The best Black Friday deals UK 2020: all the hottest sales live now

Black Friday deals are finally out in full force today, and we're seeing some stunning discounts available right now. It's the biggest day of the year for discounts on top tech as well as home goods as well, and we're bringing you all the best Black Friday deals right here.

We're seeing deals on everything from 4K TVs to laptops, smartwatches to headphones and coffee machines to mattresses right now, with discounts flooding in from retailers like Amazon, Currys, Very, Argos and more.

Competition is only going to ramp up from here as more and more shoppers flock to the virtual aisles to grab some of the best tech deals of the year today. That means we've already seen offers selling out within minutes, and you'll need to be quick to grab those all important flash sales.

That's where we come in. We're scouring the web for all the best Black Friday deals today and keeping this page jam packed with all the hottest discounts. Be sure to bookmark this guide, then, because we'll be keeping it stocked full of savings.

Black Friday 2020 has been a strange one to say the least - with offers starting as early as October and culminating in today's event. That means we're likely to see a deluge of Black Friday deals over the next few hours as retailers compete to offer the best prices in a fierce online marketplace.

We'll be here all day gathering all the goodies just for you, and you'll find all the latest sales just below with our top picks further down the page.

The best Black Friday deals you can buy now

Best Nintendo Switch deal Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £324.98 £299.00 at Currys

With the Switch starting to sell out again in the UK (and that Aldi deal vanishing in moments), this bundle with a compilation of three of the best Mario games ever (fine, two, if you don't count Sunshine) is not bad at all, and this beats the Currys price we saw last week of £309.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, and it price matches Laptops Direct, which previously dipped below the £200 mark. We've seen the AirPods Pro go in and out of stock a lot at Amazon this weekend, though, so keep checking back if you don't see a buy button.

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Currys

Save £300 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

Sony WH-H910N noise cancelling wireless headphones: £250 £159 at Very

There's a £91 discount on the WH-H910N headphones from Sony right now, which means you can pick up the Hi-Res headphones for under £160. You're getting 35 hours of battery life, with touch control and both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility here.

View Deal

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245: £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook M413 14-inch laptop: £549.99 £429.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - This Asus VivoBook is packing a phenomenal 512GB of SSD storage, which is incredibly rare to see at this £429.99 price tag. You're also getting a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM to round out this excellent productivity machine.

View Deal

Selling fast Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: £799 £629 at Amazon

Save £160 on this Surface Pro 7 - an incredible discount on the tablet by itself. You're getting an i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a128GB SSD in here, with more discounts available on larger configurations as well. i5 / 8GB / 256GB: £1,169 £899 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB: £1,449 £1,296

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save £71 - An excellent price on Sony's famous WF-1000XM3 earbuds. With powerful noise cancellation, punchy sound, up to 32 hours of battery and Alexa compatibility and more, there's plenty of features packed into this price tag. Plus, you're saving an extra £20 over the usual sales price on this model which makes this the cheapest the buds have ever been.

View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Allergy DuoClean Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £199.99 at Argos (lowest ever)

Argos dropping the price of this corded upright vacuum from Shark to the lowest price it's ever been from the retailer. Just shy of £200, it's particularly good for those with pets, with the vacuum cleaner designed to work against allergy-causing mites and allergens.

LG 70UN74006LA 70-inch 4K TV: £799 £689 at Amazon

Save £110 - This LG is one massive TV, but, thanks to a tasty price cut courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday deals you're getting a bargain. Compatible with HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, this LG also has a full suite of smart TV functionality.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral / Turquoise) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Save £35.99 - Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook X512 15.6-inch laptop: £299.99 at Argos

You're grabbing a full sized 15.6-inch laptop for under £300 here - and one with 128GB of storage to play with as well. That's a stunning offer from Argos, and the AMD Athlon processor and 4GB RAM will see you through every day browsing and lighter work with ease as well.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends 11.59pm November 27.

Cheap Apple Watch Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £195 £179 at Currys

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199.

De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Coffee lovers, rejoice! Black Friday deals are extending to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which is currently £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.

