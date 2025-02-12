The Google Pixel 8 for $399 is the sleeper-hit deal in Amazon's President's Day sale

If you're on the hunt for a decent value Android flagship then there's no finer phone deal available today than the Google Pixel 8 for $399 at Amazon.

With a full $300 off in the retailer's ongoing Presidents' Day sale, this device is back down to the record-low price that we originally saw back on Black Friday. In terms of sheer bang for the buck, I think this one really takes some beating right now.

While it's two generations old now, the Google Pixel 8 is still a great choice for most people. Not only is it plenty powerful with modern features like Magic Eraser and Gemini Nano, but it also features a great display, camera, and design that's more premium than the budget-orientated Pixel 8a.

Speaking of which, the Pixel 8a is currently also listed at $399 at Amazon so the more premium device is technically going for the same price as the budget model. It's really a no-brainer if you want a Pixel device on a budget - Amazon's deal on the Pixel 8 is a much better value option.

Google Pixel 8 record-low price at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $399 at Amazon At $400, you're getting a ton of phone for your money with today's deal at Amazon. The Google Pixel 8 still holds up great for 2025 with a decent chipset, camera, and premium design that's easily a cut above most mid-range choices at this price point. While we've seen this particular price before, it's a return to the Black Friday record-low for Presidents' Day and an easy recommendation if you're looking for a decent phone on a budget.

Another great option if you're on the hunt for a cheap Google Pixel today is the Google Pixel 9 for $399 (was $499) at Mint Mobile. The prepaid carrier has had this incredible $400 price cut available on the latest device for a few months now and it remains easily one of the best cell phone deals on the market. Note, however, that you will need to switch over to Mint Mobile and buy an associated plan to be eligible for the discount.