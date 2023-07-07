An LG OLED TV for just $599.99? Believe it – and you don't have to wait for Prime Day

Looking to grab an OLED display ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale? We've been on the hunt for all the best deals in the lead-up to next week's big sale, and we just spotted a stunningly-low price on the highly-rated LG A2 OLED TV over at Best Buy.



The LG A2 is one of the best value OLED TVs you can buy thanks to its fantastic picture quality and ultra-affordable price. Today's pre-Prime Day deal from Best Buy brings the 48-inch display down to just $599.99 (was $1,299.99) - that's a massive $700 discount and just $30 shy of the record-low price we saw during last year's Black Friday sale.



If you want an outstanding OLED TV for the cheapest price possible, you can't get much better than today's deal on the LG A2 from Best Buy.

Huge savings ahead Prime Day - LG A2 OLED

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of Prime Day, Best Buy has the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 thanks to today's massive $700 discount. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $30 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars, the LG A2 packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Ranked in the number two spot on our best OLED TVs list, the LG A2 delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which results in deep black and bright, bold colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, smart capabilities through webOS 22, and a magic remote that allows you to seamlessly navigate and control your TV completely hands-free.



We've listed more of today's best early Prime Day OLED TV deals below, all of which include impressive offers, with record-low prices on the LG C3 and Samsung's S95B OLED TV. If you don't need an OLED display or want to browse more early offers, you can check out our Prime Day TV deals roundup for today's best discounts from all the top brands.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Best Buy currently has the 65-inch model down to $1,599 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,896.99 now $1,496.99 at Walmart

The LG C3 will be the Prime Day TV deal to watch out for, as it's the latest and greatest display from LG. Walmart also has the 55-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,398 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic entry-level OLED TV from Sony, and today's early Prime Day deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,398 - $100 more than the record low. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but full support for 120Hz gaming. It's not the brightest TV on the market currently, but it's a great choice for sports, games, movies, and, well - everything.

