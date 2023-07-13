There are still Prime Day deals on these LG and Sony TVs, but stock is running out!

And that's a wrap! Amazon's summer sale is officially over for 2023, but there are still some Prime Day deals available. You'll have to be quick though as a lot of the best TV discounts we saw have been snapped up already over the past two days, so stock is dwindling.

Some of the best TVs have been part of the bargain bonanza, including our top-rated set for most people the LG C2, and the best mid-range TV you can buy, the Sony X90K, which are both high-end offerings.

Take the LG C2 for instance, I saw my favorite OLED TV selling for close to half price on Amazon and you can still pick it up for this great discount but there are only three 65-inch sets available at this price in the UK and only seven in the US at that size.

If you're not bothered by OLED technology, then you might prefer this stunning Sony 4K Ultra HD TV instead. The 55-inch model is still on sale in the US on Amazon, where you can pick it up for under $900, but there are only seven left so you'll have to act fast.

There are also some Amazon Fire TV deals still available. Granted, not as many as there were at the beginning of the sale. But there is still one worth considering in the US for the latest Omni QLED series.

As it stands, the 42-inch model of the LG C2 has sold out on Amazon in the US, which means there are only two sizes with discounts and stock left – everything from 65 inches any upwards is creeping back up to full price already.

Surprisingly, you can purchase the 55-inch LG C2 for slightly cheaper than its Prime Day discount of $1,096.99 as it's currently selling for $1,077.50. You can also pick up the same size set in the UK for £1,099, but the better deal is on the 65-inch, which still has 44% off at £1,499 – that's £100 cheaper than what John Lewis is offering.

If you've missed out on the LG C2, then don't worry as the Sony X90K is still available in the US. Amazon still has 19 left in stock of the 55-inch, which is selling for 31% off at $898. There's also plenty of stock for the 65- and 75-inch models, which also have been marked down by 20% and 21% respectively.

On the other hand, if you'd prefer a more affordable set then this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV is still in stock and discounted by 23% to $459.99. You won't be able to find this in the UK though as it has since gone back up to full price.

Three TV Prime Day deals still available in the US

Sony X90K 55-inch 4K TV: was $1,299 now $898 at Amazon

Sony’s X90K is a great all-around TV for movies and gaming, and the 55-inch version is now selling at Amazon for an all-time low of $898 – a 31% price cut. In our 65-inch X90K review , we appreciated the deep blacks delivered by its local dimming backlight while acknowledging that it wasn’t as bright as some of the competition. Gaming features are solid, however, with a 120Hz display and a 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' mode that automatically optimizes pictures when a PS5 is connected.

Fire TV 55-inch: was $599.99 now $459.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance.

This TV Prime Day deal is still available in the UK

LG C2 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,699 now £1,499 at Amazon

This will get you a pretty incredible home cinema and gaming experience for the price, though it was £100 cheaper over Prime Day itself. Because of price cuts like this, we still rate the LG C2 as the best TV in the world for most people – you can read why in our full LG C2 review, but basically image quality is awesome, and it's crammed with every high-end feature.

LG and Sony are known for making some of the most high-end TVs that are packed with premium features, perform fantastically, and look great, so it's always a great buying opportunity when their best models go on sale.

Likewise, Amazon's affordable Fire TVs tend to see deep discounts during Prime Day and the fact that there are still some sales around means there's still a chance you can pick one up for even cheaper.

Had your eye on a different TV? Check out our Prime Day TV deals to see what savings are still on offer as we've spotted some Samsung models with some great discounts.