View Deal

Samsung TU7100KXXU 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Save £80 - This 43-inch Samsung TV is sitting at an excellent price right now, offering excellent 4K resolution, HDR10+ and a 2,000 PQI picture quality. Those are some nice specs on a £300 TV but things are likely moving fast on this one so we wouldn't hesitate if you're looking to upgrade from standard HD.

View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: £1,399 £1,299 at John Lewis (save £500)

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a further £100 off an earlier £400 discount (a total saving of £500), making this 55-inch display a hugely attractive option.

View Deal

Best headphone deal Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £111 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker £84.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Here's a great deal on one of the most popular Instant Pot models at Amazon, which has had a big price cut of £24 (though it was £5 cheaper previously). The Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 multi-cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yoghurt maker, steamer and warmer all rolled into one. A few of the Duo models are discounted this Black Friday, but this version has a 5.7 litre capacity.

View Deal

Sony HT-X8500 soundbar: £329 £249 at Very

This cheap soundbar from Sony comes with Dolby Atmos, Sony's Vertical Surround Engine, and 4K HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough – and right now, its £80 cheaper.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300: £149.99 £79.99 at Argos

Save £70 - This smart Sonicare toothbrush uses pulses of water to clean deep between your teeth, and includes a carry case and two heads. John Lewis has matched this price for Black Friday, but if you buy from Argos you can start using it this evening thanks to same-day Click and Collect.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB, 2020): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

Save £30 - This is the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pros sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Nespresso is currently offering a very good deal on its older Vertuo Plus machine, but this smaller successor is the better choice is you have limited surface space. If you go for either the white or red options, it's also 50% off in this excellent deal.

Best laptop deal HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - We'd usually be impressed with the 32GB of Intel Optane memory inside this machine, but you're also getting an excellent 512GB SSD on top of that extra speed as well. That makes for an excellent laptop deal, especially seeing as you're usually paying closer to £700 for this i5 machine.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

Save £66 - You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app. Worth considering if you want one without breaking the bank.

View Deal

Bosch Optimum MUM9GT4S00 £599 £399 at Currys

Save £200 - It might not quite have the KitchenAid Artisan's heritage, but this modern Bosch stand mixer has a larger 5.5-litre capacity and more accessories to boost your cake-making game. There are automatic programs for things like egg whites and whipped cream, and it's currently an impressive 33% off. Only available for pick-up in-store.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. OK, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Free memory card Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB + free 64GB memory card: £199 £159 at Currys

Save £40 - These tablets were already selling out fast at this price, but Currys has just upped the ante - offering up a free Evo Plus 64GB microSD card alongside the £40 discount we've been seeing at other retailers.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount. In-store collection only.

View Deal

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos

Save £75 - German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water). In-store pick-up only.

View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £610 at Very

Save £289 - Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.

View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam mattress + 2 free pillows: from £484 £289 at Nectar

Save £195 - One of the best Black Friday deals on mattresses is this offer from Nectar, which knocks £125 off the price of its popular medium-firm memory foam mattress, and adds two premium pillows worth £70 to your order for free. The mattress comes with an enormous 365-night risk-free trial - if you don't love it within that time you'll get a full refund - and an industry-leading forever warranty. Bargain.

View Deal

Simba Hybrid single mattress: from £569 £369.85 at Simba

Save up to £340 - Simba's best-selling five-layer hybrid mattress mixes cushioning foam with supportive springs for an extremely comfortable night's sleep (we've tested one and loved it). It averages a full five stars from over 53,000 user reviews on the Simba site, and comes with a 200-night risk-free trial so you can try it safely in your own home. Right now, there's a huge 35% discount with this Black Friday deal.

The best Black Friday deals under £50

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

Save £61.99 - This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28: that's an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappuccinos, and is simple to use and clean.

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: £50 £29.95 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans should do just the trick - and they cost even less than usual right now. There's a £20 price drop on the WH-CH510 headphones right now - with an impressive 35 hours of battery under the hood, quick charge, a mic for quick hands free calls, and even voice assistant compatibility.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps. Order now for when stock arrives on December 1.

