I'd buy this Black Friday 98-inch 4K TV deal in a second, if my room was big enough
A mammoth screen for under £2,000
As Black Friday itself rapidly approaches, we're seeing more and more incredible Black Friday TV deals. One that caught my eye was on the 98-inch (yep, you read that correctly) TCL P745.
Black Friday deals always feature huge discounts and this one is no exception. The 98-inch TCL P745 has had its price slashed from £2,999 down to an incredible £1,999 at Hughes. This is one of those deals that I see and makes me wish I didn't live in a tiny flat where a 98-inch TV would take over whatever space I have. If I didn't, I'd be £1,999 lighter and have a 98-inch TV on its way.
Today's best Black Friday TCL 98-inch P745 deal
TCL 98-inch P745 4K TV: was
£2,999 now £1,999 at Hughes
If you're looking for a big-screen bargain, the TCL P745 is available in a giant 98-inch size for £1,999. Featuring a direct-lit LED panel, the P745 is packed with plenty of features such as Dolby Vision support, HDMI 2.1 with up to 144hz refresh rate, VRR, FreeSync Premium and ALLM capabilities. Despite a budget price for the size, the TCL doesn't compromise on features.
The TCL P745 is another TV in TCL's lineup of budget sets that offer impressive value for money. When you see a 98-inch TV for under £2,000, you'd be forgiven for being hesitant, as I recently found the pitfalls that can come with a cheap, big-screen TV – the main issue with many of these cheap, big TVs being an edge-lit screen.
Based on in its specs, however, the TCL P745 is a well equipped TV for the money. It has a direct-lit panel (which will do a better job of lighting the screen evenly and accurately than an edge-lit panel), Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for movies. It also has extensive gaming features, with up to 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync, all via its 'Game Master Pro 2.0' mode, to get the most out of your games.
TCL has often featured amongst the best TVs, as it tends to offer feature-packed TVs for less. Although we haven't reviewed the P745 ourselves, we've reviewed TCL favourably in the past, with the TCL QM8 and TCL 6-series both scoring highly.
If 98-inch is a bit too big, we've got other big screen Black Friday TV deals that you can check out below.
More Black Friday TV deals
Hisense U7K mini-LED TV 85-inch: was £
2,999.99 now £1,999.99 at Amazon
The Hisense U7K offers mini-LED technology for a brighter picture, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos compatibility. It also has extensive gaming features with 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities. All this in a mammoth 85-inch screen for under £2,000? This is an absolute steal.
Samsung 85-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was
£2,799 now £1,499 at Currys
The Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display with full-array lighting. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under £1,500 in a massive 85-inch size.
LG 77-inch B3 OLED TV: was
£3,499 now £2,699 at Currys
The LG B3 is one of the cheapest 2023 OLED TVs around and it still packs plenty of premium quality. Deep blacks and vibrant colours combine with punchy gaming performance to create an OLED that can handle anything thrown its way. This is one TV we could see drop down in price, but for now this is the cheapest price we've seen today.
Samsung 75-inch Q80C 4K QLED TV: was
£2,299 now £1,599 at AO.com
Member-only price: The Samsung Q80C offers not only increased brightness levels from standard LED TVs, but also offers HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support and 4K 120Hz on all four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you don't want to sign up to AO's membership, which costs £39 a year, the normal price is £1,799, which is in line with other retailers at the moment, but a further £200 off is very tempting to become a member.
