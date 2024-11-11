This could be your last chance to get the best TV in the world for a record-low price

In an ideal world, you want to buy one of the best OLED TVs in the sales. Today, that idea can actually be a reality, as you can get the Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1,499.99). It's a truly fantastic deal as it's a record-low price and it could well be the last time we see such a great offer for this older model of TV. Chances are it will be out of stock forever soon – but it’s a display that will last you a long time to come.

That's because this TV is one of our favorites and is considered the top option for most people in our look at the best TVs. It does it all, providing an excellent picture, brilliant gaming performance, and even great built-in sound. If you're an avid movie watcher or gamer, this is going to make everything look fantastic. And with this record-low price, there truly isn’t a better time to buy in the early Black Friday deals.

Today’s best Samsung OLED TV deal

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. This top OLED TV is down to a record-low price and will likely be removed from sale soon so there's not much time to snag what we think is the best TV you can buy today. It offers HDR OLED which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports which are perfect for games consoles. You can also find it at Amazon.

Look at any of our TV roundups and you’ll see the Samsung S90C riding high. It’s our pick in the best 65-inch TV world but also pretty much everywhere else too. As our Samsung S90C review explains, it’s “a brighter OLED TV for a lower price”. It offers “high-end pictures, great processing, top gaming tech, and a sharp design” at a more affordable price than many rivals, happily scooping TV of the year at last year's Techradar Choice Awards.

It doesn’t support Dolby Vision but other than that, the Samsung S90C doesn’t put a foot wrong, supporting HDR10, HLG, and HDR10 Plus – while there’s object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos support for audio. It’s a truly good all-rounder with excellent contrast levels, dynamic and punchy colors, and deep, rich blacks. The ideal enhancement to your living room? Almost certainly.

There are other OLED TV deals around if Dolby Vision is a dealbreaker or if you want to spend more. In the run-up to this year's Black Friday TV deals, there are plenty of TV deals around overall to cover every budget.