View Deal

eMeet webcam with microphone: £39.99 £31.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - This is a pretty good webcam for people who do a lot of meetings, with a wide-angle view that allows you to fit in more people. It also features dual microphones for better sound quality, especially if lots of people are in the room.

View Deal

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Save £17 - Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £45 - This little bedside companion has Google Assistant built-in, which means it offers voice control and the ability to help you wake up with podcasts. At 56% off, it offers incredible value – and don't worry, there's no built-in camera.

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - If you're just after a super cheap fitness tracker to monitor your activity and sleep (and receive a few smartphone notifications as well) this £39 Fitbit Inspire is just the solution.

View Deal

BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity: £49.99 £39.99 at Argos

Save £10 - For anyone who finds curling wands a finger-burning nightmare, the BaByliss Curl Secret is a game-changer. Just place a section of hair into its barrel, wait a moment, and it will be curled to perfection with no pulling or excessive heat. At £40, it's a Black Friday bargain.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £90 (kind of) - Granted, we haven't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 in the last year - but £49.99 is a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: £99.99 £49.99 at Argos

Save £50 - A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos for Black Friday, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.



View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: TVs

Top pick LG BX 55-inch OLED: £1,299 £1,098 at Very

Save £200 - There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built in, this is the perfect pickup for next generation gaming as well. It's worth noting that shipping has now been pushed to early December on this display - due to the popularity of

View Deal

Best 50-inch deal Samsung TU7020 50-inch 4K TV: £429 £349 at Currys

Save £80 - This is a stunning price on a 50-inch TV, let alone one with the power and features of a Samsung display. You'll want to move quickly on this one though, it's sure to move fast as more crowds descent on Black Friday deals this week.

View Deal

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: £299 £269 at Currys

Save £30 - This 43-inch 4K TV is sitting at an excellent price at Currys right now. Hisense is well known for producing budget TVs with some high quality results, so we don't usually see massive discounts on their already low prices. This £30 discount, then, brings this £300 telly down to a slightly more appealing £269. Order online, collection in-store.

View Deal

JVC 32-inch HD TV: £219 £169 at Currys

Save £50 on this budget HD TV from JVC. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, which is par for the course at this small 32-inch size – but you will get Freeview Play and two HDMI 1.4 ports for basic passthrough from AV hardware and consoles.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch UE32T4307 HD smart TV: £199 £169 at Argos

Save £30 on this budget HD TV from Samsung. With 10W audio two HDMI ports, its feature set is limited to what you'd expect at this size – but Freeview Play support and the Tizen operating system are great finds at this price.View Deal

Samsung Smart 4K 43in UHD TV: £329 £299 at Argos

Save £30 - The Samsung UE43TU7020KXXU is a cheap and cheerful 4K TV that offers good colour and motion handling that belies its low price. £30 isn't a huge saving, but it makes this already affordable 43in TV even more tempting. You can also save on the 55in version of the same TV, which is down from £429 to £329.

View Deal

Samsung TU7100KXXU 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Save £80 - This 43-inch Samsung TV is sitting at an excellent price right now, offering excellent 4K resolution, HDR10+ and a 2,000 PQI picture quality. Those are some nice specs on a £300 TV but things are likely moving fast on this one so we wouldn't hesitate if you're looking to upgrade from standard HD.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch 4K TV: £399 £369 at Currys

Save £30 - If you're looking for a larger display, you'd be hard pressed to find one cheaper than this. £369 is a fantastic price for a 55-inch TV, and with Hisense's reputation for quality in budget pricing, you're not skimping on the specs either.

View Deal

Philips 58-inch 4K HDR TV: £499 £379 at Currys

Save £120 – After a cheap set that's just got cheaper? The Philips 58PUS7555 packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and even Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Note there's no Ambilight, but with a £120 discount does that really matter?View Deal

LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility as well.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Save £150 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at its lowest ever price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

Samsung TU7100KXXU 55-inch 4K TV: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - There's a fantastic £100 discount on the 55-inch Samsung 7-Series TV right now. That means you're getting a good sized display for a price that rarely touches these dimensions (and the features inside).

