Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for under $100 with this mega trade-in deal

If you have a tablet lying around that you either don't use very much or is lacking the get-up-and-go that it once had, maybe now is the time to get an upgrade. We've found a great double combo over at Samsung with a discount and trade-in deal all wrapped up into one. That means you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Samsung for as little as $99.99.

With a $100 discount and up to $250 off with a trade-in, you're guaranteed a great deal. You can even trade in old tablets like the S6 and S6 Lite to get the full $250 rebate.

In return, you come away with a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a 10.9-inch display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A decent mid-range spec that means this tablet will work as a solid daily driver for browsing, streaming media and light gaming.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $99.99 at Samsung

This tablet from Samsung is for those who don't want to pay a premium for the Apple iPad. Boasting an 11-inch screen with 2304 x 1440 (WUXGA+) resolution and a camera capable of recording UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 30 fps, there's little not to love about it. There's also 20 hours of battery life that keeps you going and at only $99.99 with trade-in, there's no better time to upgrade if you need a solid overall tablet for day-to-day use.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a cracking tablet that competes with all the best options on the market right now, including the Apple iPad. We especially like the 11-inch display, as talked about in our Galaxy Tab S9 FE review.

When buying any tablet, it's important to make sure it'll last, which is why you'll be glad to see the Galaxy Tab S9 FE includes an impressive IP68 dust and water rating. On top of that, the 20-hour battery life will keep you going all day long.

We've collated all the top Android and iPad slates in our best tablet guide to save you precious time. We also recommend having a look at our lists of best iPhones and best Samsung phones should you want to upgrade your handset too.