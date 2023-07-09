7 of the best Amazon Fire TV deals ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Fire TVs have expanded over recent years beyond their origins as a range of cheap and budget-friendly displays to also incorporate more premium technology and features. And yet they remain affordable options - even more so with these early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day that drop many Fire TVs to their lowest-ever prices.

Let's check in with the US first, where the best deal is this Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV for $339.99 (was $519.99). The selection is a little smaller in the UK right now, but the same Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV is now £349.99 (was £549.99).

This Fire TV is fantastic value for money if you've got your eye on a reasonably-sized display for your everyday viewing. It supports top-end 4K resolution and HDR to deliver a sharp and colorful image, plus all the smart features are built-in, including access to major streaming apps and voice controls through Alexa.

Elsewhere, one of the invite-only deals that are new for this year is the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV for $99.99. It's not available to buy today, but you can register your interest now, and Amazon will email you to let you know if you've been given a chance to buy this extremely cheap and decent basic TV.

These are strong offers on many TVs that haven't been as low as this before, so we recommend any today. This is also just a taste of what's to come, too, as more Amazon Prime Day TV deals launch in the days ahead, and you can stick with us for all of our top picks.

Amazon Fire TV deals in the US

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: We almost never see TVs of this size for under $100, so this is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. It's a simple and straightforward 4K TV that's great for general day-to-day viewing. Of course, it isn't packed with high-end features, but it still supports 4K resolutions and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface with all the big streaming apps and voice controls for easier navigation.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 32-inch display on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $519.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

For a more modern option, this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy for your everyday TV viewing following this $180 discount. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies and sports. All major streaming apps are built-in, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa.

Hisense U6 58-inch QLED 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

An unbelievably low price for this reasonably-sized 4K QLED TV from Hisense. The Quantum Dot technology inside means the display can deliver a brighter image with better lighting and more accurate contrast so pictures really pop. TVs with these capabilities usually cost at this double this deal price. And, with the Fire TV interface, you get easy access to all the top streaming apps just a button press or voice command away.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV deals in the UK

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 32-inch Fire TV down to only £149.99. The Amazon 2-Series TV is a basic HD display but it comes with all modern smart capabilities with the Fire TV OS and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control at a bargain price. An easy buy if you need a TV for a smaller room like the bedroom or kitchen.