View Deal

LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV: £599 £479 at Currys

Save £120 - The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course - a great picture. Order online, collect in-store

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price considering the sheer power of the tech inside here and Sony's reputation as a premium TV brand.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Currys

Save £300 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

LG 70UN74006LA 70-inch 4K TV: £799 £689 at Amazon

Save £110 - This LG is one massive TV, but, thanks to a tasty price cut courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday deals you're getting a bargain. Compatible with HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, this LG also has a full suite of smart TV functionality.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 70PUS9005 70-inch 4K TV: £929 £779 at Currys

Save £150 - Want a TV that will be the centrepiece of your room and provide an immersive viewing experience? This Philips Ambilight 70-inch TV is way cheaper today at Currys thanks to its Black Friday sale. With Dolby Vision and Google Assistant, this Philips doesn't just look great - it's also fully featured.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD65XH81 65-inch 4K TV: £1,199 £949 at Amazon

Save £250 - This stunning Sony Bravia is a great choice if you want to get your hands on a gorgeous, well-featured display without going to the absolute extremes of QLED and OLED - which carry huge price tags. With a top-notch 4K processor, full HDR, Dolby Vision, and a wide array of smart assistant functionality, this display has everything you could ever need.

View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: £1,599 £1,299 at Currys

Save £300 - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a further £100 off an earlier discount, making this 55-inch display a hugely attractive option.

View Deal

Save £2000 Samsung QLED 8K TVs up to £2,000 off at Currys

Save up to £2,000 - Ok, so these premium displays do start at £1,499, but you can save some serious cash on top of the range TVs at Currys right now. Mind-bending 8K resolution on a QLED panel makes these some of the best TVs on the market right now, and with £1,000 off you're a little closer to picking one up yourself.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is taking its first ever price cut right now - with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps. Order now for when stock arrives on December 1.

View Deal

Now TV Smart Stick with 1-Month Sky Sports Pass: £39.99 £29.99 at Currys

Fancy watching 40 live Premier League games over Christmas? This 25% discount on the Now TV Smart Stick includes a one-month pass for Sky Sports. In fact, the combination is cheaper than buying the pass separately. That's the Christmas football watching solved, then. In-store collection only.View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Sports | £20 setup fee | £55 £40 a month

The maxed-out Sky Sports package is usually £30 alone, so a 50% reduction with this deal will take a hefty chunk off your monthly bill. You'll be paying £40/pm all-in for the classic Sky channels, plus access to the EFL, F1, Golf Majors, NFL, IPL cricket and even more.View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Cinema | £20 setup fee | £44 £34.50/pm

Film buffs should take notice of this combination. Now just £9.50 a month, Sky Cinema gives you access to over 1,000 movies on demand, a fresh premiere every day, and exclusive releases – all in HD. While its regular price of £19/pm isn't too bad, this deal makes it an absolute steal.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: Laptops and computing

Top pick HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - We'd usually be impressed with the 32GB of Intel Optane memory inside this machine, but you're also getting an excellent 512GB SSD on top of that extra speed as well. That makes for an excellent laptop deal, especially seeing as you're usually paying closer to £700 for this i5 machine.

View Deal

Best gaming laptop deal Razer Blade Stealth 13: £1,999.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon

Save £800 - For gamers, this Razer Blade Stealth 13 deal is going to be mighty tempting. The 2020 model comes stocked with a 4K Touch Display, Intel Core i7 10th Gen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - enough to make the latest games look great. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 11.6-inch laptop: £179 at Amazon

This Asus VivoBook might be a tiny, almost tablet-like size, but it's actually a fully formed little Windows machine in its own right. an Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage aren't world-beating specs, but for the money they are quite capable if you just need a machine for browsing and streaming videos.

