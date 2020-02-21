Argos Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year's biggest sale

Black Friday 2020 might be months away, but we're already looking forward to some exceptional deals at Argos, with big discounts across its whole range of product – particularly tech and toys.

Argos has a great track record for deals on games consoles, and last year was no exception. It offered some of the best deals around on PlayStation and Xbox bundles, with up to half a dozen games thrown in for one low price.

There were fantastic savings on phones too, including the Samsung Galaxy A80 with its pop-up selfie camera, the Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras, and the smart Sony Xperia 10. We expect to see more phone deals for Black Friday 2020, with some particularly impressive savings on Android devices.

Although many of the best deals didn't arrive until Black Friday itself, there were also some bargains available well before the big day. Argos ran a Crazy Codes toy sale for several weeks leading up the Christmas, including Black Friday, offering a different discount on branded toys each week, with a special voucher code to enter at the checkout. Lego, Star Wars and Frozen 2 toys were all included in the promotion, and we wouldn't be surprised if Argos decides to repeat it for a second year.

The best deals from last year

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: £279 £189 at Argos

This was the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3 in the UK. It might be last year's model, but it's still one of the best smart watches around, with GPS, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic fitness features.



Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £249.99 £179.99 at Argos

Get £70 off this feature-packed smartwatch for a limited time only. With internal storage for 500 songs, plus Spotify support, it lets you enjoy your favourite songs and podcasts without toting your phone around. Throw in GPS, heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, and it's a runner's dream.



Honor 20 Pro: at Argos | SIM-free | 256GB | £550 £450

The Honor 20 Pro was one of the best mid-range smartphones from 2019, and by cutting £100 off its asking price, Argos made it a tempting buy. Sure, it's not as novel as some of the other devices reduced, but who needs something different if you've got something that's very good?



Samsung Galaxy S10: at Argos | SIM-free | 128GB | £800 £650

The Galaxy S10 tops our list of the best smartphones (along with its Plus-sized sibling), and it's pretty affordable too thanks to Black Friday price cuts. This deal was on the smallest storage option, but for many people that'll be enough.



HP 15.6in Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB laptop: £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Argos cut £100 off this solid everyday laptop for Black Friday. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it's a perfect everyday workhorse that'll serve you well for years to come. A sound investment at a great price.



Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.



Xbox One S and Three Game Bundle: £199 £129.99 at Argos

We doubted anyone would beat this Xbox One S deal for Black Friday last year. It included the Xbox One S 1TB all-digital console, plus full game downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle: £189 £119 at Argos

Argos seriously outdid itself here: this bundle gave you both the Ring doorbell and indoor Chime to pair with it for the same price as the doorbell alone at Amazon. The Chime lets you get Ring notifications anywhere in your home, so you never miss a caller.



20% off Frozen, Marvel Avengers and Star Wars toys at Argos

Argos got in the Black Friday spirit early with a huge discount on some of this year's hottest toys. You could simply add any Star Wars, Frozen or Marvel Avengers to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim the discount.



Why shop at Argos on Black Friday?

Low prices aren't the only reason to shop at Argos on Black Friday, though. There's also Argos Care, which provides extra insurance for your new Black Friday purchases, and is well worth considering if you're picking up a laptop or large appliance.

Argos will be sending hundreds of extra delivery drivers onto the streets for Black Friday too, helping to ensure you get your bargains as quickly as possible, whether you've ordered them for home delivery or Click & Collect. Find out how long Argos delivery will take on Black Friday.

Argos also offers the option to spread the cost of Black Friday purchases with its own Argos Card. Unlike a regular credit card, this is a store card that can only be used at Argos and Sainsbury's on orders over £50.

As with any credit agreement, it's important to do your research first and make sure you'll be able to make your payments on time. It's also worth noting that the representative APR for the Argos card is 29.9% variable, which is well above the average for a credit card.

How to use your Nectar points at Argos

Argos is owned by Sainsbury's, and is therefore part of its Nectar card scheme. Every 500 points you've collected on your card will give you £2.50 towards your Black Friday bargains. To use your points, just sign into your Argos account (or create a new one) and enter your Nectar card number when prompted.

Now, when you shop at Argos online, you'll be given the option to spend your Nectar points at the checkout. It really is that simple. For more details, see our guide to using your Nectar points at Argos on Black Friday.

What are Argos's rivals doing for Black Friday?

Currys Black Friday deals

We expect the Currys Black Tag event (which is its extended Black Friday sale) to run from about a week before the big day until the week of Cyber Monday. Currys is great for computing, so expect great deals on laptops, computers, and possibly tablets too.



Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon constantly publishes deals on various products, There's no knowing what Amazon will discount, but based on its typical sales slate it'll be everything ranging from tech and gadgets to alcohol, clothing, household objects and more.

