87.90 while more popular colors like Black, Green, Purple and Red are £92.45, which is still a decent discount.

John Lewis is more consistent in its pricing for this one. All of the speakers are reduced to £99 (including the rare Dusk and Unicorn variants).

Not only that, 7 of the 8 available speaker colors come with an official Power Up charging dock thrown in for free, which usually costs £34.99 on its own. Dusk is the only speaker that doesn’t have this bundle.

Given the Amazon deals aren’t throwing in a Power Up charging dock, we’re inclined to say John Lewis has potentially edged out into the lead with this offer.

In our review, we gave the "solid little speaker" 4 stars out of 5, praising its sturdiness, portability and its powerful sound.

Not in the UK? Fear not, as we're always on the hunt for the best prices around the world.