As TechRadar's TV reviewer, here are the 4 Presidents' Day TV deals I'd buy

Presidents’ Day brings about an opportunity for TV sales and although the day itself isn’t until the 17th of February, plenty of Presidents’ Day TV sales have already gone live. As one of TechRadar’s TV reviewers, I’ve been scanning the sales, and there are deals on four models in particular that I think are worth checking out.

The range of models chosen are some of the best deals in the Presidents' Day sales. They are also among some of the best TVs you can buy and will suit every budget and space. At Amazon, you can get one of the best mini-LED TVs, the Hisense U8N, in a 65-inch screen size for $949.99 (was $1,499.99) plus one of the best OLED TVs, the 65-inch LG C4, for $1,496.99 (was $1,596.99).

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG B4 OLED for $599.99 (was $799.99) and the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, a regular feature in sales events, is also available at Amazon for $439.99 (was $499.99).

TechRadar has tested all four of these TVs and rated them highly due to their versatility, overall performance, and, most importantly, value for money, which just got even better thanks to the discounts in this year’s Presidents’ Day TV sales.

Hisense U8N

(Image credit: Future)

The Hisense U8N is a superb value mini-LED TV. It comes with all the features you’ll need for movies, gaming and even sports. It also carries a surprisingly good built-in, 2.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos sound system, which means one of the best soundbars isn’t a necessity with this TV.

In our Hisense U8N review, we were impressed by its picture quality, thanks to its local dimming capabilities, accurate black levels, and shadow detail. It also delivers excellent brightness, making it perfect for viewing in well-lit rooms.

The U8N is no slouch when it comes to gaming either, with 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro supported) ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming all featured, alongside a respectable 13.1ms input lag time. It uses Google TV as its smart interface and carries an ATSC 3.0 tuner for broadcasts, giving you a serious amount of features for your money.

Hisense 65-inch U8N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $949.99 at Amazon The Hisense U8N is a mini-LED TV that delivers high brightness and surprisingly strong black levels and contrast, as well as a host of gaming features including 4K 144Hz, VRR and ALLM. Plus, it comes with a solid built-in sound system. This isn't the cheapest we've seen the U8N, as it's been down to $899.99 during Black Friday, but it's still a sensational deal on an excellent value TV.

LG C4

(Image credit: Future)

Sitting at the top of many of our best-of guides, the LG C4 OLED TV is the ultimate jack-of-all-trades TV, delivering excellent performance and a complete list of smart and gaming features.

In our LG C4 review, we praised the C4’s picture quality due to its refined contrast, pointing out that it did an excellent job “fleshing out the details in Ripley’s shadowy scenes” when watching the Netflix show. It also presents details with a “high level of clarity” and its colors are bold and vibrant with plenty of punch. The C4 delivers a premium picture that exceeds its mid-range OLED price.

It also ranks among the best gaming TVs, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia GSync supported), HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Plus, the C4's 9.2ms input lag time (in Boost Mode via the Game Optimizer) is easily one of the best results we’ve seen.

The C4 comes in a wide range of sizes, from 42 to 83 inches, to suit every space or need you may have. If you’re looking for a versatile OLED TV, the C4 is your best bet.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,596.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,496.99 and while that's not the cheapest it's been (it was $100 cheaper in November) it's still an excellent offer. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG B4

(Image credit: Future)

The entry-level model in LG’s OLED TV lineup, the LG B4 is still a feature-packed TV with impressive performance.

In our LG B4 review, we appreciated its color and contrast. It does lack the brightness of its more premium LG C4 and G4 OLED counterparts, but still demonstrated “a high contrast range, with exceptional shadow detail”.

Gamers will be happy with the B4’s range of features as well, as it comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz, VRR (FreeSync and G-Sync included), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

While the B4 comes in a range of sizes, from 48 to 77 inches, it's the 48-inch model you’re going to get the best deal on. So if you’re looking for a more affordable way into OLED, the B4 has you covered.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Don't let its cheap price fool you, as you still get sensational OLED-quality picture, with superb contrast and excellent detail. Its list of gaming features, including 120Hz refresh rate, also make it a bonus for those looking for OLED gaming for less.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

(Image credit: Future)

At the more budget end of the spectrum sits the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, an affordable QLED TV packed with a surprising amount of features at a cheaper price point. It also delivers solid pictures and sound for the money.

In our Amazon Omni QLED review, we were surprised at how natural and detailed images looked, especially with 4K HDR movies. Colors were punchy and bright enough, and while black levels and contrast weren’t the best, they were still very good. As we stated in our review, “the Omni QLED’s picture excels for its budget price.”

While it may not be as kitted out feature-wise as the other TVs on this list, there is still Dolby Vision HDR support (gaming and movies) as well as VRR and ALLM for gaming. Many will find its punchy built-in sound suitable enough and it comes in a wide range of sizes, from 43-75 inches, with a great price at any size.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED : was $499.99 now $439.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is always popular during sales events, and Presidents' Day is no different, with this $60 discount on the 55-inch model taking it to a near-low $439.99 (the cheapest it's been is $419.99). For the money, it delivers punchy QLED picture quality and a solid list of smart and gaming features as well as Dolby Vision HDR support.

More Presidents' Day sales