View Deal

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: £199.99 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap laptop this week, this 11.6-inch HP machine is about as budget as you'll want to go. There's an Intel Celeron N3350 processor inside, with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage inside as well.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Intel Celeron, 128GB, 4GB RAM: £318.99 £229 at Dell

Save £90 - This laptop isn't that powerful - the processor and 4GB of RAM is pretty light, but if you're looking for a super-cheap Windows 10 laptop for doing web browsing on, then this is probably the lowest price you'll find for a laptop you'd actually want to use. Offer ends midnight November 27

View Deal

Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook: £329 £279 at Currys

Save £50 - it's rare to find a cheap Chromebook that also offers a full 15.6-inch display, and it's even rarer to find one with a step up from the usual 32GB of storage we see in entry level models. This Asus Chromebook, however, kits you out with 64GB of storage, an Intel N3350 processor and the usual 4GB RAM for just £279.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook X512 15.6-inch laptop: £299.99 at Argos

You're grabbing a full sized 15.6-inch laptop for under £300 here - and one with 128GB of storage to play with as well. That's a stunning offer from Argos, and the AMD Athlon processor and 4GB RAM will see you through every day browsing and lighter work with ease as well.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £399 £349 at Amazon

Save £50 - For a truly versatile machine on a budget, this Acer Chromebook is not a bad choice - especially after a £50 discount. It's Mediatek processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage aren't exactly supercomputer specs, but they'll definitely do the job if you want something that can be both a tablet and a laptop.

View Deal

Asus Flip C433 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - This fantastic 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and with a full HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a great choice for students in particular.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip: £499 £399 at John Lewis

Save £100 - Chromebook's offer great battery life and a simple UI, making them perfect for students or users who just need basics such as web browsing, email access and a machine to watch Netflix on - and with the Flip's rotating touchscreen display, it offers great flexibilty too.

View Deal

HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £549 £419 at Currys

Save £130 - This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.

View Deal

PC Specialist Vortex Gaming PC with Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU: £1,299 at Currys

This gaming PC from Currys features some pretty good components, including the new RTX 3070 graphics card from Nvidia, an i7-10700 processor, a 512GB SSD alongside a 2TB hard-drive and 16GB of GDDR4 RAM. Should be able to handle any game you can throw at it...View Deal

Huawei Matebook D14 14-inch laptop: £699 £499 at AO

Save £200 - We're moving out of the budget laptop leagues with this Huawei Matebook but thanks to a nifty £200 sale from AO, you needn't pay out the nose today. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Matebook packs in a ton of up-to-date ultrabook specs for a reasonable price.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £668.99 £549 at Dell

Save £120 - Save a hefty amount with this brilliant laptop that's ideal for day-to-day use. Featuring a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM, plus a 15.6-inch 1080p display, this is a joy to work on. Offer ends midnight November 27

View Deal

HP 14-inch laptop: £699 £599 at Currys

Save £100 - Another fantastic early Black Friday deal from Currys, this time on a wildly powerful HP 14 laptop. Sure, it's a little bulkier than some notebooks, but this one's got an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - absolutely stellar specs for the money. Recommended. AVAILABLE FOR IN-STORE COLLECTION AT SELECT SITES ONLY - USE POSTCODE CHECKERView Deal

Asus TUF F15, Intel Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650Ti, 8GB RAM: £899.99 £748.98 at Scan

Save £151 - This excellent affordable gaming laptop offers you enough power to handle the latest games at medium to high settings thanks to its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650Ti. Its 512GB SSD can hold plenty of games.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook 13 UX325JA: £899 £749 at John Lewis

Save £150 - With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 32GB Intel Optane Memory and a 13.3-inch Full HD display, the Asus ZenBook 13 is well-equipped for work - as well as being a machine you can kick back and enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on.

View Deal

Asus Zenbook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £999 £799 at AO

Save £200 - You're getting power and functionality in this Asus Zenbook laptop deal from AO, with a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to play with. Not only that but this flexible 2-in-1 design means you can change the device quickly into a tablet as well.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £999 £899 at Laptops Direct

Save £100 - This powerful Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop is coming in at £100 cheaper today at Laptops Direct and packs an RTX 2060 graphics card - a really powerful component for the price. It's a shame that the laptop is let down by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, but its 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD round out the specs out for a smooth 1080p gaming performance.

