The cheapest Apple iPad is back down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy

Consistently a great bet for anyone who wants an inexpensive tablet, the Apple iPad 10.2 is at Best Buy for $249.99 (was $329.99), bringing it back down to its lowest-ever price.

The Apple iPad 10.2 has always been one of the more affordable iPad deals around but this price cut has just made it even more tempting. The 9th generation version of the tablet is slightly older, meaning a smaller screen and older processor, but neither is a huge deal if you just need a basic tablet and when it's available at this low price.

It feels a little like a good way for Best Buy to clear stock ahead of the Prime Day deals at Amazon which the major retailer is bound to compete with by launching its own sale. Even with those sales coming, it's unlikely this model will go any lower – at least until Black Friday in November.

Today’s best Apple iPad 10.2 deal

Apple iPad 10.2: was $329.99 now $249.99 Best Buy

The Apple iPad 10.2 is the perfect introduction to the tablet world as it's inexpensive and reasonably powerful for everyday use. Its 10.2-inch Retina display looks good and its A13 Bionic chip continues to be fairly speedy. Think of it as a tablet to give to the kids before a long trip or for when you want to relax on the couch and browse the web or play some basic games.

In our iPad 10.2 review, we explained how this is the model that will suit most people. There may be a newer iPad around but this one still suits anyone looking for the best iPad on a budget, even before the discount.

It provides excellent value with its 10.2-inch screen a particular delight. Its True Tone display makes it pleasant to use in any environment as it automatically adjusts based on the ambient light to give you the best viewing experience. You won’t be disappointed if you plan on using it outdoors.

It’s also very smooth and simple to use, with little extras like its 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera making it perfect for video calls. It lacks Face ID and support for newer accessories but the iPad 10.2 is still a good bet for basic daily use and one of the best tablets for keeping costs down.

If you’d prefer to invest in something more high-end, there are other tablet deals around. We’re hoping to see even more come the 4th of July sales that are fast approaching in the next few weeks.