Black Friday deal: Buy this 55-inch Samsung QLED TV for less than $500

Samsung's popular QLED TVs are a highlight of the retailer's Black Friday sale today. You can buy the Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K QE1D TV at its official website for $479.99 (was $999.99).

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a QLED TV--not just for this model, but in general. The 55-inch model is the cheapest option and also an ideal size for apartments as well as family homes. However, there's no need to hold back if you want a larger screen. The price cut is still large enough that you can save hundreds of dollars on any size, even if the discount doesn't proportionally scale.

Today's best Samsung QLED 4K TV deal

Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K TV (QE1D)usd: was $999.99 now $479.99 at Samsung The Samsung QLED 4K TV QE1D is an ideal entry-level QLED TV that now costs even less thanks to this game-changing Black Friday deal. Its Quantum Dot technology with 4K upscaling and Pantone validated brightness and color support vivid, detailed picture quality for activities from streaming to gaming. In addition, the Samsung Gaming Hub includes features like Game Motion Plus and Super Ultra Wide Game View to adjust display and motions settings.

The QE1D, which is similar to the budget-friendly Q60D, stands out as an entry-level QLED 4K Ultra HD TV. Its slim, lightweight frame is ideal for hanging on the wall as well as setting on a TV stand without taking up too much room. The dual-lit screen and 60Hz refresh rate aren't premium by any means, but they competently support activities from movie marathons to gaming sprees.

The QE1D utilizes Samsung's signature Quantum Dot technology, which sharpens details and makes colors pop with 4K upscaling. As a Tizen Smart TV, it streams your favorite shows and movies with popular apps and services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub and features like Game Motion Plus, which can smooth motion and minimize lag, and the Super Ultra Wide Game View that adjusts display aspect ratios up to 32:9.

