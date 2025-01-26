I test soundbars for a living, and these 4 affordable models are a great audio upgrade for your Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl LIX is set to air on Sunday, February 9, 2025, and while you may have your TV ready for your viewing party, is your audio also covered? The audio quality on many TVs is limited by a lack of power and inefficient positioning of the built-in speakers. That lacking sound quality could affect your Super Bowl experience, but there’s a solution: a soundbar.

Don’t get me wrong; even the best TVs could benefit from a soundbar. The LG C4, one of the best OLED TVs we’ve tested here at TechRadar, excelled in every area, but we still found its sound lacking. One of the best soundbars can easily fix that issue.

While the very best soundbars, such as the Samsung HW-Q990D, have a premium price, there are plenty of affordable models that will significantly upgrade your TV’s audio. This is because soundbars bring the sound from the rear of the TV (where most built-in TV speakers are positioned) to the front, which will let you more directly hear the sounds of the stadium and the commentary during the big game.

Below, I’ve picked four of the most affordable soundbars we’ve tested. While they won’t beat the very best Dolby Atmos soundbars, they will give your TV an audio upgrade without breaking the bank.

1. Amazon Fire TV soundbar

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon’s first soundbar, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, is a cheap, no-frills model that delivers “surprisingly good sound for the cost” as we noted in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review. It’s light on features but does offer Bluetooth streaming and an HDMI ARC connection to your TV.

We found in our testing that its main plus point is clear speech, which will be perfect for hearing commentary during the game. We also found that it delivers decent spatial processing for a compact soundbar, providing a greater sense of immersion than the built-in speakers on most TVs.

At $119 / £119, it is one of the cheaper soundbars you can buy without making too many compromises.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar : $119 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a no-frills, basic model that delivers clear speech and decent virtual processing that'll be an upgrade over your TV's built-in audio. We've seen this soundbar cheaper during Prime Day and Black Friday, where it hit $89.99, but this is the best deal you'll get today.

2. Sony HT-S2000

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony HT-S2000 has impressive sound quality for a compact, all-in-one soundbar and is incredibly affordable for what it delivers. Plus, it’s packed with features such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and a virtual surround engine for improved spatial processing of both movies and music.

We found in our testing that the HT-S2000’s dedicated center channel produces clean dialogue and commentary. Pushed to higher volumes, it doesn’t falter, meaning even in a crowded Super Bowl party, the sounds of the game will be clear. Also, as we noted in our Sony HT-S2000 review, the soundbar’s great virtual processing creates a “satisfying level of immersion.”

At $399 / £299, the HT-S2000 is a step up in price over cheaper models like the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, but you’re getting a more powerful, dynamic and immersive experience.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499.99 now $398 at Amazon The Sony HT-S2000 utilizes all of its 3.1 channels to produce clean speech, excellent virtual surround sound, and even good music playback quality - all in a compact size. We've seen this soundbar for $100 cheaper before ($299.99), but this $101 discount is the best we've found today and is still great for this soundbar.

3. Hisense AX5125H

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a cheaper soundbar that delivers even better immersion, you may want to expand to one with multiple units (soundbar, subwoofer and satellite surround speakers). With the Hisense AX5125H, which delivers 5.1.2 channels of ‘real’ surround sound, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do this.

As I noted in my Hisense AX5125H review, the AX5125H is “impressive, providing plenty of punch, clarity and immersion” for both movies and music. It’s easily one of the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar systems and is sure to take your Super Bowl party to another level.

At its normal price of $349 / £499, the Hisense AX5125H is good value, but you’ll regularly find it for as low as $299 / £249, which is exceptional value for a 5.1.2-channel system. Once you’re done with the Super Bowl, the AX5125H will more than satisfy for movie viewing, too.

Hisense AX5125H: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H is a 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar comprised of four units and produces impressive and immersive Atmos surround sound at a budget-friendly price. The AX5125H has been $50 cheaper before, falling to $249.99, but this is still an excellent deal and the cheapest you'll find this great soundbar system today.

4. Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

(Image credit: Future)

Another all-in-one soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a great all-rounder for both movies and music. As a bonus, it can be expanded with the best Sonos speakers, including the Sonos Era 100 or Sonos Era 300 and a Sonos Sub (Gen 3 or the latest Gen 4). But how does it perform on its own?

In our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, we noted that for a compact all-in-one soundbar, it had a wide soundstage, convincing bass and clear dialogue. It’s also excellent for music playback, meaning you’re covered for both the Super Bowl and the party that follows.

At $459 / £449, the Beam is the most premium of these affordable soundbars, but for what it delivers, it’s great value.