CES 2024 day 3: the 9 best gadgets we've seen, from the LG C4 OLED to neural headphones

It may already be day three of CES 2024, but the tech announcements show no sign of slowing down – in fact, after hours of scouring the show floor, we're discovering more hidden gems than ever after the big keynote announcements earlier this week.

We've already rounded up the best smart home tech of CES 2024 and the best wearable and fitness tech from the show, but what about some of our more left-field findings? You'll find some of the best ones below, including one of the best bits if AI hardware so far, some fascinating neural headphones and a wearable oven (yes, really).

It hasn't all been tech eccentricities, though, because we've also found time to get eyes-on with the LG C4 OLED TV (spoiler: it'll probably be one of 2024's best TVs) and a promisingly affordable 100-inch screen from Hisense. All via a smart, eco-friendly hairdryer from Loreal, of course.

For a quick blast of some of the most intriguing tech of the year, read on for all of our highlights from day three of CES 2024.

1. LG C4 OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Transparent OLED TVs may be all the rage at CES 2024, but the ones we're actually going to buy are more like the new LG C4 OLED – and our eyes-on time with it suggests the C4 going to be one to watch (quite literally) again this year.

LG claimed in its CES announcement that the LG C4 would be brighter than last year's LG C3, despite using the same OLED panel. We were a little dubious, but our brief time with the set (which you can read more about in our hands-on LG C4 review confirmed) confirmed that its brightness boost is indeed very real.

Combine this with processing improvements, including the addition of LG's lossless wireless Dolby Atmos sound, and you have a TV that we can't wait to get in for proper testing this year to see how it compares to the best OLED TVs.

2. Rabbit R1

(Image credit: Rabbit)

Smartphones have now devoured most handheld gadgets, but a new AI-powered one is making waves at CES 2024. The Rabbit R1 is the first genuinely interesting bit of AI hardware (more so than the strange Humane AI Pin) that we've seen since the ChatGPT explosion started just over a year ago – and it might be a glimpse of next-gen voice assistants.

What does the Rabbit R1 do? We'd recommend watching the R1 launch video (which was clearly influenced by the original iPhone launch) for a longer explanation, but it's essentially a tool for talking to your favorite apps using natural language. Rather than swiping between different phone apps, you create 'rabbits' that can carry out tasks – like booking a flight or doing your shopping – using your voice commands.

We doubt very much that the R1 will be replacing smartphones, but it does have a point about today's archaic app-swiping experience – and it's a solid blueprint for how a next-gen Siri or Google Assistant might use AI.

3. Amazfit Helio Ring

(Image credit: Amazfit)

We're still waiting for the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Ring, but in the meantime Amazfit has announced another contender for the title of best smart ring at CES 2024 called the Helio Ring.

Like the Oura Ring, Amazfit's rival promises to serve up detailed sleep tracking and recovery stats from your workouts. You'll seemingly be able to take the Helio Ring swimming or in downpours too, as it's water-resistant to 100m. And like the best Garmin watches, it'll also give you a daily Readiness score based based on your exertions and sleep.

We don't yet have a price or release date for the Helio Ring yet – and you will unfortunately need a monthly subscription to unlock all of its features – but it's one we're very keen to try out later this year.

4. Neural headphones

(Image credit: Naqi Logix)

Rather than a single product, neural headphones are instead a fascinating new tech genre that we've seen several examples of at CES 2024. By tapping into auditory nerves, these cans can effectively read your mind, giving you hands-free control of your tech or boosting your ability to relax.

We checked out four examples of neural headphones at CES and all of them bring their own spin on the concept. The Naqi Neural Earbuds, for example, were developed as an alternative to brain implants, and give you control over your Windows or Mac computer. The NeurGear ZenBuds, meanwhile, stimulate your Vagus nerve to trigger a rest response.

With other examples like the Earable Neuroscience Frenz Brainband ($490, ships in February 2024) planning to help us fall and stay asleep, it's definitely a big tech trend to watch this year.

5. Kohler Anthem Plus

(Image credit: Kohler)

The shower might be last place that you want to be colonized by tech, but our time with Kohler's Anthem Plus Digital Control has convinced us of the benefits of 'digital showering'.

This touch-sensitive controller pairs with a digital thermostatic valve to give you a gloriously multi-sensory showering experience that lets you customize the water, light, sound, and even the steam. It isn't cheap, starting at $2,800 (around £2,200 / AU$4,180), but you could probably start charging visitors for showers.

6. Hisense 110UX ULED TV

The 110UX and 98UX on display at CES 2024 (Image credit: Future)

You can't call it a day at CES without seeing some truly massive TVs and Hisense didn't disappoint us on day three of the show, showing us its mini-LED lineup for 2024 – include a 110in whopper.

The 110UX is shaping up to be an impressive set all round, despite its size, with 40,000 local dimming zones and a scorching 10,000 nits brightness. On the audio front, you also get a built-in 4.2.2-channel speaker system that's bolstered by the new Dolby Atmos FlexConnect wireless audio tech.

But if you've measured up and don't quite have room for a 110-inch TV, Hisense will also be launching 100-inch regular QLED model in 2024 – and if history is any guide, that model will be impressively affordable for its size.

7. Willtex Willcook wearable oven

The Willtex Willcook looks like a regular backpack (Image credit: Future)

One of the phrases we didn't expect to encounter today was 'wearable oven', but CES has a habit of surprising us – and sure enough, we found ourselves on the show floor trying a backpack that can cook food.

Okay, the Willcook isn't an oven in the traditional sense, but it does have a thin mesh fabric that its maker calls an "embedded heat ray." After putting our hand inside, we can attest – this thing does get hot enough to slow-cook food (even meat, fish and curry) while you're on the move.

The idea is that you could cook dinner while on the way back from work or while you're on-the-go on a camping trip. We reckon the tech might have better applications in a winter coat (which was another prototype that Willtex showed us), but the wearable oven will go on sale in the US in September for around $200.

8. Bluetooth Auracast

(Image credit: Future)

If you don't know much about Bluetooth Auracast, you can expect to hear a lot more about it in 2024. The wireless tech – which means your compatible wireless headphones aren't just limited to the devices you're paired with – is starting to roll out on everything from portable speakers like the JBL Clip 5 to Samsung's 4K TVs and earbuds.

But our demo showed us some practical applications that we're excited about. For example, you could be in a sports bar watching a TV that you could tune into without needing to do any pairing. Or you could be in an airport getting departure announcements beamed straight to your ears so you don't miss the last call.

In future, Auracast should also let you tune into two streams at once, letting you watch a TV while still getting the airport gate announcements when they're made. We'll need more devices to support it, but Auracast could change the way we use headphones.

9. L'Oreal AirLight Pro

(Image credit: Loreal)

How smart can a hairdryer really get? Well, if you've been eyeing up the Dyson Supersonic, you'll definitely be interested in the Loreal AirLight Pro. It combines a bunch of impressive tech advances that make it both super-efficient and eco-friendly, and also smart enough to please your inner gadget fan.

That efficiency, which apparently allows the Airlight Pro to use 30% less power than a traditional hair dryer, comes from its combination of air and infrared heating elements, which make it a bit like drying your hair in the sun and wind. Impressively, it can also recognize attachments and then adjust settings based on which one you've fitted.

Naturally, the Airlight Pro is also app-connected (for Android and iOS devices), which lets you make further tweaks and customs settings on your phone. Read our hands-on report below, which might just convince you that Loreal's hairdryer is worth the roughly $400 (about £315) that it'll cost when it goes on sale in June (in Europe) and in the US before the end of 2024.

We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!