Here's why you should avoid Vivid mode, even on the best OLED TVs

The LG G5 in Vivid mode on the left, in Filmmaker Mode on the right

It’s no secret that we here at TechRadar use Filmmaker or Movie picture mode, depending on the TV, during our testing when we’re reviewing TVs – we've written about why in our explanation of how we test TVs. As one of TechRadar’s TV reviewers, I find that these modes generally give the most accurate colors, contrast and textures when compared with most other picture modes, even on the best TVs.

That said, some TVs actually have a very good Standard mode, which can be useful for daytime, broadcast TV or brighter, more colorful movies. And of course, picture mode choice is subjective; not everyone will like the dimmer, warm-favoring Filmmaker Mode.

One thing that all of us here at TechRadar will stand by, however, is our feelings on Vivid modes; they're bad. Or at least they're the worst of the picture modes. Colors are often oversaturated, textures are too sharp and brightness is dialled up way too high, overblowing bright sections of the picture.

To demonstrate, I put the LG G5 OLED TV (one of the best OLED TVs of 2025 which earned five-out-of-five in our LG G5 review) next to the Panasonic MZ1500 (one of the best mid-range OLEDs of the last few years) playing the same scene from Wicked.

In the below pictures, you’ll see I cycle through the G5’s different Dolby Vision picture modes, while the MZ1500 stays in the most accurate Dolby Vision Dark mode as a point of reference – we love the MZ1500 for its natural picture and accuracy, so this provides a great baseline.

The LG G5 is on the left and the Panasonic MZ1500 is on the right for all images.

Dolby Vision Filmmaker

(Image credit: Future)

In Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, the G5 demonstrates natural-looking colors that also still deliver the vibrant, dynamic punch you’d want when viewing a colorful movie like Wicked. Textures are also true-to-life, with both Elphaba’s skin and the surrounding stone walls displayed with real accuracy.

There’s also good contrast on display here, with the blue inlays balancing well with the beige stone, and Elphaba’s black dress also contrasting well with the brighter surroundings, including the glossy pink flowers.

Dolby Vision Cinema

(Image credit: Future)

Compared with Dolby Vision Filmmaker, Dolby Vision Cinema shows a boost in brightness, which means colors have a bit more punch and the brighter tones of the picture (the beige, stone walls) appear that little bit lighter.

Crucially however, textures and details are still accurate and natural, as are colors, and contrast between light and dark tones (the walls with Elphaba’s dress) are still balanced. Although I still prefer Filmmaker Mode, this is a very close second.

Dolby Vision Standard

(Image credit: Future)

Dolby Vision Standard goes even brighter than Dolby Vision Cinema mode and favors a cooler color palette than both Filmmaker Mode and Cinema mode. The beige walls take on a slighter whiter hue, but again colors get that injection of higher brightness.

This is where textures and colors straddle the line between accurate and oversaturated, with the pink flowers now starting to take on a glossier, shinier look (which isn’t always better). Elphaba’s green skin remains mostly true-to-life however and contrast is still solid enough.

Dolby Vision Vivid

(Image credit: Future)

And then there’s Dolby Vision Vivid. Yes, there’s a significant brightness boost, which in this instance shows just how bright the LG G5’s new Primary Tandem RGB, or ‘four-stack’, OLED panel can go. While some may like the increase in brightness, this is where accuracy takes a real hit.

The pink flowers now take on an oversaturated, ‘neon’ pink color and as a result, definition between each flower is lost. Textures start to lose their true-to-life look as well, with the cracks in the walls all too well-defined, taking on an unnatural, over-sharpened appearance.

Even the blue details on the walls, which were more subtle in other picture modes, stand out too much and again take on this unrealistic tone. The details on Elphaba’s dress, such as the creases and buttons, also stick out like a sore thumb, taking on the horrible ‘uncanny valley’ effect.

Browse all the above images:

Image 1 of 4 Dolby Vision Filmmaker on the G5 (Image credit: Future) Dolby Vision Cinema on the G5 (Image credit: Future) Dolby Vision Standard on the G5 (Image credit: Future) Dolby Vision Vivid on the G5 (Image credit: Future)

Avoid Vivid

Interestingly, the LG G5 is actually one of the better examples of Vivid I’ve come across in my time testing TVs. But that’s because it’s an elite OLED! Even then, I’d still avoid its Vivid mode like the plague. If Filmmaker Mode isn’t for you, Cinema or Standard should offer more than sufficient enough brightness without sacrificing accuracy or true-to-life colors and textures.

Yes, Wicked is a naturally bold and dynamic movie with an exaggerated color palette (green is a pretty central theme after all) but even then, it shouldn’t look as overexaggerated as Vivid would suggest.