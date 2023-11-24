Samsung's art-inspired Frame TV plummets to a record-low price for Black Friday

As Black Friday deals continue to appear, we've been scouting the best Black Friday TV deals we can find and one that caught our attention was this deal from Amazon that takes the 55-inch Samsung Frame down to a record-low price of $977.99 at Amazon.

The Samsung Frame enables you to display artworks via its Art Mode when the TV is in standby rather than have a blank screen. But, how does it feature as a TV? In our hands-on review, we noted that the Frame has 'impressive color depth' and its anti-glare screen was good at combatting natural light reflections. Admittedly its main attraction is the Art Mode feature, but this deal takes the Frame down to a record-low price alongside some of the best TVs around.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung The Frame deal

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame: was $1,497.99 now $977.99 at Amazon

Samsung's latest model Frame TV is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Black Friday sale, bringing the 55-inch model down to $977.99 - a new record-low price. The gorgeous display features an anti-glare screen coating, which helps improve picture quality so whether you're watching the TV at night or during the day or viewing a piece of art from the dedicated Art mode, you'll enjoy a premium picture experience.

Looking for other Samsung TVs? We've featured some of the other best Black Friday Samsung TV deals that are available.

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,597.99 now $1,597.99 at Amazon

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,597.99 at Amazon. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K TV: was $2,197 now $1,997 at Amazon

We described this as offering "maximum picture quality for your buck" in our review, which is exactly what you want from a Black Friday TV – and is especially what you want from a huge TV since you'll definitely notice any flaws. This is a bright QLED TV with great contrast, superb 4K detail, and great gaming features. This isn't a new deal for Black Friday – it's been this price for a few weeks – but it's still an excellent buy.

More US Black Friday deals

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!