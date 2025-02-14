Get yourself a Google Pixel Tablet for only $299 at Amazon for Presidents' Day

Do you like the sound of a gorgeous 11-inch tablet that doubles as a smart display? Then you can give up your search right now. You can now get the impressive Google Pixel Tablet at Amazon for $299 (was $399.99) as part of the retailer's Presidents' Day sales.

The Google Pixel Tablet is about delivering all-around functionality at a great price, and while this is not quite the best price we've ever seen, it's still a great buy at just a dollar under $300, it's still a fantastic deal.

Today’s best Google Pixel Tablet deal

Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The 11-inch screen and Google Tensor G2 chip with Google AI provide all the performance most people need for general everyday use, media streaming, video calls and smart home features. If you want a device that is part tablet, part smart display, then look no further than the Google Pixel Tablet. Get it now for under $300 – that's just $20 more than the previous record-low price.

In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we explained how the tablet offers great value for money as it also doubles as a smart display. It’s a little smaller than you would expect but there’s great performance and sound here.

It has the benefit of some useful Home Screen controls, even if some apps can look a little cumbersome on it compared to your phone. The highlight is how well it streams shows with its vibrant display and immersive audio, making it a strong entertainment device.

The Google Pixel Tablet is also great for playing games and even editing photos due to its speedy processor and useful features you’d only otherwise see on Google Pixel phones.

If the Google Pixel Tablet isn't for you, there are plenty of other tablet deals around, including iPads and Samsung tablets. You can also save more by checking out our Amazon discount codes page.