View Deal

Dell G5 13, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,218.99 £989 at Dell

Save £230 - If you're after an affordable gaming laptop, then this is a great choice with a big one-day saving. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus an excellent Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB of RAM, which is fantastic spec for the price. Offer ends midnight November 27

View Deal

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,468.99 £1,119 at Dell

Save £250 - The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best laptops in the world, and it also gets a price cut for today only. This is for the model with an 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM. Offer ends midnight November 27

View Deal

New release Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. OK, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 32GB RAM: £2,518.99 £1,969 at Dell

Save £550 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Offer ends midnight November 27

View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor: £628 £499.99 at Amazon

Save £128 - Grab the turbo-charged Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor from Amazon for just under £500 right now. That means a 32-inch display with an eye watering 240Hz refresh rate is sitting at an excellent price right now - and the lowest one yet at that.

View Deal

20TB Western Digital My Book Duo was £549.99 now £349.99 from Amazon.

Save £220 on this massive external hard drive from Western Digital. 20TB should be enough storage for anyone's data storage needs and provides peace of mind if your PC's hard drive fails. It's also USB 3.1-ready, with 2x USB 3.0 hub ports.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: tablets

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends 11.59pm November 27.View Deal

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 128GB: £429 £414.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has the lowest price going on the 2020 iPad in the UK. That means you can save £15 on the 128GB model this week - perfect if you don't want to spend extra on iCloud storage to keep all your files backed up.

View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

Save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in these early Black Friday iPad deals. We have seen a lower price this year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There's only £30 in it, though, and we haven't seen that price in a long time now.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

Save £30 on the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - This is a version of the Fire 7 designed for children, with software that censors any inappropriate material and a large, colorful protective case to make it relatively kid-proof. You can pick this up in a few different colors.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Amazon's newest Fire tablet on sale, the HD 8 is a mid-size offering that has a HD screen but less screen real estate than its big sibling. This version of the tablet has ads in the software; the ad-free version doesn't seem to be on sale.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - This is the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, though one that comes with less storage than our other alternative below. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.

View Deal

Free memory card Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB + free 64GB memory card: £199 £159 at Currys

Save £40 - These tablets were already selling out fast at this price, but Currys has just upped the ante - offering up a free Evo Plus 64GB microSD card alongside the £40 discount we've been seeing at other retailers.

View Deal

Kindle Oasis, 8GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on the latest Kindle Oasis with its 300ppi 7-inch display, adjustable warm backlight and IPX8 waterproofing allowing you to read on a beach holiday. This is perfect for longer reading sessions, and you're even getting three months of the Kindle Unlimited reading service free. 8GB may not be enough for everyone though, so check out the deal below. Order now for when stock returns on December 7.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE, 64GB): £399 £299 at Amazon

Save £100 - Looking for something cheaper in your Android tablet? You may like this deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that has seen another £50 knocked off since it was last on sale. What's more, this sales price is actually on the LTE version - so you can actually pair it with a cheap sim-only plan if you want cellular capability for your tablet.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, 128GB: £619 £549 at Amazon

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S tablet is heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday with £70 off its normal selling price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the latest release.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: smartwatches and wearables

Top pick Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £379.65 at Amazon

Save £119.35 - This deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5 just got even better! Originally down to £386.10, it has been further reduced to just £379.65. It comes with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £119.35 saving this is a great price cut.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £195 £179 at Currys

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6: £458.53 £359 at Amazon

Save £99 - This is a huge saving on Garmin's flagship sports watch, and one we'd been hoping for all year. Our reviewer called the Fenix 6 "the best multi-sport watch you can buy" thanks to its unbeatable outdoor sports tracking, accurate biometrics, and solidly built design. Its main downside at launch was its price, but with almost £100 off, that's no longer an issue. Very highly recommended.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - If you're just after a super cheap fitness tracker to monitor your activity and sleep (and receive a few smartphone notifications as well) this £50 Fitbit Inspire is just the solution. Plus, this fitness tracker is now £10 cheaper than it was earlier this week.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale at Amazon right now, bringing a £70 price cut that offers up a return to the lowest price we've seen yet. There's plenty of activity tracking features in here, as well as Alexa built in, Spotify support and smartphone integration as well.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for Black Friday it's a great deal.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition: £149.99 £129 at Amazon (save £20.99)

