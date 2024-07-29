This Kindle Paperwhite bundle at Amazon is the best value ereader deal right now

I'm really looking forward to getting away this summer and as much as I love getting to a destination, I'm also a fan of the journey. To help me along the way, I love a good audiobook and there's no better ereader for listening to your favorite stories than Amazon's most premium Kindle.

If you're the same – or just enjoy reading as normal – you can get this packed Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle at Amazon for $220.47 (was $264.97).

As well as the popular ereader, the bundle includes a few extras, including an Amazon leather cover and a wireless charging dock. This is a limited-time deal that will save you $38.50 compared to buying the individual items separately.

Today's best Kindle deal at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $264.97 now $220.47 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sounds fancy, but in essence, it's exactly the same as the 5th generation Kindle Paperwhite, apart from a few extra upgrades. These include 32GB of memory, wireless charging, no ads, and an automatically adjusting front light. In this deal, you also get an Amazon leather cover and a wireless charging dock thrown in, all the while saving you $38.50.

Think of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition as a pumped-up version of the best Kindle: the Kindle Paperwhite. Its 'Signature' status gives the Paperwhite additional features that make the reading and listening process more enjoyable, including no ads and an automatically adjusting front light.

You'll also get 32GB of memory rather than 16GB. This is double the amount of storage needed to keep all your books safely stored. It means you should never need to choose which titles to take with you. Just take them all!

Wireless charging is also nice to have, although not essential. But, combined, all of these additional features make it one of the best Kindles around.

Grab one of the best ereaders this summer or if you feel like you need more entertainment on your travels, other great tablet deals are available right now. These include iPad deals if you prefer to game as well as read, although you won’t get the same exceptional reading experience here.