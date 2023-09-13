The LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs in the world and it's $800 off at Best Buy

The stunning LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs in the world, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $800 and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to our best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a stunning picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will enjoy for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



We typically ever see discounts like this on 2023 TVs outside of sales like Black Friday, which is why this offer from Best Buy is such a fantastic deal. If you want one of the best TVs on the market right now at a fantastic price, then we highly recommend today's massive discounts on the LG C3 OLED TV at Best Buy.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

We've spotted LG's all-new 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

More of today's best TV deals

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for just $749.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

Samsung 65-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to a QLED display, the Samsung Q60C TV is a great option, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $700 off at Samsung's Discover sale event. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