This is the same GPS fitness tracker as the regular Fitbit Charge 4, but it comes with a special reflective woven strap in addition to the regular silicone one. They can be swapped easily using the quick-release pins whenever you fancy a change.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245: £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it. The deal ends on November 27, though

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £249.99 £149.99 at Very

Save £100 - The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent smartwatch for anyone after a cheaper all-rounder with smartphone notifications, excellent fitness tracking, and features we'd usually see on more premium models like Garmin Pay and onboard music. Plus, you're getting it for a great price in Very's Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259.99 £159 at Currys

Save £100 - This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface and a four-day battery life.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: £279 £179 at Argos

Save £100 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Mystic Silver 4G: £459 £379 at Amazon (save £80)

This bigger build of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on offer, with the Mystic Silver 4G version most discounted with £60 off. We currently rank this as the best smartwatch and money off makes it an even better buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has just seen another reduction, bringing it to £129. This watch forms a halfway point between fitness tracker and smartwatch; you're still getting all the activity monitoring you could ask for, as well as a large circular screen for smartphone notifications and onboard training.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: £299 £199 at Currys

Save £100 on the Garmin Venu - the first AMOLED display device from the smartwatch veteran. Aimed squarely at the crowd that normally go for smartwatches from a company starting with 'A', the Venu isn't just style over substance - it's also got plenty of excellent fitness tracking and lifestyle apps.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos

Save £150 - There's a fantastic discount available on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music fitness tracker in Argos's own early Black Friday deals. That means you'll get all the activity monitoring you could ask for with music and Garmin Pay functionality for an excellent price right now.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: Smartphones and plans

Google Pixel 4a: from Google Store | £349 £319 | £30 off

The Pixel 4a only came out 3 months ago, which makes this saving so significant. For only £319, you get 128GB storage, one of the best cameras on any phone out there, a seamless Android experience and - the clincher - a headphone jack!

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.

View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £610 at Very

Save £289 - Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

As part of Mobile Phones Direct Black Friday sale, this Note 20 deal is excellent value. It doesn't charge you anything upfront while securing you 100GB of data. On a monthly basis you're paying just £41 a month. That overall makes it the best Samsung Note 20 deal on the market.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G at Virgin | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29/pm

As one of Samsung's latest flagships, the Galaxy S20 5G doesn't come cheap. However, in this Virgin Mobile offer, you'll pay less than £30 a month for 1GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts across a 36-month period. Complete with 5G connectivity, you really can't go wrong with this exceptional handset.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £44 a month. At that price you're getting 100GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device.

View Deal

Best ever SIM plan SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

View Deal

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Has EE finally got competitive with its pricing...with this deal, it looks like it has. For the price of £20 a month, you're getting a massive 160GB of data. While that is already pretty affordable, it gets better considering EE will charge you half the amount for the first three months of your contract.

View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: headphones and audio

Top pick Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Sony WH-H910N noise cancelling wireless headphones: £250 £159 at Very

There's a £91 discount on the WH-H910N headphones from Sony right now, which means you can pick up the Hi-Res headphones for under £160. You're getting 35 hours of battery life, with touch control and both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility here.

View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Looking for something more sports-friendly? Designed for athletes, these earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts – and are currently £70 off.

View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £209.99 £149.00 at Amazon

Save £60 on these fantastic, running earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Very

Very is now offering the ANC AirPods Pro for just £199. This is a popular price that many retailers have picked up in the latest Black Friday deals, and it's a great one too. We've seen Amazon UK offering £199, too, but stock seems to go in and out.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save £71 - An excellent price on Sony's famous WF-1000XM3 earbuds. With powerful noise cancellation, punchy sound, up to 32 hours of battery and Alexa compatibility and more, there's plenty of features packed into this price tag. Plus, you're saving an extra £20 over the usual sales price on this model which makes this the cheapest the buds have ever been.

