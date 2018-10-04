Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday: what to expect this year

Those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are just around the corner, so you should start drafting your shopping list ready to start looking out for some of the best deals on the year.

If you're looking for a selection of tech alongside a variety of other products, Amazon is set to be one of the best retailers you can head to when the sales period rolls around.

When the time comes, TechRadar will be here to give you the best deals from the most popular retailers over the sales period and we'll curating our best picks ready for you to scroll through, interrogate and, hopefully, be delighted with when it arrives on your doorstep.

Before all of that, we've put together our beginner's guide to Black Friday and we've done the same here as a guide on what to look out for from Amazon when the big day arrives.

We'll talk you through some of the best deals of last year, what we're expecting to see go on sale later in the year and give some solid advice on when you should keep your wallet secure and when you want to actually spend that cash.

How to get the best deals at Amazon on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

It's very difficult to say when you'll be able to buy the absolute very best deals, but the start of November is when we expect to hear more about what's going on in the deals world.

Most of this year's tech will be announced and we'll have a good understanding of what you'll be able to buy come the last full weekend in November.

November 23 is Black Friday, while Cyber Monday will be on November 26. Expect to see great deals across the whole weekend from a variety of retailers, but for Amazon it's set to be an even longer period.

Last year, Amazon ran a scheme called Deals of the Day that began on November 17. That's a whole week before Black Friday itself, which meant some products were on sale for a whole 10 days.

We saw some impressive deals in those first few days, but it wasn't anything like we saw over the weekend itself. That's when most of the discounts started to properly kick in, so we'd expect that to be the same again this year.

Amazon will probably run a similar scheme, and if it's over a 10 day stretch we'd expect that to start on November 16 and run for a whole week before Black Friday itself.

Our advice would be to check out what's happening over the days in the lead up to Black Friday, but don't spend money until you're certain you've got the best deal for you.

Last year, the company also brought extra Lightning Deals out each day in the run up and over the Black Friday weekend.

These are only active for a certain amount of time or until the stock is gone. Anyone can buy these, but if you were an Amazon Prime customer you were able to get access to these half an hour before everyone else.

We'd recommend being an Amazon Prime customer for that benefit, plus it also gives you access to the Amazon Prime Video service, free one-day delivery and a series of other benefits too.

The best part is, if you've never been an Amazon Prime subscriber before you can get a whole month for free.

If you haven't subscribed before, don't do it yet. You should activate your free 30 day trial a few days before the Lightning Deals begin, and that way you'll get all of these benefits across the whole sale period.

Amazon Prime free trial

Get 30 free days of Amazon Prime! Wait until at least November 1 to be sure you've got the whole Black Friday period covered with your subscription and you'll get access Lightning deals and one-day delivery plus lots of other benefits too. Amazon Prime 30 day free trialView Deal

Our last bit of core advice is to check back at TechRadar for our selection of the best deals, and don't rely on Amazon having the lowest prices over the Black Friday period.

We'll be covering a wide range of retailers including Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse, AO and a variety of other topics like the best PS4, laptop and TV deals, plus many many more.

5 best deals at Amazon last year

Below we've put together five of the best deals we saw over the Black Friday period last year, but bear in mind you are no longer able to buy these at the discounted prices. There's no gurantee we'll see the same deals this year, but it gives you an idea of the discounts we're used to seeing.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - was £79.99 (usually £109.99): Pound for pound this is the best value Kindle device. This is a step up on the entry level model, with an improved screen resolution and the all-important back-light for night reading. This matched the best ever price on the device and we didn't see a better deal for an ereader appear over the sale period.

Amazon Echo Plus with built-in smart home hub – includes Philips Hue White Bulb - was £109.99 (usually £139.99):

This was the newest version of the top product in the Echo range last Black Friday. The Plus is tempting over the regular Echo thanks to the built-in smart home hub which is great if other smart devices have cables spewing from your router - yes you Philips Hue Bridge, begone!

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport + Knowledge is Power was £199.99 (usually £275.85):

Want to get a little more social with your gaming? Knowledge is Power encourages others to play along with their phones, and you also got two AAA titles of 2017 on top for the quieter times when you just want to game with brilliant effects too. This was one of our favourite deals for the PlayStation 4 last year.

Sony Bravia KD65XE7002 4K - was £1,079 (usually £1,500):

If you wanted a top-end home cinema TV but with a cut price, this was a fantastic option last Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, it's still expensive but you got a massive 4K HDR TV with a 20% saving over the original cost. The price isn't far off this now in 2018, but it was an especially cracking deal a little under a year ago.

Audible audiobooks: 50% off for three months

Amazon owns Audible which is by far the biggest player in the audiobooks market. One of the best deals last year was the fact you could get 50% off your first three months of an Audible subscription. That was three whole audiobooks for half the normal price.

5 deals predictions for 2018

New Amazon Echo devices

Announced in September this year and ready for release at some stage in October, we may end up seeing some discounts for the latest Amazon Echo devices come Black Friday. We don't expect substantial discounts as the new Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus will be only a few months old, but you may be able to save a tenner or so.

Kindle discounts... and maybe even the Oasis

The Amazon Kindle Oasis was announced back in 2017, and that meant we didn't see any substantial discounts for it over last year's Black Friday. Instead the big deal came on the Paperwhite, which you can see above. Now it's over a year old, we reckon you may see a reduction in the price of the Oasis when November comes around.

Fancy 4K? Perhaps an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

Last year we saw some significant discounts on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, so it'd make sense if the company decided to drop the price of the newer 4K version in 2018. There's no gurantee that'll happen, but we hope you'll be able to buy the 4K version of the TV Stick for a bit less later in the year.

A truly impressive Nintendo Switch deal?

We can dream... and that dream is likely to come true again this year. Last year's Black Friday was when the Nintendo Switch was a relatively new console, and while we did see some discounts it wasn't the cheapest we've ever seen it go. If you're looking to buy the portable console, Black Friday may be the best opportunity.

Lots of other top TV, laptop and gaming tech

Previous years have seen Amazon excel at giving discounts for top of the range TVs, laptops, games consoles and much more. If you're looking for a top deal from headphones to an electric toothbrush, you'll enjoy scrolling through our best Amazon deals come the Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Reasons to choose or avoid Amazon

Most of the products on sale over the Black Friday period through Amazon will be included in the Amazon Prime section of the site, so you'll be able to get next day delivery if you subscribe to the service.

If you don't already subscribe, be sure to hold off as you'll have a 30 day free trial you'll be able to use closer to the time to ensure you're getting the best deals from Amazon.

There may also be some big offers on Amazon's own services too. We've previously seen fantastic deals on the Amazon Prime service as well as Audible and some other services provided by Amazon.

Also bear in mind that there are other retailers to choose from too. Amazon's own products are sold at third-party retailers, and considering the retailer now has its own big day in Amazon Prime Day we may start to see lesser deals over the Black Friday period.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals

We don't yet know what deals Amazon will offer over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, but we can gurantee one way you'll be able to find the best deals; coming back to TechRadar.

We'll be sifting through the deals Amazon and all the other top retailers around the UK will be offering and giving you honest advice on what and where is the best place to buy your big purchases.

If you want to keep an eye on the best deals, we'd heartily recommend following TRDeals on Twitter plus you can enter your email address below to join our mailing list so you'll get all of the information ahead of the Black Friday deals later in the year.