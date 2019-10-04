Argos Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect this year

Argos has a history of offering great Black Friday deals, and we're expecting to see more impressive discounts than ever in 2019. TVs, laptops, phones, speakers and headphones are all likely to receive hefty Black Friday price cuts.

Argos had a good Black Friday in 2018, and so did its customers: it took £50 off SIM-free iPhone 8s, £40 off Garmin Vivosport activity trackers and up to £160 off Simba mattresses, as well as big discounts on 4K TVs, laptops and tablets. Not only that, but it sold LEGO sets for the cheapest prices ever.

Despite a more challenging economic climate, Argos said that sales on Black Friday 2018 were the same as in 2017, with a slight increase in the percentage of sales made online: such sales accounted for 70% of orders, up from 65% the year before, and nearly half of those orders were made on mobiles compared to 40% the previous year.

Speaking to The Guardian, CEO John Rogers said: “The reality is it’s quite tough out there for consumers at the moment. With the uncertainty they want to make sure when they do shop they are getting a great bargain.”

Argos is a family-focused retailer, and that was reflected in the available deals: there was a strong focus on entertainment, from toys to PlayStation 4s, but there were also good deals on gadgets for the home and on health and beauty products.

Expect to see a very similar range of deals on Black Friday 2019, with particular savings on gaming, TV, computing and smart home tech.

Black Friday falls on the Friday immediately after the US Thanksgiving holiday, so this year Black Friday 2019 will be Friday 29 November, 2019.

However, like other retailers Argos doesn’t just keep its deals for a single day. Last year it published the first batch of deals on Sunday November 18 and kept its Black Friday event running past Cyber Monday, the Monday immediately after Black Friday.

Argos Black Friday TV deals 2019

Argos’s TV range tends to focus on the most mainstream sizes, so if you’re looking for a big discount on an eleventy billion-inch OLED it’s probably not the Black Friday destination for you. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t big discounts on big sets last year.

Argos chopped £150 off Philips’ 58PUS6203 58-inch smart TV, taking it down to £449, and it dropped the price of LG’s 65-inch LED HDR by £170, down to £629.

Argos offered some nice deals on audio-visual components and accessories too, and it also discounted the Now TV Stick, which with 2 months of Sky Cinema and a 1 day sports pass was half price at just £14.99.

Argos Black Friday PS4 deals 2019

Image Credit: TechRadar

Expect some big savings on PS4s at Argos this Black Friday: we’re coming to the end of this particular console generation and that means significant reductions.

We saw that last year, with deals such as the VR Worlds bundle dropping from £350 to £179 and the PS4 Red Dead Redemption bundle dropping from £299 to £219.

There were some nice deals on PS4 games too, so for example you could pick up the brilliantly weird Nier: Automata for just £15.99. Rise of the Tomb Raider was down to just £11.99, and even the latest FIFA was discounted, down from £52 to £38.99.

Argos Black Friday Xbox One deals 2019

Image Credit: TechRadar

We reckon you’ll see some sweet Xbox One deals at Argos this Black Friday too. Last year the 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft and Forza Horizon was down from £249 to £179.99, and the Battlefield V and Fortnite Xbox One S bundles were both £179 too.

The 1TB Xbox One S with two controllers dropped from £249 to £179.99, and there were hefty discounts on Xbox One games: Call of Duty: WWII dropped from £49.99 to £22.99, the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy from £29.99 to £22.99, and Forza Horizon 4 from £40.99 to £26.99.

Argos Black Friday gaming discounts weren’t just on the big-name consoles. Sega’s Mega Drive Flashback was down from £49.99 to £44.99, while the Oculus Go dropped from £199.99 to £169.99.

Keep an eye out for peripherals, too: Black Friday at Argos often means discounts on controllers and gaming headphones.

Argos Black Friday laptop deals 2019

Argos is particularly good for family-friendly laptops, and you can expect to see some decent discounting on laptops from household names such as HP and Lenovo.

Last year the HP 15.6-inch E2 laptop dropped from an already decent £279.99 to a super-cheap £229.99, and there were discounts across the Lenovo IdeaPad range: the 330S Core i5 dropped from £579.99 to £449.99 and the supremely portable IdeaPad 130S 11.6-inch laptop dropped from £179.99 to just £119.99.

There were some nice discounts on Chromebooks and gaming laptops too: the cool Acer Chromebook R11 fell to just £209.99 from the usual £279.99.

Argos Black Friday tablet deals 2019

Image Credit: TechRadar

You don’t need to go to Amazon to get money off a Fire tablet on Black Friday. Last year Argos offered deep discounting on Amazon devices including £20 off the Fire 7, bringing it down to £29.99.

It discounted iPads too, although not by massive amounts: the iPad 9.7 (2018) was £20 off, bringing the price down to £299. We’d expect to see similar discounting on Amazon and Apple devices for Black Friday 2019 too.

There were some good Black Friday deals on Android tablets last year. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 was down from £469 to £389, and we’d expect to see similar discounting on the Galaxy Tab S4 this year.

Acer’s Iconia One was down too – from £179.99 to £129.99 – and with Argos currently showcasing a wide range of Android tablets we think we’ll see some decently discounted models this Black Friday.

How else can I save money on Argos Black Friday deals in 2019?

If there’s an Argos near you – and now that the brand is also in many Sainsbury’s supermarkets there almost certainly is – then you can save money on delivery by opting for Fast Track collection instead: it’s free.

Also, look into cashback sites: last year Quidco users could get an extra £15 off their Argos purchases, a promotion that still applied on Black Friday. Argos often runs promotional events with voucher codes too, so it’s worth checking the usual suspects for any Argos discount voucher codes.