View Deal

urBeats 3 lightning connector headphones: £59 £39 at AO

Save £20 - If you're after some super cheap headphones for your iPhone, these urBeats are perfect to get you through some tunes without having to faff with an adaptor. That lightning connector is a rare feature in cheap wired earbuds, but Apple was quick off the mark with this Beats release when it removed the 3.5mm headphone jack.

View Deal

Excellent value JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones: £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

Save £30 - Currys have cut £30 off these already cheap noise-cancelling headphones to bring the final price down to £59.99. That's perfect if you're looking for a budget set of cups that can still blast some sound. We picked these up last year over Black Friday and were particularly impressed with the sound quality coming out of these cheaper headphones.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: £179 £125 at AO

Save £54 - The Beats Solo 3 headphones are ageing slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £50 price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for £159 on sale, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: £219.95 £159.00 at Amazon

Save £60.95 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Powerbeats Pro. If you're after fitness-first buds, then, this is a great time to jump on the Beats true wireless headphones.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Over-Ear Headphones: £199.95 £119.95 at Argos

Save £80 - If you're in the market for a set of great quality over-ear cans this Black Friday, you're in luck, with a huge £80 of this excellent Bose headset at Argos. Our reviewer found them lightweight and comfortable, and although they lack active noise cancellation, the design is effective at blocking out loud environments.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Save £110 - Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Black Friday, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £269 at Amazon

Save £80 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £70 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: Gaming and consoles

Best Nintendo Switch deal Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £324.98 £299.00 at Currys

With the Switch starting to sell out again in the UK, this bundle with a compilation of three of the best Mario games ever (fine, two, if you don't count Sunshine) is not bad at all, and this beats the Currys price we saw last week of £309.View Deal

Top pick Seagate 2TB external HDD for PS4: £74.99 £59.99 at Very

Save £15 - If you've managed to get your hands on a PS5 this month you'll want to keep all that speedy SSD storage free for your beautiful PS5 titles. Keeping your PS4 games on an external hard drive will help make that happen, and this is an excellent discount from Very. We actually bought this deal as soon as we saw it as stock is running out quickly at other retailers - so you'll have to move fast.

View Deal

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Save £17 - Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: £32.99 at Currys

There's no saving on this right now, but it's still a smart buy alongside an Xbox Series X console – with access to around 200 curated Xbox games you can download and play at your convenience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throws in online play and support for PC as well.View Deal

Razer Kraken X USB Gaming Headset: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos

Save £25 - There's a great saving on this premium gaming headset at Argos for Black Friday. The Razer Kraken X is super light, with foam pads that our reviewer found incredible comfortable, even after hours of gaming. Sound quality is great too, and at this price we think it's well worth the investment.

View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £15 off you can get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: £99.99 £49.99 at Argos

Save £50 - A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos for Black Friday, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.



View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: £119.99 £69.99 at Argos

Save £50 - This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. This is the cheapest we've seen it this Black Friday, and it'll be a great addition to your gaming setup.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

Save £6 - It's not a big saving, but we rarely see the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale - which makes this £6 discount worth shouting about this week. If you're after a more traditional gaming experience from your Switch, this is definitely an offer to take up.

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Save on your entire gaming setup Save 30% on Razer, Corsair, HyperX and more at Amazon

Now's the time to refresh your setup, because the Amazon Black Friday deals are cutting prices on a massive range of PC gaming accessories from some top brands by 30%. You'll find top products like the SteelSeries Arctis headsets, Razer Kraken and Basilisk devices, and Corsair components as well.

View Deal

ADX ACHAIR19 gaming chair: £120 £80 at Currys

Save £40 - If you're after a cheap gaming chair, this £40 discount at Currys is bringing the ADX ACHAIR19 down to £80 right now and earlier today it was at £100. This is a simple chair for sure, but it's not every day you see racer back seats for this price.

View Deal

Perfect for Switch Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo: £40.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch getting a bit overcrowded with games? All you need is a microSDXC card to help shift things around. This one from SanDisk is officially licensed by Nintendo and offers 128GB of extra space, plus it's on sale this weekend for over half-off.View Deal