The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price

It's hard to say whether or not the Google Pixel Tablet is worth the cost compared to the best cheap tablets when it's at full price. Thankfully, you don't need to worry about that right now, as after the latest price cut you can get the Google Pixel Tablet at Amazon for $279 (was $399).

This is the first time we've seen the Google Pixel Tablet return to its lowest price since Black Friday. For $279, you can get the tablet with 128GB of storage. You can also double the storage to 256GB for $359 (was $499), or get the 128GB tablet with a handy speaker dock for $399 (was $499).

Today's best Google Pixel tablet deal

Google Pixel Tablet
Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $279 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Google Pixel Tablet, which was previously available during Black Friday. It works well as a basic tablet and smart home hub, though its utility depends on what you want to use it for. You can use it for watching shows, listening to music, playing games, and managing your home hands-free. The 128GB tablet is the cheapest, but you can also save $140 on the 256GB version. Meanwhile, the 128GB tablet with the speaker dock is on sale for $100 off.

View Deal

The Google Pixel Tablet excels as a smart home hub, but it can also be used for everything from streaming to games. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we highlighted its value as a tablet and speaker dock combo and the useful home screen controls that have improved since launch. You can ask Google's AI to arrange your schedule, answer passing questions, and reply to waiting messages.

Other than that, you can use it for watching your favorite shows, video calling with the built-in camera, and using Android apps on a larger screen. The 11-inch screen doesn't have as large an aspect ratio as Samsung or Apple tablets, but it's still more real estate than you'd have with a phone.

If you end up getting a dock with your tablet, the speakers help smoothen communication between you and Google AI with clear, crisp audio, including that from movies and music. You can remove your tablet from the dock without consequence and put it back whenever you need to charge it.

That said, the Google Pixel Tablet isn't meant to be a productivity powerhouse or workstation like more advanced competitors. If you'd like a powerful tablet, I'd suggest looking at our best tablets buying guide for several options from Samsung and Apple.

Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

