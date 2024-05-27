Trade in and bag the Galaxy S24 Ultra for only $798 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale

The best Samsung phone overall is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is now on sale at Samsung for a reduced price of $1,299.99 ($1,419.19), thanks to today's Memorial Day sales event. The price drop makes it possible to get the 512GB version for exactly the same price as the 256GB entry option. Now that the S25 Ultra looks primed to drop anytime, there's no better time to get a deal on the S24 Ultra.



• Shop Samsung's full Memorial Day sale

You can also make use of the various trade-in rebates that enable customers to supplement the savings even further by up to $502. Trading in either a Samsung or Apple phone or tablet is easy to do at the same time as purchasing the S24 Ultra itself. They even provide a list of eligible devices so you can see quickly if you can benefit.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419.19, now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The phone that embraces what it means to be ultra in every way results in an offering that wins almost every head-to-head it enters. With an unbelievable camera, incredible battery life, fast performance, and AI features to boot, the S24 Ultra is pretty much unmatched. A price drop for the 512GB option makes it the same price as the 256GB alternative. And if you're interested in more savings, make use of the trade-in offer.

Considering the competition, it's impressive that the S24 Ultra has the best camera in our best Android phone buying guide. The high praise is a result of the 50MP 5x telephoto camera which our S24 Ultra review says "has the best zoom camera, you can find on a smartphone. It’s better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10x zoom, and it’s much better than the 5x zoom you’ll find on the iPhone 15 Pro Max." If you're on the lookout for a phone with a great camera then this latest deal is worth a look.

Alongside taking fantastic photos, it is also one of the best gaming phones ever, outperforming the best Android gaming phones, and it can even beat the blazing-fast iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The S24 Ultra wins most head-to-heads and is likely to be the best phone on the market until the S25 Ultra comes along. Our Best Phones guide boasts a carefuly curated list of various models or if you're looking for something budget friendly, have a look at our Best Cheap Phones.

More Memorial Day sales