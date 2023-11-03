Early Amazon Black Friday sale slashes the Google Pixel Tablet to a record-low price

The 2023 Black Friday deals event is coming up soon, and we're already seeing plenty of excellent presales with tons of tech deals that slash prices on accessories, components, PCs, laptops, and tablets. In fact, Google has an early Black Friday sale on its own devices, which include Pixels tablets in two storage sizes, cutting the price down by as much as $100.

The Google Pixel Tablet is on sale on Amazon for a record-low price of $399 for the 128GB version and $499 for the 256GB version. Both have nice-sized 11-inch displays, and Android apps are optimized for them, it comes with Google TV and Chromecast, and various features in Hub Mode like digital photo frames and smart home controls.

If you need an excellent quality tablet that looks very aesthetically pleasing, has great specs, and even comes with a speaker charging dock, taking advantage of any of these deals is a great idea as they're some of the best Android tablets and even some of the best tablets that aren't macOS powered.

Early Black Friday deals: Google Pixel Tablets

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablets are excellent, high-quality devices that come with a speaker/charger dock that keeps the tablet charged at all times. It also features an 11-inch display that's optimized with Android apps, comes with Google TV and Chromecast, and works with other Google Pixel devices.

Google Pixel Tablet (256GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon

More Google Pixel Tablet deals

