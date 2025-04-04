Our best-rated budget 70-inch Samsung QLED TV just dropped below $700
A record-low price for this entry-level big-screen QLED TV
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over, but the deals haven't stopped. Even now, you can get impressive discounts on big brands and popular product categories. That includes this Samsung Q60D 70-inch QLED 4K TV that's down to $697.99 (was $997.99) at Amazon.
The Samsung Q60D is our best budget Samsung TV and this is the lowest price we've seen for the 70-inch version. It's ideal for anyone on the hunt for a larger and good quality QLED TV to fill their living room, but who also doesn't want to pay premium prices for the most expensive models.
Today's best Samsung QLED TV deal
This is the lowest price we've seen for the 70-inch Samsung Q60D QLED TV – a large enough size to make a living room or den feel luxurious. It might not feature the premium technology found in Samsung's best of the best displays, but the refined details in its 4K upscaling and impressive brightness at this price are enough for us to name it our best budget Samsung TV.
Not all QLED TVs are made equal. Some QLED TVs feature mini-LED screens with tens of thousands of tiny LEDs that mimic OLED quality down to the pixel. The Samsung Q60D, however, is a dual LED screen. It has two backlights that operate at the edges of the display and keep it slim instead of one bulky backlight that evenly lights the whole thing.
Even though it isn't as precise as a mini-LED TV, it's still brighter and clearer than the average TV. In our Samsung Q60D review, we praised the budget QLED for its image quality and performance with "refined details and textures" and "better than expected contrast".
Its processor supports HDR and 4K up to 60Hz, which isn't quite as high as the ideal 120Hz or higher refresh rate, but it's reasonable for the price. It also features built-in support for popular apps and streaming services, and a gaming hub for streaming games from your TV.
QLED isn't the only type of TV you can buy, and it arguably isn't the best choice for everyone. If you find the acronyms and terminology confusing, you can read about the different backlight technologies in our explainer on QLED vs OLED vs micro-LED.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget TVs I've ever tested, and it's just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon
Kaleidescape's new Blu-ray quality movie streamer is half the price, but has a huge 4K catch – and maybe that's okay