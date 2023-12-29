Samsung's 2024 QD-OLED, Neo QLED and QLED TVs revealed in new series of leaks

Samsung is expected to launch its 2024 TVs at the CES show in early January 2024, but details of many models have already leaked thanks to official regulatory filings in Korea. The included models include the next-gen premium QD-OLED TV, the Samsung 95D, and the successor to the Samsung S90C pictured above, the Samsung S90D.

The details were identified by DisplaySpecifications, which reports that the flagship S95D will come in three sizes in the US and Europe: 55, 65 and 77 inches. Other details haven't emerged yet. but we're expecting similar pricing to the current S95C range, an incredibly bright panel, a 144Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. The S90D is also listed with 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes.

We really rate the current Samsung range, but of course there's always room for improvement. Here's what we want to see from the Samsung S90D.

Samsung in 2024: QLED and Neo QLED for everyone

In addition to the S95D and S09D QD-OLED TVs, Samsung has also filed multiple Neo QLED TVs featuring both 4K and 8K models. On the 4K front there's the QN85D, QN90D and QN95D, all of which are expected to have 4K VA panels with mini-LED backlighting and 120Hz refresh rates. According to Samsung watchers Sammobile, those TVs are expected to be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch variants, and at least one 98-inch version is highly likely. The 2024 range also includes the QN800D 8K TV, which will be launched in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

That's not all. The same report says that there will be three new OLED ranges too, the Q70D, Q75D and Q80D, in sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches. The Q80D is also expected to come in 85 and 98-inch versions.

Last but not least, there will be the DU8000 and DU8500 crystal UHD 4K TVs in sizes from 43 inches to 75 inches. Those TVs are expected to be IPS or VA LCD TVs with edge backlighting and, like the current crystal UHD range, very low price tags: the CU8000 is currently $349 for the 43-inch model, while the 85-inch version is currently $1,199.