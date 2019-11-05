Amazon Black Friday dates revealed for UK: get ready for eight days of deals

We now know when the Amazon Black Friday deals will start to appear in the UK, as the online retailer has revealed details of its upcoming Black Friday sales.

It'll be offering eight days of Black Friday deals this year, with the sales kicking off on Friday, November 22 and running through to Friday, November 29 - the latter of which is actually Black Friday itself.

Amazon claims Black Friday 2019 will be its biggest ever sale for the period, with tens of thousands of deals available, fresh 'Deals of the Day' every day, and thousands of 'Lightning Deals' (products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time) running throughout.

Prime members - just like on Amazon Prime Day - will get early access to a selection of Lightning Deals, so if you're after some of the more unique deals (we saw some stunning offers during Prime Day, including a big drop on a Macbook) then it's worth being a Prime member during this time.

Some of the most popular Black Friday deals on Amazon in 2018 included the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Instant Pot Pressure Cooker and Lego Marvel Avengers sets - although Amazon has, in the last few months, been highlighting how much better its sales have been during its own Prime Day sales earlier in the year.

And the sales won't end there

While Amazon.co.uk is promising eight days of Black Friday sales, that won't be the end of the savings.

Black Friday may officially end on November 29, but you can expect deals to spill over into the weekend that follows and you'll then get a slug of new offers on December 2 - AKA Cyber Monday.

Amazon is yet to reveal any details on its Cyber Monday sale, but we fully expect it to hold back some top deals for the big online-shopping day.