Vizio’s new Dolby Atmos soundbar is also a karaoke machine, because why not

Vizio has announced a new soundbar that doubles as a karaoke machine, offering singalong fanatics a sound system, two microphones, and access to 80,000 songs in a sleek and affordable package.

The Vizio MicMe will ship with two wireless dynamic microphones that automatically activate the soundbar’s custom karaoke mode when removed from the included charging dock. Users will also be able to connect to other karaoke apps, such as Stingray.

Users will also have the option of just singing over whatever’s playing on their smart TV, or streaming audio to sing along to over Bluetooth.

And you can, of course, just use the MicMe as a typical soundbar for music, TV, and movies – the soundbar itself is a 30-inch 2.1 system that connects to an included wireless subwoofer, which we expect will offer more than enough fidelity and volume for a late-night ABBA sesh or two.

(Image credit: Vizio)

And the MicMe system even supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, so it's actually pretty well-specced alongside the rest of the best soundbars.

For further sound tuning, the MicMe system will integrate with the Vizio app – this app can also enable six vocal effects and nine ambient light colors for each of the microphones, adding a touch of personal flair to your living room performances.

In terms of setup, the MicMe is compatible with Vizio’s own QuickFit system which allows for easy and tool-free attachment to Vizio TVs when wall-mounted. HDMI eARC handles the duties of connecting to your TV.

The Vizio MicMe will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart among other retailers at a price of $349.99 (about £269 / AU$530), and the first units will ship from the end of November – at the time of writing, no specific release date has been confirmed, and we expect it to be a US and Canada launch only for now.

We’re not quite sure if the Vizio MicMe will make it to our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but it certainly looks like a lot of fun, and the whole mic setup is a new one on us. And the price is impressive for something with this many features. We look forward to giving it a test. Well, some of us are looking forward to it more than others, admittedly.