Best Black Friday coupons 2024 — save at Huawei, Bose, Miele and more

The best Black Friday coupons to use right now

Black Friday
Black Friday has arrived and if you're looking to buy anything from an OLED TV to a coffee maker, you're sure to get a deal of a lifetime. If you'd like to save even more money, then you'll need a coupon code. Thankfully, we've done all the hard work of tracking down the latest and most up-to-date coupons and putting them all together in one place.

On this page, we've rounded up seven of the best coupons that can be used alongside Black Friday deals. You can make savings on purchases from the likes of Miele, Bose, and Xiaomi. These coupons won't last for long though, so if you're looking to invest in a new phone, refrigerator, or tablet, you'd better be quick.

Huawei

Huawei

Save up to half price on watches, laptops, and wireless buds with a special shoutout to the Huawei Watch GT 4 Black for £159.99 (Save £70), the Huawei FIT 3 for £99.99 (Save £40), and the Huawei FreeBuds 6i for £64.99 (Save £25.00). Save an additional 10% on selected orders with our exclusive code.

- Sale: Up to 50% off

- Code: 10% off select orders

Bose

Bose

Bose's Black Friday 2024 sale gives customers up to £180 off headphones, speakers, and soundbars. We particularly recommend the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which are discounted by £100 down to £329. Use TechRadar's exclusive 10% discount code at checkout for extra savings.

- Sale: Up to 30% off

- Code: 10% off orders over £200

Miele

Miele

Save up to £300 on selected appliances across the range in Miele's Black Friday Sale. Savings galore as well as extra money off vacuums and coffee machines.

- Sale: 25% off 

- Code 1: Extra 10% off Vacuums 

- Code 2: £25 off Coffee Machine

Otty

Otty

Massive discounts up to 50% including the OTTY Pure+ Hybrid 4000 Pocket Sprung Mattress and the Ottoman Bed Frame. Makes significant savings and get comfortable with these incredible deals.

- Sale: upto 50% off

- Code: 7% off when you spend £400

Xiaomi

Xiaomi

Great discounts, vouchers and gifts are available during the Xiaomi Black Friday sale. Find hot deals on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and the POCO X6 5G. get an extra 5% off with our exclusive code.

- Sale: Huge savings

- Code: 5% off

Box

Box

Jaw-dropping discounts on top brands like Apple, Sony, and Microsoft. Shop now and save big! Use TechRadar's exclusive discount code to save even more on orders over £400.

- Sale: Great deals

- Code: Save £20 on orders over £400

Herman Miller

Herman Miller

Enjoy the biggest savings of the year with 25% off everything site wide at Herman Miller this Black Friday.

- Sale: 25% off Sitewide

Very

Very

Save on a range of Very products, including the Apple iPhone 16 128GB which is now £769 (was £799). Use TechRadar's exclusive 10% discount code for extra savings.

- Sale: Unmissable deals

- Code: 10% off selected Electricals

