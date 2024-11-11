Want to watch sports on a giant screen? The Samsung QN90D is the ideal choice, and the 85-inch model just hit a record-low price

If you're a sports fan looking to upgrade your gameday experience, then the Samsung QN90D should be at the top of your TV shopping list. And there's great news for those looking for a big screen, as the 85-inch QN90D has dropped to a record-low price of $2,097 (was $3,997) at Amazon – that's a massive 48% off and is easily one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The Samsung QN90D's superb motion handling, high brightness levels and bold colors make it one of the best TVs for sport and one of 2024's best TVs overall. Its contrast-rich picture and extensive list of gaming features also make it a powerhouse for movies and gaming.

Today's best Samsung 85-inch QN90D deal

Samsung 85-inch QN90D mini-LED TV: was $3,997 now $2,097 at Amazon US The Samsung QN90D is the top TV for sports as its excellent motion handling and high brightness make it perfect for viewing in bright, daytime conditions. It delivers fantastic picture quality for movies, too, with rich contrast, vibrant colors and exceptional detail. It's also well equipped for gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 144Hz, VRR and ALLM as well as cloud gaming apps and delivers brilliant performance too. While pricier than budget mini-LED rivals, this deal is a record-low for the 85-inch model. Read our full Samsung QN90D review for more.

In our Samsung QN90D review, we were impressed with its motion handling, saying "it’s motion where the QN90D shines, handling fast-moving pictures, especially sports, with ease". We found that whatever sports we watched – soccer, rugby, tennis – looked great on the QN90D. It's also a fantastic TV for movies, with rich contrast, dynamic colors, and realistic detail that gives pictures amazing depth.

The Samsung QN90D is also a brilliant choice for gaming, thanks to its extensive list of gaming features – 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, all of which are supported across all four HDMI 2.1 ports – plus cloud gaming support and ultra-low 9.9ms input lag for responsive performance. It's one of 2024's best gaming TVs by far.

The QN90D also delivers with its built-in sound. Although it does feel contained to the screen, sound placement is accurate thanks to its Object Tracking Sound (OTS) feature, and speech is clear and bass levels punchy and precise. For many, there will be no need to include one of the best soundbars, thanks to the QN90D's solid built-in sound.

