Save up to $950 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – plus get an extra tablet for free

The biggest and best Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, can now be snapped up for as little as $249.99 (was $1,199.99) when you trade in an eligible device and buy direct from the manufacturer. To further sweeten the deal, Samsung will also throw in a free Galaxy Tab A9 Plus – effectively giving you two tablets for the price of one.

Even without a trade-in, you get $150 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as standard. However, the biggest extra savings of up to $800 come from handing over an existing Samsung or Apple tablet when you place an order.

While not everyone will be able to get that full discount, Samsung is accepting a range of devices, including ancient iPads and much older generation Galaxy Tabs. You can check the exact discount available for you by looking through the list of eligible devices on the store page, which averages out at around $300 - $500.

With that potential for a big saving, plus the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus as a freebie, this is currently one of the best tablet deals available right now. We think it's very unlikely to be beaten in the 4th of July sales or during Amazon Prime Day.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $249.99 at Samsung

By trading in an eligible device, it's possible to increase the standard $150 discount on the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to a whopping $950 when you buy direct from the manufacturer. Samsung will also throw in a Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for no extra charge, which makes this tablet deal almost unbelievable and arguably better than what we saw during Memorial Day. Samsung's premium tablet boasts a 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display for a smooth and crisp image, speedy performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a free S-Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra holds its own against even the iPad Pro. The tablet offers a beautifully big screen with amazing productivity tools that make it a feasible alternative to a laptop. This incredible 14.6-inch OLED, 120Hz display is beautifully bright and amazingly sharp.

With a score of 4.5 stars out of five, our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review sums it up by saying "it does more than everything". It is a huge tablet that’s packed with features, including pro-grade drawing (S Pen included) and a desktop environment that rivals Chrome OS to make it a great portable alternative to a laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 makes our list of the best tablets based on these features and capabilities. If you're looking to pick up something a little more affordable, then you could instead consider some of these best cheap tablets available now.